Most of my early memories take place in Colorado. We moved there when I was four. Took a U-Haul from Missouri straight across Kansas. Dad driving, my younger brother Luke and I stuck in the middle, Mom holding a three-month-old Marcus next to the passenger door. Talk about a road trip. Still not sure what my parents were thinking.

Dad was a horse trainer. Mom was a teacher. There were just the five of us then. My sisters, Mandy and Celie, would come later.

Southeast Colorado is a high desert ecosystem with sage brush and tumbleweeds and not much else. The exterior of our house was a wacky green stucco material. The interior walls looked like plywood. It was a two-bedroom, one bath sort of place. Kitchen, living room, small office, and a closet sized room for the baby rounded it out. Our yard was about 80% dirt with a few patches of grass thrown in. But the grass was mostly these nasty sticker weeds that were sharp and hurt like hell. Big tree i…