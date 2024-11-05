Exploring Life and Literature

Sometime between 0400 and 0500 each morning, my internal alarm wakes me. I throw on some clothes, stumble to the kitchen, and start a pot of coffee. While waiting, I feed the dog, rub the sleep out of my eyes, and check the weather. The sound and smell of coffee brewing are familiar and comforting. My mind slowly wakes. This magical black liquid is the simplest pleasure in my life. I drink two cups early each morning. Perhaps a third mid-morning if I feel frisky. Coffee is not just a drink. It is a cultural phenomenon. Its fascinating history is tied to artists and thinkers in a way that other food and drinks are not. Today, we travel beyond the bookshelf to learn more about this simple but majestic drink.

Few drinks are a part of the fabric of culture quite like coffee. It’s more than a beverage; it’s a ritual, a social experience, a mental stimulant, and a source of inspiration for writers and thinkers. Coffee’s rich history spans continents and centuries…