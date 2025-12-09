Beyond the Bookshelf

David Perlmutter
2h

I would add Edmund Wilson's "Patriotic Gore", which analyzes the Confederate war experiences through the writings left behind at all levels of society.

Jim Payne
7h

I like this, Matthew. I have often thought about doing something similar with WWII, but every time I start to make a reading list, it quickly becomes overwhelming. I am still considering it. I think I may break it down into smaller groups and tackle it in sections: Naval, Axis versus Allies, Land War, and finally Air War. I think this might be more manageable.

