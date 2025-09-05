Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Alaimo's avatar
Sam Alaimo
5h

Few scenes in books, movies, even real life, stick with me like the scene with Polyphemus. Homer had a gift. Well done pulling it apart, Matthew.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan