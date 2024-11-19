Exploring Life and Literature

Dear friends,

This week, I am excited to have

share her take on that magical elixir, coffee. Hosting these guest essays broadens my own perspective on the topic while continuing to build a community around the love of life and literature.

Born and raised in Slovakia, Jana has lived in the UK for the past 19 years where she works in management for a logistics company. She dreams of someday leaving the corporate rat race to live an unconventional life of reading, writing, and traveling the world. In her free time she loves to write and spends time in the gym to build physical and mental discipline, a trait much needed for writers. Jana is a proponent of life-long learning and reading affords her that opportunity. As a lover of behavioral science and social psychology she recommends the works of Adam Grant.

Please enjoy Jana’s essay below.

Photo by Gunjan Mahanta

Coffee, Books, and the Art of the Break

Since mid-2023, every weekday, I'd grab my absurdly sweet lat…