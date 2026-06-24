Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Snow and Pink Roses's avatar
Snow and Pink Roses
6d

What a fantastic essay. It's not exactly the way I read Giovanni's Room, but it's persuasive and it makes me want to re-read the book. Thank you so much for sharing it.

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
6d

Perhaps I will read Giovanni’s room. This essay spread its wings and flew without a reference point anywhere but life.

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