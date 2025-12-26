Navigating the passages between books and being

Dear friends,

When we began reading The Odyssey in July, fresh from our six-month journey through The Iliad, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Would Homer’s second epic feel like a continuation or a departure? Would the transition from battlefield to sailing ship, from martial glory to domestic cunning, feel jarring after months immersed in the world of Achilles and Hector? As it turned out, The Odyssey was at once familiar and startlingly different—a homecoming for Odysseus and for all of us as readers returning to Homer’s world with new eyes.

The structure of The Odyssey presents challenges quite different from those we encountered in The Iliad. Where the earlier epic maintains relentless focus on the Trojan War’s final days, The Odyssey sprawls across the Mediterranean, jumping between Telemachus’s coming-of-age journey, Odysseus’s fantastic adventures, and Penelope’s strategic endurance in Ithaca. The first four books—the so-called “Telemachy”—test readers’ patience as we wait for the epic’s titular hero to even appear. But this structural complexity serves Homer’s purposes brilliantly, showing us the full scope of devastation that Odysseus’s twenty-year absence has created while building anticipation for his eventual return.

One of the most striking differences between the two epics lies in their treatment of cunning versus strength. The Iliad celebrates martial prowess, the glory of facing your enemy in open combat, the tragic beauty of young warriors dying in their prime. The Odyssey, by contrast, honors intelligence, patience, and strategic thinking. Odysseus wins not through superior force but through wit, disguise, and careful planning. He defeats the Cyclops through clever wordplay and tactical thinking. He survives Circe and the Sirens through foreknowledge and self-control. He reclaims his kingdom not through dramatic announcement but through careful reconnaissance, strategic positioning, and choosing the perfect moment to reveal himself.

This shift in values feels particularly relevant for contemporary readers. We live in an age that often rewards cunning over raw strength, strategic patience over aggressive action. Odysseus’s long game—his willingness to endure insults and abuse while disguised as a beggar, gathering intelligence and positioning his allies before striking—offers a model of leadership quite different from Achilles’s passionate immediacy. Both approaches have their place, but The Odyssey suggests that true wisdom often requires the discipline to wait for the right moment rather than acting on every impulse.

The theme of recognition runs throughout The Odyssey like a golden thread, and our weekly reading rhythm allowed us to appreciate its subtle development. Recognition scenes structure the entire narrative: Telemachus learning to recognize true nobility in Nestor and Menelaus, Odysseus being recognized by his faithful dog Argos, the famous scar recognition by Eurycleia, the contest of the bed with Penelope, and finally the reunion with aged Laertes. Each scene explores different aspects of how we know and are known by others—through physical marks, through shared memories, through demonstrated capabilities, through intimate knowledge that cannot be counterfeited.

Book 19’s extended conversation between the disguised Odysseus and Penelope stands as one of ancient literature’s most psychologically sophisticated scenes. The dramatic irony of husband and wife speaking intimately while one maintains a fundamental deception creates extraordinary tension while exploring what it means to truly recognize another person. Penelope’s careful testing—her refusal to accept the stranger’s identity without definitive proof—demonstrates wisdom rather than coldness. She understands that genuine recognition must be distinguished from wishful thinking or deception, that authentic intimacy requires verification through shared knowledge accessible only to true partners.

The character of Penelope deserves special attention, as she represents one of ancient literature’s most complex and admirable female characters. Her strategic intelligence—the famous weaving and unweaving of Laertes’s shroud, her careful management of the suitors, her ultimate test of the immovable bed—demonstrates that she is Odysseus’s intellectual equal and proper partner. Homer presents their marriage not as a patriarchal hierarchy but as a genuine partnership between complementary equals, each possessing strengths that the other lacks. This portrayal feels remarkably progressive even by contemporary standards, suggesting that the best relationships are built on mutual respect and shared wisdom rather than domination or mere romantic sentiment.

The violence in Books 21 and 22—Odysseus’s systematic slaughter of the suitors and the execution of disloyal servants—raises difficult questions that Homer does not fully resolve. The graphic descriptions of deaths, the totality of the punishment, and particularly the hanging of the maidservants trouble modern readers in ways that perhaps reflect our own cultural distance from ancient Greek concepts of justice and honor. Yet the extended documentation of the suitors’ crimes throughout the epic—their consumption of Odysseus’s wealth, their harassment of Penelope, their plot to murder Telemachus—creates moral justification for harsh punishment while raising ongoing questions about proportionality and collective guilt.

