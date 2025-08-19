Exploring Life through the Written Word

Dear friends,

This is the third in a series of essays I am sharing about myself. These essays were originally published in the early days of Beyond the Bookshelf when I had less readers and less practice as a writer. I have spent months reworking and editing to make these more personal and relevant. My hope is that through these essays you will come to know me a little better and in doing so, gain insight into my passion for exploring life through the written word.

“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens…” - Ecclesiastes 3:1

During my childhood, I felt a sense of urgency to get on with life. I was eager to grow up, move away, attend college, pursue a career, and be independent. Although I was confident that I knew best, I was too young and naive to understand the importance of timing. How could I have known that every season of my life has a specific purpose? This understanding developed gradually as I gained life experience and matured.

I had been planning for the post-Navy season of my life. After completing my 24 years of service, my dream was to hike the Appalachian Trail. As a transitional period between military service and civilian life, it would offer me an opportunity to reflect on everything that had passed and what was yet to come. Hiking the trail had been at the top of my bucket list ever since I first heard about it from a friend in high school. The trail starts at the southern terminus of Springer Mountain, Georgia, and extends 2,198 miles north to Mount Katahdin, Maine. It takes nearly six months to walk the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, crossing 14 states.

In the fall of 2022, two years prior to retirement, I revealed to my wife, parents, and siblings the details of the sexual abuse I had been subjected to during my teenage years. They could not have known the burden I was carrying and the severe PTSD I lived with daily. I had allowed fear and anger to control me, which had wreaked havoc on my marriage, family life, and numerous other relationships. Finally, talking about my trauma helped relieve my tremendous mental burden, heal relationships, and provide a meaningful opportunity for personal growth and reflection.

My revelations created a positive change in myself and our home. Part of this involved evaluating my priorities and long-held dreams. I reexamined my decision to embark on the hike of a lifetime; there were many factors I had not considered. Two years prior, a debilitating case of COVID-19 had left me with long-term respiratory issues. This, combined with high blood pressure, resulted in less-than-ideal health for me as I neared 50 years of life. I would be retiring while my daughter was still in high school. Taking six months to hike the Appalachian Trail seemed counter to my desire to spend more time with family. While I still dream of hiking the trail, I set it aside for now in favor of higher priorities. This season, I committed to marriage, family, and my health.

This shift in perspective—learning to weigh what truly matters—extended beyond major life decisions. It began to influence even the small, everyday choices, including how I approached one of my lifelong passions: reading. When I was younger, I found it challenging to put down a book once I’d started it. This mindset was counter-productive, often leaving me frustrated, bored, or reading awful books. While many books are suitable for any age, some require more life experience to grasp the fullness of the author’s intent. As I matured as a reader, I learned when to set a book aside.

There are more great books than I could ever hope to read in a lifetime. That's a good problem, as I will never lack great reading experiences, even though I won’t be able to read every book. Writers as far back as Aristophanes and as recently as Oscar Wilde have opined that “Life imitates Art.” In the same manner that my reading journey can be varied and endless, my life contains many trails to explore. I will not have the time to explore all of them, but I will never be without a new trail to dream about.

Reading requires slowing down, a necessary pause to catch my breath. It is a conscious act of engagement — dialog between the author and me. We establish a relationship. We build trust. I gain insight into the life and culture of someone different from myself, opening the door to a broader worldview and fostering empathy for others. When I read, I enhance my focus and concentration, enabling me to think more analytically. Reading helps me work through emotional issues and challenging periods of my life. I often see myself in characters and relate to them in ways that are difficult to do in my relationships. Reading creates an environment in my mind that cultivates lifelong learning.

As I began the process of transitioning out of the Navy, I hired a coach to help me navigate this new season of my life. At around the same time, I abandoned social media and began writing Beyond the Bookshelf, an online weekly publication that explores life through the written word. Through the coaching process and the act of publishing a weekly newsletter, I discovered that writing is the medium that allows me to express my thoughts most accurately. It enables me to work out the complex web of ideas and emotions that would otherwise find no outlet. Writing creates permanence to my thoughts and establishes a bond between myself and my reader. As a deeply introverted individual who often struggles to make personal connections, writing is an avenue to relationships and community I might not otherwise find.

The beautiful and frankly unexpected thing about writing is the door it opened in my soul. I discovered that writing about literature allows me to explore the complex emotions that comprise the core of my humanity. It allows me to take my love for reading into a new realm, sharing it with others. As someone passionate about lifelong learning, writing broadens my understanding of the literary world, opening my mind to the myriad ways literature influences my life. I now feel I am part of something bigger and more important than myself.

In this season of my life, writing allows me to explore the connections between life and literature. My unique life circumstances often lead me to choose specific books. As a reader and thinker, it behooves me to curate with care the things I read while allowing the joyous happenstance of chance to bring occasional surprises into my life. These intermingled threads of serendipity and fate mold and shape my thoughts. As I explore life and literature, I discover themes and threads that create an overarching picture, binding me together with others in our shared humanity.

What does it mean to have a unique voice in the conversation of life? Anne Lamott, in her timeless classic on writing, Bird by Bird, tells us, “good writing is about telling the truth.” Later, she expounds on this by saying, “Remember that you own what happened to you.” I am the only person with my unique set of experiences, good and bad. In owning the story of my life and telling the truth about it in my writing, I create a distinctive voice to share with the world.

I must write, make myself vulnerable, and put pen to paper. The words that haunt me demand release. I will breathe life into my ideas and create something new because that is what an artist does. Writing is an art and writers are artists.

In every season—whether walking a trail, turning the page of a book, or filling one with my own words—I am learning to embrace the journey, knowing that each step and each word is part of the larger story I am meant to tell.

