Reader. Writer. Jesus follower. Former sailor seeking bold coffee, sublime jazz, and deep connection.

Dear friends,

Shortly after my 18th birthday, I left home in the middle of the night. In the first of many attempts to flee my past, I drove through the night from our family farm in rural Missouri to a friend’s house in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

I believed, with the certainty available only to the very young and the very desperate, that the geography was the problem. That a new place meant a new life. That if I put enough miles between myself and everything I was running from, the running would eventually stop feeling like running and start feeling like arriving.

It didn’t work that way. South Florida was as foreign to rural Missouri as another country — the heat, the noise, the particular chaos of a place that has no winter, no dormancy, no season of rest. I was free, by every external measure. I had cut the rope. And I was no closer to wherever I was trying to go.

I didn’t take flight. I went back to Missouri. Then I left again, this time for the West Coast, same calculus, same conviction, same result. It took me years to understand why the pattern kept repeating. The answer, when I finally found it, had nothing to do with geography.

James Baldwin understood this before I did.

Giovanni’s Room, Baldwin’s second novel, published in 1956, is set almost entirely in Paris — that most mythologized of expatriate destinations, the city Americans have fled to for a century when their own country felt too small or too hostile for who they needed to be. Its narrator, David, is an American in his mid-twenties who has come to Paris to find himself, or perhaps to lose himself, or perhaps simply to be somewhere that his past cannot follow. He meets Giovanni. He falls into something real, and then he spends the rest of his life — and the novel — refusing it.

This is the third and final essay in our Coming of Age arc, and it closes the arc on a note that the previous two did not. The essays on Hurston and Alexie watched characters discover their wings — imperfectly, at cost, but moving. This essay watches a character refuse to fly. It asks what that refusal costs. And it offers, in David’s failure, a mirror for anyone who has ever mistaken motion for flight.

The coming-of-age story where the protagonist fails to come of age is its own kind of teaching. Sometimes the most instructive thing a book can do is show us the road not taken — and what it looked like from the other side.

The Confession and Its Frame

Before the story begins, Baldwin gives us its ending.

The entire novel is David’s confession — written, we understand, on the night before Giovanni’s execution. Every scene, every memory, every encounter arrives already knowing how it ends. We read an affair in present tense that exists in David’s memory as past tense, already concluded, already costing what it will cost. This is not suspense. It is something closer to tragedy in the classical sense: the outcome is fixed, the question is not what happens but why, and whether the person telling the story is telling it truly.

That last question matters more than it might appear. Confession is performance. When we confess — to a priest, to a page, to a friend at two in the morning — we are not simply reporting events. We are selecting them, shaping them, casting ourselves in the role we need to occupy. The sinner who confesses is almost always also the sinner who edits. David tells us his story with what sounds like brutal honesty. But brutal honesty about one’s failures, delivered at sufficient length and in sufficiently beautiful sentences, can still be a way of managing how the listener sees you. The question worth holding through the entire novel is: is David confessing, or is he constructing?

The novel opens with David standing at a window, looking at his own reflection in the dark glass. He cannot hold the gaze. He turns away. Baldwin gives us this image before we have met Giovanni, before we know what David has done, before any of the novel’s events have been established. What he establishes first is a man who cannot look at himself. Everything that follows is, in some sense, the story of why.

The confessional frame is also Baldwin’s way of telling us that David is not stupid, not uninformed, not operating in ignorance of his own condition. He knows what he did. He knows what it cost. He is, as he sits writing through this final night, as aware of himself as he will ever be. The tragedy is not ignorance. It is the gap between seeing clearly and being willing to act on what you see — a gap that, in David’s case, lasted long enough to destroy a man.

The Geography of Escape

Paris, in the American literary imagination, has always promised something it cannot deliver: the self that couldn’t survive at home.

Baldwin knew this intimately. He left New York for Paris in 1948, at twenty-four, and spent much of the rest of his life as an expatriate — moving between France and America with the particular ambivalence of someone who needed distance from his country in order to write about it clearly. His Paris was real, not romantic: a city where Black Americans found freedoms unavailable at home, where the particular brutality of American racism was at least geographically absent, where a man could sit in a cafe without calculating the risks. It was genuinely freer, in specific and important ways.