What moved me most during our reading of The Odyssey was discovering how many readers approached these ancient texts for the first time and found them not just accessible but genuinely engaging. My own parents, who had always believed Homer was beyond them—too difficult, too academic, too removed from contemporary life—read both epics with our group and discovered that these works speak to universal human experiences that transcend their ancient origins. The slow, steady pace of one book per week made the project feel manageable rather than overwhelming, allowing time to absorb each section before moving forward.

The communal aspect of our reading proved invaluable. While The Odyssey can certainly be read and appreciated in solitude, discussing each book with others revealed layers of meaning and prompted questions I wouldn’t have considered alone. Readers brought different perspectives, noticed different details, and raised interpretive questions that enriched everyone’s understanding. The weekly rhythm created a kind of collective momentum that helped sustain engagement through the more challenging sections while allowing us to savor the more dramatically satisfying moments.

Robert Fagles’s translation served us beautifully throughout The Odyssey, just as it had for The Iliad. Some classical scholars criticize Fagles for taking liberties with the Greek, for prioritizing readability over literal accuracy. But for our purposes—making these ancient works accessible to contemporary readers including many approaching Homer for the first time—his choices proved exactly right. The language remains elevated enough to maintain the epic’s dignity while being clear and immediate enough to keep pages turning. His line breaks and poetic rhythms create music without becoming sing-songy or artificial.

As we concluded The Odyssey in December, I found myself reflecting on how perfectly the epic’s themes suited the ending of our year-long journey. Where The Iliad ends with Priam and Achilles’s temporary truce and Hector’s funeral—acknowledging that the war continues, that Troy will fall, that death awaits all—The Odyssey concludes with reunion, restoration, and divinely imposed peace. It offers closure not just for Odysseus’s long journey but for the entire Trojan War cycle, showing how those who survived the conflict returned home to rebuild their lives and communities.

The final image of Athena establishing peace in Ithaca, preventing cycles of vengeance from perpetuating indefinitely, felt like an appropriate conclusion not just for the epic but for our entire year with Homer. Both The Iliad and The Odyssey acknowledge the reality of violence and conflict in human affairs while suggesting that wisdom lies in knowing when to fight and when to make peace, when to persist and when to yield, when to act and when to wait.

The Benefits of Reading the Classics

Completing Homer’s two great epics over the course of a full year represents a genuine accomplishment. In our contemporary culture of speed-reading, plot summaries, and instant gratification, spending twelve months reading approximately 27,000 lines of ancient Greek poetry (in translation) might seem quaint, inefficient, or even slightly absurd. We live in an age where entire novels are consumed in a day, where streaming services release entire seasons at once for weekend binge-watching, where the cultural conversation moves so rapidly that last month’s sensation is already forgotten. Against this backdrop, what value does reading the classics offer? Why should contemporary readers invest substantial time and effort in texts written nearly three millennia ago?

The first and most practical benefit I experienced was learning to slow down. Our week-by-week reading schedule imposed a rhythm that felt almost countercultural in its deliberateness. Rather than rushing through to discover what happens next, we were forced to sit with each book, to absorb its details, to notice patterns and themes that would have blurred past at faster speeds. This enforced slowness cultivated a kind of attention that extends beyond reading into other areas of life—a willingness to be patient with difficulty, to trust that meaning will emerge through sustained engagement rather than immediate comprehension.

This patience proved essential because Homer rewards slow reading in ways that quicker engagement cannot access. The epics are built through accumulation—repeated epithets, parallel scenes, echoing phrases that create meaning through variation and repetition. Odysseus is always “man of twists and turns,” dawn always comes with “rosy fingers,” Athena always has “flashing eyes.” These formulaic elements can feel repetitive on first encounter, but over weeks and months they create rhythms that become almost hypnotic, that establish expectations which Homer then fulfills or subverts for dramatic effect.

The cumulative structure also creates surprising emotional effects. When Odysseus finally reveals himself to Penelope in Book 23, the impact derives not just from the immediate scene but from everything we’ve witnessed across twenty-three books—his twenty-year journey, her strategic endurance, their son’s maturation, the household’s corruption and restoration. The reunion satisfies because we’ve earned it through sustained engagement with their stories. This kind of cumulative emotional payoff cannot be accessed through reading summaries or watching film adaptations; it requires the time and attention that only full reading provides.

Another significant benefit involves accomplishing something I didn’t initially believe I could do. Before beginning The Iliad in January, I harbored doubts about whether I could actually complete both epics. They seemed intimidating—long, ancient, difficult, requiring more sustained attention than I was accustomed to giving. But breaking the project into manageable weekly chunks made it achievable. Each week’s single book felt manageable, and over time these small weekly accomplishments accumulated into something substantial. By December, I had read both of Homer’s great works, something that would have seemed impossible a year earlier.

