Commonplace #18
Some things that recently caught my interest
Submariner. Reader. Writer. Seeking bold coffee, sublime jazz, and unforgettable stories.
Dear friends,
Last year, I was posting twice a week. This year, I am posting about twice per month. I needed the change of pace for a lot of reasons. Partly, I was burnt out from trying to do too much. Partly, I found myself reading things I didn’t really enjoy because I felt an obligation to be a “literary intellectual” or something. Largely, I wondered if I was really a writer at all or just a reader who sometimes writes. I haven’t had any major revelations on that front, but I have enjoyed the slower pace of writing, and that will likely continue for the foreseeable future. My intention is to write one essay each month for the Roots & Wings series, along with publishing this Commonplace letter. That will probably be the case through the end of this year. There may be a handful of one-off essays or interviews here and there, but those will be pop-up surprises, not planned.
Over the last couple of months, I have been reading a lot of genre fiction, primarily spy, espionage, detective, special forces-type stuff. Usually categorized as thrillers with some mystery elements thrown in. It has been so much fun after focusing on literary fiction for the last few years. I have read almost entirely for the fun of it, and it has brought a lot of joy back into my reading. It made me recognize that even something I love, like reading and writing, can become performative if I don’t remember why I love it in the first place. So you can expect to see a lot of genre fiction on my personal reading list in the months ahead. My good friend, Petya K. Grady, really inspired me to think deeply about what I am reading and why. We don’t have to follow the crowds, and there are no right or wrong choices in reading. Read what you love and have a blast doing just that.
As for the writing side of things, I am unsure what the future holds. I have been thinking a lot about this over the past few weeks. One aspect of my life that has really taken front-and-center focus is my spiritual life. After many years of struggling with my relationship with God and religion, I have found a good faith home where my family is putting down roots. I can’t express how meaningful this is to me, and I am excited to see the fruit of this. It may be an area I explore more with my writing going forward. We will see.
One major change that I have decided upon is to phase out paid subscriptions. I have started going through and turning off auto-renew on everyone’s subscriptions. Once everyone’s expires, I will turn off the paid option entirely. There are no extra paid benefits, and I don’t like the pressure I feel from being paid. I think that is a big part of what led me to a more performative reading and writing style than I wanted. Thank you to everyone who supported me financially over the past few years of writing. It meant a lot and gave me tremendous confidence in what I could accomplish.
One thing I will mention is refunds. Even though I have been clear from the beginning that I don’t offer paid content, if you feel that you need a refund for some reason, please reach out to me directly and I will assist you. Don’t dispute the charge with your credit card company. When you do that, I get hit with a bunch of extra fees and end up losing more money than your subscription cost in the first place. Just shoot me an email and I will issue you a refund privately which avoids any fees.
“We are so accustomed to disguise ourselves to others that in the end we become disguised to ourselves.” - Francois de la Rochefoucauld
Links of interest:
Mary Roblyn shares What I Learned in My Third Year as a Widow.
Feasts and Fables Field Notes for Curious Minds is a must-read for me each week. Each issue is filled with tidbits of beauty and wonder. Barrie and JoJo are friends across the pond and I hope to someday visit their small farm in France to have a chat about life over a glass of wine.
Brandon "Jenks" Jenkins, ACC is a great friend and mentor. His Blueprint coaching process revolutionized the way I think about myself and the possibilities my future holds. If you are interested in leadership and how to maximize your potential, check out his Leadership Read Room Chats.
Susie Mawhinney is not only a beautiful human being but an immensely talented and insightful writer. Her missives from a hill in France are must-reads every time they appear in my inbox. A recent note share her observations from a spring hill.
Peco and Ruth Gaskovski explain The Sacred Triad: Where (and why) to draw the AI-mish line.
Music:
My friend, Cams Campbell, is known online mostly for his literary interests. Here you can discover his musical talents as well. This is a real treat.
Video:
Family:
Jannett and I celebrated our 23rd wedding anniversary this month. Here is a photo of us at our church’s Easter service.
Personal Reading:
I’ve highlighted one fiction and one nonfiction title as my top recommendations from this list.
Recommendations:
Fiction - Chasing the Dime by Michael Connelly
Nonfiction - The Come Back Effect by Jason Young
The rest of the fiction:
White Jade by Alex Lukeman
61 Hours by Lee Child
Polar Shift by Clive Cussler
Hunting Season by Nevada Barr
The rest of the nonfiction:
n/a
Here’s to the books that take us beyond the shelf and into deeper waters,
Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.
I've been writing about what I read for a decade or so, and I've found that only snooty people stop following you if you read genre fiction or other "nonserious" books. Right now I'm reading an often funny book of historiography, a book about translating Shakespeare into other languages, and I have some Star Wars books on my library holds list. Read what you want, write about what you want, and it comes together a lot more easily in the end
Dear Matthew, I really admire your willingness to explore this whole writing / reading enterprise, examine it from different angles, and decide what feels authentic and works for you. You have a long future ahead of you, and I feel confident that you will find a rhythm that works for you. If it works for you, then it will work for your readers too. I think you are very wise to avoid burnout by allowing your reading and writing schedules to find rhythms that are comfortable for you. My sense is that you are in this for the long haul, so I think your path will help make that possible. I've seen other writers on SS burn out because of the self-imposed demands for performance - everyone loses in that case.
It's also exciting to hear that you and your family are finding a spiritual home that works for you. I think all the upheaval around us is calling for us to find a center which will allow us to endure it, individually and in community. That is certainly being my experience at this time.
Continued best wishes - and I look forward to learning more as your journey unfolds. Hal