And yet Baldwin, better than almost anyone, understood the limits of geographical escape. You can cross an ocean. You cannot leave yourself on the other shore.

The expat community David moves through in Paris — Jacques, Guillaume, and the others who populate the bars and cafes and back rooms of his social world — illustrates this with uncomfortable precision. These are men who came to Paris for the same reasons David did: to find a life that American expectations would not permit. Some have been there for years, even decades. What they have built is not freedom. They have transplanted the same hierarchies, the same anxieties, the same systems of power and shame to a different city. The closet moved with them. It just has a different address.

David sees this. He is perceptive enough to recognize what these men have become — the way their flight calcified into something permanent and diminished, the way escape hardened into a kind of exile that no longer has a destination. He sees it and is made uncomfortable by it. He does not understand, yet, that he is looking at his own future.

Baldwin writes: “Perhaps home is not a place but simply an irrevocable condition.” This line lands differently depending on where you are when you read it. Read it young, in flight, and it sounds like a warning about nostalgia — don’t romanticize where you came from. Read it older, after you’ve put a few thousand miles between yourself and your past, and it sounds like something else entirely: the recognition that the thing you fled was never in the place. It was in you. You took it with you. It is, as Baldwin says, irrevocable — not erasable, not left-behindable, not solvable by changing zip codes.

David’s Paris is, in the end, just another room he is trying to use as a substitute for self-knowledge. It is larger than Giovanni’s room, and more elegant, and it costs him nothing to leave. That is also, precisely, its failure.

Giovanni’s Room

Baldwin could have named the novel after David. He could have named it after the affair, or Paris, or the execution. He named it after the room.

The room itself is small and cluttered and, by any objective measure, unimpressive. When David first sees it, he registers the disorder: the milk bottles and paint and the general evidence of a life being lived without regard for surfaces. It is not a room that performs. It does not announce itself as anything other than what it is. It belongs to Giovanni, and Giovanni lives in it the way he does everything — fully present, without apology, with a directness that David finds simultaneously magnetic and terrifying.

What makes the room significant is not what it contains but what it permits. Inside it, David can stop performing. The specific performance he maintains everywhere else in his life — competent American, fiancée-having, forward-moving, correctly-oriented man — cannot fully sustain itself in Giovanni’s room. Something in him rests there, involuntarily. He returns to it again and again not only because of Giovanni but because it is, for a brief period in his life, the only place where he is not lying.

Haven. That is the room’s first meaning. A space where the authentic self can breathe without the performance required to survive in public. Baldwin gives this to David — gives us a clear picture of what it looks like when David is most himself — precisely so that we can watch him refuse it.

Because the room changes. Or rather: David’s ability to tolerate what the room represents changes. As his denial deepens, as Hella’s return from Spain approaches, as the clean life he is supposed to want presses back in from outside, David begins to see the room differently. The warmth becomes clutter. The intimacy becomes suffocation. The haven becomes a trap. He describes it with increasing disgust — the smells, the disorder, the cramped impossibility of it — in language that maps his own self-rejection more faithfully than any description of Giovanni.

The room hasn’t changed. What has changed is David’s willingness to be in it.

This is the novel’s central image and its most precise psychological portrait. The space that offers us our most authentic self does not become a trap because it changes. It becomes a trap because we begin to need it to be one. If the room is unbearable, David has a reason to leave that is about the room rather than about his own fear. This is the architecture of self-deception: make the honest thing intolerable, so the retreat from it looks like taste rather than cowardice.

The room as womb and tomb — both offering — sits in the novel’s title for the whole of its life. It outlasts David’s occupation of it. It outlasts Giovanni. It is still there at the novel’s end, containing what was real between them, permanent in the way that only lost things are.

The Portrait of Self-Refusal

David is the Coming of Age arc’s mirror image. Not a character who grows wings and learns to fly. Not a character who discovers wings and navigates imperfectly between worlds. A character who has wings, feels their weight, and makes the deliberate calculation that the cage is safer.

But there is something beneath that calculation worth naming, because it is the novel’s most uncomfortable insight — and the one that most directly illuminates the pattern I described in my own early years of flight. David is not simply afraid of what he wants. He is so entirely consumed by what he wants, and what it means, and what it costs, and what others will think, and what it says about him, and whether he can live with it, and whether he is the kind of person who — the inward spiral never stops. Every thought, every scene, every retreat from Giovanni is filtered through David’s own interior. He is the permanent subject of his own attention.