This experience of achieving what initially seemed beyond my capability has implications far beyond reading. It demonstrates how large, intimidating projects become manageable when broken into smaller pieces, how consistent effort over time produces results that seem impossible when viewed as a single overwhelming task. The principle applies to physical fitness, creative projects, professional development, or any long-term goal that requires sustained effort rather than immediate results.

Reading Homer also provided immense cultural literacy benefits that I hadn’t fully anticipated. Western literature is saturated with Homeric references, allusions, and structural patterns. Characters and situations from the epics—Achilles’s rage, Odysseus’s cunning, Penelope’s faithfulness, the Trojan Horse, Scylla and Charybdis, Circe’s enchantments—have become archetypal reference points that subsequent authors assume readers will recognize. Without direct familiarity with the source material, countless literary allusions remain opaque or lose their resonance.

But the benefits extend beyond catching references in other books. Reading Homer provided insight into the foundations of Western literary tradition itself—how narrative works, how character develops, how themes accumulate meaning across long works, how violence and beauty can coexist, how personal stories intersect with larger historical and cosmic forces. Every novel about war owes something to The Iliad; every story of homecoming and reunion carries echoes of The Odyssey. Understanding these foundational texts illuminates the architecture of stories we encounter constantly without necessarily recognizing their classical ancestry.

The historical and cultural insights proved equally valuable. Homer’s epics provide windows into ancient Greek culture—its values, social structures, religious beliefs, gender relations, concepts of honor and shame, hospitality customs, and understanding of human nature. These works show us how different ancient Mediterranean society was from our own while revealing surprising continuities in human psychology and social dynamics. The grief that Priam feels for Hector’s death, the rage that drives Achilles, the patient endurance that characterizes Penelope, the strategic thinking that enables Odysseus’s success—these emotional and intellectual experiences transcend their ancient cultural context to speak to universal human experiences.

This cultural distance proved instructive in itself. Reading Homer forces contemporary readers to confront worldviews quite different from our own—concepts of fate and divine intervention that conflict with modern assumptions about free will and human agency, gender hierarchies that trouble contemporary sensibilities, violence that receives different moral evaluation than contemporary ethics would permit. Engaging seriously with these differences rather than dismissing them as “outdated” creates opportunities for examining our own cultural assumptions and recognizing that our own values are not universal or self-evident but historically contingent and culturally specific.

Perhaps the most unexpected benefit came from the communal reading experience. While I had expected intellectual and cultural benefits from reading the classics, I hadn’t fully anticipated how much the shared journey would enhance the experience. Reading alongside thousands of other people, discussing each book, encountering different perspectives and interpretations, collectively working through difficult passages—all of this transformed what could have been a solitary academic exercise into a genuine community experience.

The weekly rhythm created shared milestones and common reference points. We collectively anticipated dramatic moments, speculated about what would happen next, debated interpretive questions, and celebrated major scenes like Achilles and Priam’s meeting or Odysseus and Penelope’s reunion. This shared engagement created a sense of common purpose and collective accomplishment that made the entire year-long journey feel like a communal achievement rather than merely individual reading.

The discussions also revealed how rich and complex these texts are, how they support multiple interpretations and reward different reading approaches. Some readers focused on character psychology, others on historical context, still others on literary technique or contemporary relevance. These various perspectives enriched everyone’s understanding while demonstrating that the classics remain “classic” precisely because they’re capacious enough to support diverse interpretations and speak to different readers in different ways.

What struck me most forcefully throughout the year was how relevant these ancient texts remain for contemporary life. Despite being composed nearly three millennia ago in a culture radically different from our own, Homer’s epics speak to experiences and concerns that remain central to human life: mortality and meaning, violence and peace, honor and shame, love and loss, homecoming and belonging, identity and recognition, justice and mercy, loyalty and betrayal, individual agency and larger forces beyond our control.

The Iliad explores how individuals find meaning and purpose in the face of certain death, how communities handle conflict and violence, how grief and rage can both destroy and motivate, how even enemies can recognize shared humanity in each other. These concerns remain as urgent today as they were in ancient Greece. We still struggle with questions about when violence is justified, how to honor the dead, how to balance personal desires against communal obligations, how to find meaning in a universe that often seems indifferent to human suffering.

The Odyssey addresses equally timeless concerns: how to navigate homecoming after prolonged absence, how to maintain identity and relationships across time and separation, how cunning and patience often succeed where strength fails, how genuine partnerships require mutual respect and complementary capabilities, how communities recover from violence and establish lasting peace. These themes speak directly to contemporary experiences involving military deployment, immigration, career changes, family separation, or any situation requiring individuals to rebuild relationships and lives after significant disruption.

