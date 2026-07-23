Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Stacy Boone's avatar
Stacy Boone
5d

Thank you for the analysis, but more importantly, now that you have shared, the adventure is sure to come. Hiking the AT will be nothing of what you imagine, it will be greater than you thought possible. IF you ever want to stop, go three days more, first. Take pen and paper, don't feel obligated to social media share - let it be YOUR experience. Doing so is not selfish but permission to feel and learn and grow without outside expectation.

I am so very excited for you. Our house will gladly offer you trail magic.

》》"He was able to understand one thing: making a decision was only the beginning of things.”

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Mandi L Abrahams's avatar
Mandi L Abrahams
5d

Perfect mission and you will write a better book than Bill Bryson at the end of it. I say read John of John (Douglas Stuart) which has many resonances with your own story. Read Richard Burton's account of his journeys in the Sahara and Arabia, read Idris Shah's The Way of the Sufi. Would love to be there to wave you off

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