Giovanni offers him something that requires a different orientation entirely. Love — real love, the kind that Baldwin shows us flickering in that room — requires that you stop being the subject long enough to see someone else. It requires presence to another person. It requires, at some fundamental level, the turn outward. Giovanni is not asking David to resolve his interior conflict first and then show up. He is asking David to show up. The resolution is not a prerequisite. It is the result.

David cannot make this turn. He keeps retreating inward — back to his fear, his self-assessment, his calculation of what this costs him — and in doing so, he keeps failing Giovanni. Not because he doesn’t feel what he feels. He clearly does. But feeling is not the same as presence. You can feel intensely and still be entirely absent to the person in front of you, if all that feeling is aimed at yourself.

Hella, his fiancée traveling in Spain, becomes the instrument of this avoidance. David believes she represents safety — the life he is supposed to want, the future that looks correct from the outside. Baldwin is careful not to make Hella a villain or a fool. She is perceptive, she is real, and at some level she knows what is hollow at the center of their relationship even if she cannot name it. What David chooses, in choosing Hella, is not stability. It is a particular kind of numbness. A life that will not require him to look at himself too closely, to show up too fully, to turn outward in a way that terrifies him.

The novel does not sentence Hella to suffering without her knowledge. She figures it out. She leaves. David is left at the novel’s end with neither the life he chose nor the life he refused — only the confession, only the reflection in the dark glass, only the question of whether he has finally learned to look.

The universal reach of this portrait is not that we are all hiding some true self beneath a false one. It is simpler and harder: that the inward gaze — the constant self-audit, the endless interior accounting — has a point of diminishing return. At some point the most honest thing a person can do is stop asking what the world owes them and start asking what they owe the world. David never reaches that point. The novel ends before he does.

Baldwin’s Craft

In 1956, the year Giovanni’s Room was published, a novel with this subject matter — two men, a room, the wreckage of a love affair — barely existed in American literature, at least not above ground. Baldwin’s publisher urged him not to publish it. He published it anyway, in England first, then America.

To do so, he made a decision that has fascinated critics and readers ever since: he removed all racial markers from his central characters. David is white. Giovanni is white. The expat community, the bars, the whole architecture of the novel’s social world — racially unmarked, drained of the specificity that had animated Go Tell It on the Mountain, his first novel. The deliberate absence is its own kind of presence.

What Baldwin gained was publication. By making sexuality rather than race the novel’s primary identity category, he created enough distance from his own biography to get the book into the world. What he may have lost is harder to calculate: the way race shapes the experience of nonconformity, the particular costs a Black man navigating this terrain would face, the doubled marginalization that his own life would have known. The colorless novel is not the complete story. It is the story that could be told in 1956.

The prose itself deserves attention because Baldwin’s sentences are doing something structurally consonant with the novel’s argument. They are long and coiling — always approaching the central truth and then deferring, circling back, adding another clause, another qualification, another angle of approach. They are beautiful in the way that avoidance can be beautiful: the gorgeous sentence that says everything except the thing it’s about. David narrates his own story in this way, and Baldwin’s style enacts it at the level of the sentence. The form and the content are continuous.

The confessional voice, past tense, first person, narrated after the fact — gives us a narrator who knows more than he admits and admits more than he acts on. It creates a specific kind of dramatic irony: the reader understands what David is describing more fully than David will allow himself to. We see the love in Giovanni’s room more clearly than David does. We see the emptiness in his life with Hella more clearly than he will acknowledge. The gap between what David shows us and what he acknowledges showing us is where the novel lives.

This is the achievement underneath the achievement: Baldwin gives us a portrait of self-deception from the inside, in the voice of the self-deceiver, in prose that is simultaneously honest and evasive, and trusts the reader to hold both registers at once. That is a harder technical problem than it appears, and Baldwin solves it with the discipline of someone who has been thinking about it for years.

The Cost of Not Flying

We have spent three essays in the Coming of Age arc watching characters discover their wings.

