Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noreen G's avatar
Noreen G
14h

Matthew, having also had a career full of rules and regulations, specific timeframes and deadlines, I recognize it as something that can come to feel like second nature and we end up applying those same principles to our post career life. I think you are on the right path here, just do what feels good for you. I know I’ve been kind of quiet here this year, but I am really enjoying everything you write and look forward to engaging more in the coming year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Matthew Long 📚⚓ and others
Richard Donnelly's avatar
Richard Donnelly
15h

Just post Matt. Not to tell you what to do, but don't be afraid to stick your neck out. Readers love trouble : )

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Matthew Long 📚⚓
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Long
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture