Dear friends,

This month’s commonplace is short. I have not been online much as I attempt a digital detox during this Lenten season. It has been a powerful experience and I feel refreshed. As we approach Easter, my reading is focused on the Gospels and the message of salvation. For Christians, the Resurrection is the seminal event of our faith. If you live in the Memphis area I would love to invite you to join the Easter services at our local church. You can find more details at the link below.

The Life Church - Memphis

"If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way." —Martin Luther King, Jr.

Links of interest:

Music:

Podcast:

Video:

Streaming:

Art:

The Resurrection of Christ, Annibale Carracci, oil on canvas, 16th century, courtesy of The Louvre, Paris, France.

Personal Reading:

I’ve highlighted one fiction and one nonfiction title as my top recommendations from this list.

Recommendations:

Fiction - The Infernal Tower by Adam Karaoguz.

Nonfiction - The Come Back Effect: How Hospitality Can Compel Your Church’s Guests to Return by Jason Young and Jonathan Malm.

The rest of the fiction:

One Rough Man by Brad Taylor

The Amber Room by Steve Berry

The Bat by Jo Nesbø

Deal Breaker by Harlan Coben

Cockroaches by Jo Nesbø

Gone Tomorrow by Lee Child

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Cold Dish by Craig Johnson

The rest of the nonfiction:

Midnight Rising: John Brown and the Raid That Sparked the Civil War by Tony Horwitz

Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.

Goodreads

Storygraph