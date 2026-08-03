Reader. Writer. Thinker. Former sailor seeking bold coffee, sublime jazz, and deep connection.

Dear friends,

Longtime readers will know that I tend towards the introspective. I am in a constant state of self-analysis, seeking personal growth, not of the “self-help guru” variety, but real metanoia. This is as true for my writing and relationship with this publication as it is in my everyday life. Over the nearly three years I have been present on the Substack platform, it and I have changed. And so has this publication. One thing I have come to realize is that my writing and learning, while hosted by Substack, doesn’t have to be to involved with the Substack ecosystem. That is harder in practice than theory. When I started out I really wanted to become a bestseller, and while I never expected to earn a living as a writer, I hoped to make a little money on the side. Well, I grew fast and got what I wanted. That little orange checkmark next to my name that validated everything I thought was important in the beginning. In the 2.5 years that I pursued paid subscriptions, I made just a little over $10k. It wasn’t get rich money but it wasn’t pennies either. But as I grew and made more money I felt something shifting internally to where the whole thing started to make me feel performative. I don’t know if that ever came across in my writing but the pressure was there to keep producing even though I never had paywalls and was always clear that paid subscriptions were more along the lines of an NPR donation. After some deep introspection I made the decision to stop pursuing paid subscriptions and other forms of compensation. It was incredibly freeing and has afforded me the opportunity to write what I want, when I want, and how I want without feeling pressured. My friend Zina Gomez-Liss recently shared her own excellent take on how her relationship with Substack has grown over the past three years. Every person on this platform has to make the decision for themselves how they want to approach sharing their work. For some this is a full-time job and a primary source of income. That is great and I am glad there is a place for them here. But for me, I am trying to simply share one man’s experience of loving life and literature. The door is open. All are welcome here. Check out Zina’s article:

Voices I trust:

If I link to someone’s work, that is typically an indication they are someone I trust. Often I have built a friendship or relationship with them and know they write from the heart. This list is not in any way exhaustive but I believe it is important to share those voices we know and value. I will try to share a few each time I send this out.

Tiffany Chu

Kert Lenseigne 🌱 - Alchemy of a Journey

Rona Maynard - Amazement Seeker

Cams Campbell - Cams Campbell Reads

David Roberts - Sparks from Culture

Feasts and Fables (Barrie and Jojo) - Encourage Meant

Quote:

My friend Barrie recently shared this from his commonplace journal.

Links of interest:

Music:

Jazz on the Beach - my go to jazz radio show each week.

Vacation:

We took a week of vacation to Gulf Shores, Alabama. I read three books on the trip, spent a lot of time at the beach, ate some amazing food, and enjoyed hanging out with my wife, daughter, and daughter’s friend. Here are a few pictures.

Grouper tacos

Book on the beach

Moon at midnight

Birding:

I have enjoyed bird watching for the last few years but even more so since I started reading Bill Davison’s exceptional publication on the topic. Birders maintain a Life List which in its simplest form is simply a list of the first time you identify a new bird. I use the Merlin app because it is a great tool for an amateur like me. In the past three years I have identified 82 species of birds. On our recent trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama I added four new species.

Laughing Gull (my photo)

Gray Kingbird (stock photo)

Sanderling (stock photo)

Brown Pelican (stock photo)

Personal Reading:

I’ve highlighted one fiction and one nonfiction title as my top recommendations from this list.

Recommendations:

Fiction - Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews

Nonfiction - The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer by Siddhartha Mukherjee

The rest of the fiction:

Winter Study by Nevada Barr

The Angel’s Game by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

The rest of the nonfiction:

*only read one this month

In 2025 I spent a year with Homer and wrote about the experience each week. I have taken down those original posts but have consolidated everything into PDFs, one for each book. You can find them at Reading Guides.

Matthew Long is a retired sailor, reading, writing, and living in rural western Tennessee.

Storygraph