Hurston’s Janie, in Their Eyes Were Watching God, finds them through language and love and the long journey back to herself. Junior Spirit, in Alexie’s novel, finds them in the crossing between worlds — imperfectly, at cost, carrying both the reservation and Reardan with him. Both characters grow. Both pay for their growth. Neither arrives anywhere that looks like a clean resolution, but both arrive — somewhere forward, somewhere truer than where they began.

David does not arrive.

He ends the novel where he began it: at a window, looking at a reflection he cannot hold. He has not grown into his wings. He has, if anything, grown more certain that flight is impossible for him — and more certain, too, of what that certainty has cost. Giovanni is dead. Hella is gone. Paris, which was supposed to be freedom, turned out to be a holding pattern. The final image is a man alone with his confession, watching dawn come, still not looking at himself.

There is a causality in the novel that Baldwin is serious about. Giovanni’s execution is not simply the world’s violence descending from above. It is downstream of David’s abandonment — a chain of consequences that began when David chose the appearance of a correct life over the reality of the one in front of him. Baldwin does not let David be a passive victim of circumstance. He is an agent. The choices he made had consequences for a specific person who trusted him. This is the novel’s hardest claim and its most honest one.

But Baldwin also does not make David simply a villain. He gives him enough interiority, enough pain, enough genuine love for Giovanni beneath the denial, that the reader understands how the tragedy was possible. This is the more difficult moral achievement. It’s easy to condemn a cartoon antagonist. It’s much harder to look at a man who is recognizably, even sympathetically, himself — and acknowledge that the damage he did was still damage.

The questions this leaves for the reader are not comfortable ones. Have you ever had wings and chosen the cage? Have you ever been in a room — literal or otherwise — where something true was available to you, and found a reason to leave that was really about your own fear? Have you ever been so absorbed in the inward accounting of your own life that you failed to show up for someone else?

I am not asking these rhetorically. I am asking them because I spent years learning the answers. The flight instinct is real. The conviction that a new place or a new life will resolve what is fundamentally an interior problem is one of the most persistent and expensive mistakes a person can make. David makes it in Paris with beautiful French sentences. I made it on highways heading south and west.

The difference — the only difference that finally mattered — was the outward turn. Not the resolution of the inward questions, which may never fully resolve. Not the achievement of self-knowledge, which is a lifetime’s project and always incomplete. Just the decision to stop making yourself the permanent subject of your own attention, and to start showing up for the people in front of you. That turn doesn’t answer everything. But it points in a direction that the inward gaze never can.

David never finds that direction. This is his tragedy, and it is also, quietly, the arc’s final lesson: coming of age is not just the discovery of wings. It is the willingness to turn them outward.

Conclusion

I went back to Missouri after South Florida. Then I went to the West Coast. Then I joined the Navy — not running this time, or not only running, but actually looking for something: structure, discipline, a framework that was larger than my own desires and demanded something from me in return.

That was the first outward turn. Not the last, not the most important — but the first time I was aiming at something other than my own liberation. The Navy gave me a structure to serve. Eventually I found a marriage worth serving, a family, a community, a faith. Each of those was another turn of the same kind: away from the inward gaze and toward something that needed me to show up.

Baldwin’s line stays with me: “Perhaps home is not a place but simply an irrevocable condition.” I spent years believing it was a place, and testing that belief on multiple time zones. What I found, eventually, was that the condition he describes is not the prison it sounds like. It is an invitation. You can carry yourself anywhere. The question is whether what you carry includes the capacity to stop looking inward long enough to be present to someone else.

David never figures this out. He stands at his window as the novel ends, watching the dawn, still in flight, still carrying everything. Still confessing to a page instead of living toward a person.

The Coming of Age arc closes here, with Spring giving way to Summer. We have watched three characters encounter their wings — one who found them through authentic voice, one who found them in the crossing between worlds, one who found them and refused them. All three carry their origins into whatever comes next. The difference is only in what they do when they arrive.

Summer begins next month. We leave the season of new beginnings. The series turns toward what grows in the heat, what survives the long days, what roots look like once the wings have carried you somewhere and you have to decide whether to stay.

Roots and Wings is a year-long literary journey through twelve books, one per month, exploring how we grow from our origins and into our lives. Essay Seven will begin the Summer arc.

Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.

Goodreads

Storygraph