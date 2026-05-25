Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Kody M Karr's avatar
Kody M Karr
8h

"If you don't know where you are, you don't know who you are."- Wendell Berry

Rootedness in our culture is never celebrated but I think it is what we need as a society to bring us back to our families and communities.

Great piece Matt.

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Melanie Williams de Amaya's avatar
Melanie Williams de Amaya
11h

Hello Matthew. What a wonderful piece of writing and depth of experience. As I was reading, my thoughts went back to one of the first articles of yours I ever read where you disclosed what you had so long hidden. That kind of betrayal and trauma impacts flourishing and can quite literally pluck someone up by the roots and thrash them against every hard surface they encounter. You have overcome so much to now be approaching your youthful purposes from a stronger, more whole place. I am genuinally delighted that you are seeking to flourish and sowing with the view to reap beauty. God's best to you. Thank you for sharing.

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