Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Kim's avatar
Kim
2d

I've been writing about what I read for a decade or so, and I've found that only snooty people stop following you if you read genre fiction or other "nonserious" books. Right now I'm reading an often funny book of historiography, a book about translating Shakespeare into other languages, and I have some Star Wars books on my library holds list. Read what you want, write about what you want, and it comes together a lot more easily in the end

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Hal Grotevant's avatar
Hal Grotevant
2d

Dear Matthew, I really admire your willingness to explore this whole writing / reading enterprise, examine it from different angles, and decide what feels authentic and works for you. You have a long future ahead of you, and I feel confident that you will find a rhythm that works for you. If it works for you, then it will work for your readers too. I think you are very wise to avoid burnout by allowing your reading and writing schedules to find rhythms that are comfortable for you. My sense is that you are in this for the long haul, so I think your path will help make that possible. I've seen other writers on SS burn out because of the self-imposed demands for performance - everyone loses in that case.

It's also exciting to hear that you and your family are finding a spiritual home that works for you. I think all the upheaval around us is calling for us to find a center which will allow us to endure it, individually and in community. That is certainly being my experience at this time.

Continued best wishes - and I look forward to learning more as your journey unfolds. Hal

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