Commonplace #17
Some things that recently caught my interest
Dear friends,
This month’s commonplace is short. I have not been online much as I attempt a digital detox during this Lenten season. It has been a powerful experience and I feel refreshed. As we approach Easter, my reading is focused on the Gospels and the message of salvation. For Christians, the Resurrection is the seminal event of our faith. If you live in the Memphis area I would love to invite you to join the Easter services at our local church. You can find more details at the link below.
"If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way."
—Martin Luther King, Jr.
Links of interest:
Healthy Seniors discusses decluttering in their article Make Space for What Matters. While this article focuses on seniors, it is relevant to anyone seeking to create physical and mental space in their lives.
Peco and Ruth Gaskovski share an in-depth Guide to Surviving the Great Forgetting: How to (re)train your memory.
A. Jay Adler explores The American Road: 100th Anniversary of Route 66.
My friend and mentor, Brandon "Jenks" Jenkins, ACC, periodically shares leadership lessons. His latest is The Right Room Matters More Than the Perfect Plan.
Music:
Podcast:
Video:
Streaming:
Art:
Personal Reading:
I’ve highlighted one fiction and one nonfiction title as my top recommendations from this list.
Recommendations:
Fiction - The Infernal Tower by Adam Karaoguz.
Nonfiction - The Come Back Effect: How Hospitality Can Compel Your Church’s Guests to Return by Jason Young and Jonathan Malm.
The rest of the fiction:
One Rough Man by Brad Taylor
The Amber Room by Steve Berry
The Bat by Jo Nesbø
Deal Breaker by Harlan Coben
Cockroaches by Jo Nesbø
Gone Tomorrow by Lee Child
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
The Cold Dish by Craig Johnson
The rest of the nonfiction:
Midnight Rising: John Brown and the Raid That Sparked the Civil War by Tony Horwitz
Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.
Thank you for mentioning my article, I’m glad it resonated!
I watched The Dinosaurs on Netflix. Excellent!