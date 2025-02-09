Exploring Life and Literature

Dear Friends,

A few months ago I put out a call for submissions of short stories to share with you this month while we explore this fascinating style of literature. The response was overwhelming with more than 40 people submitting their work for my consideration. While I would love to have the space to feature them all, I selected three which really stood out to me and which I wanted to share with all of you. The first of those is shared today and the others will follow throughout the month. These articles are quite a bit longer than my normal emails and may require you to open the story in your browser as it may be cut off by your email provider.