Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Kathi's avatar
Kathi
3d

When your name pops up in my notifications, I am excited to read your words immediately. Keep being you Matthew.

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
3d

I was off Substack for all of March and most of April. Life got in the way, but the step back also did me good. You’re right, Matthew: Substack is only a platform for sharing ideas, and it’s good to remember that. Someone left a snarky comment on a recent note of mine asking why I had posted it. I didn’t engage. I just thought: because I had an idea to share. That’s all.

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