The classics also offer what C.S. Lewis called “an extension of our being.” They allow us to experience lives, perspectives, and worldviews quite different from our own, to see through others’ eyes and understand their concerns. This imaginative expansion cultivates empathy and understanding while revealing the diversity of human experience across time and culture. Reading Homer means encountering warriors and kings, slaves and servants, gods and mortals, experiencing their joys and sorrows, understanding their motivations and choices, recognizing their humanity despite vast differences in circumstance and culture.

For readers considering whether to undertake similar projects, I offer both encouragement and realistic expectations. Reading the classics requires genuine effort—these are not always easy, comfortable, or immediately accessible texts. They demand patience, attention, and willingness to engage with cultural assumptions and literary techniques quite different from contemporary fiction. There will be stretches that feel slow or difficult, passages that seem opaque or alien, cultural practices that make you uncomfortable.

But the rewards justify the effort. Completing both Homeric epics over the course of a year represents a genuine intellectual and cultural achievement. You will have engaged deeply with foundational texts of Western literature, experienced some of ancient literature’s greatest poetry and storytelling, gained insights into both ancient Greek culture and enduring human concerns, cultivated patience and sustained attention in an age that increasingly values speed over depth.

More importantly, you’ll have proven to yourself that you can accomplish something substantial through sustained effort over time. You’ll have developed reading skills and attention capabilities that transfer to other challenging texts. You’ll have gained cultural literacy that illuminates countless other works. And if you read with others, you’ll have shared a genuine intellectual journey that creates bonds and memories beyond what any individual reading experience could provide.

The key is making the project manageable through realistic pacing. One book per week creates achievable increments while maintaining momentum. This rhythm allows time to absorb and reflect on each section without the pressure of racing through or the risk of losing momentum through overly slow progress. It transforms what seems like an overwhelming task—reading two massive ancient epics—into a series of manageable weekly commitments that accumulate over time into something genuinely significant.

As I reflect on our year with Homer, what stands out most is not any single scene or insight but the cumulative effect of sustained engagement with these extraordinary works. The epics have become part of my mental furniture, reference points I return to when thinking about violence and peace, journeys and homecomings, rage and reconciliation, loss and restoration. Characters like Achilles and Hector, Odysseus and Penelope, Priam and Telemachus feel less like abstract literary figures and more like presences whose experiences I’ve shared, whose choices I’ve witnessed and contemplated.

This is ultimately what reading the classics offers: not just knowledge about important cultural artifacts, not just ability to catch literary references, not just insight into ancient cultures, but genuine companionship with works and characters that have accompanied human beings across millennia. These texts have survived for nearly three thousand years not because of institutional mandate or academic gatekeeping but because generation after generation has found in them something valuable, something worth preserving and passing on, something that speaks to fundamental human experiences and concerns that transcend particular times and places.

Homer’s epics will outlast our contemporary moment just as they’ve outlasted countless previous eras and cultural contexts. They’ll continue speaking to readers centuries hence, offering the same rewards they’ve offered for millennia: great stories brilliantly told, profound insights into human nature and social dynamics, poetry that moves and instructs, characters whose experiences illuminate our own. By engaging with these works, we join a conversation that spans continents and centuries, connecting ourselves to the long human tradition of storytelling and meaning-making.

The year with Homer is complete, but its effects will continue. The patience and attention cultivated through sustained reading will carry forward to other projects and texts. The cultural literacy gained will illuminate countless future reading experiences. The accomplishment of completing something substantial will inform future challenges and goals. And the texts themselves will remain available for return visits, offering new insights on each encounter as we bring different experiences and questions to them across our lives.

If you’re considering embarking on a similar journey through the classics, I encourage you to begin. Start with Homer if you like, or choose different entry points based on your interests. But commit to the slow, sustained engagement that allows these works to reveal their depths. Read with others if possible, but don’t let lack of community prevent you from starting. Break large projects into manageable increments. Be patient with difficulty. Trust that meaning emerges through sustained attention rather than immediate comprehension.

The classics await, offering rewards available nowhere else—not because they’re superior to contemporary literature, but because they provide something different: connection to our cultural past, insight into the foundations of literary tradition, extension of our being through encountering radically different times and perspectives, and proof that human concerns and experiences create continuities across vast gulfs of time and culture. These are gifts worth receiving, texts worth reading, a journey worth taking.

Welcome home, readers. The journey has been long, but as Odysseus discovered, the best homecomings are those earned through patience, wisdom, and sustained effort over time. May your own reading journeys—through Homer and beyond—prove equally rewarding.

Here’s to the books that take us beyond the shelf and into deeper waters,

Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.

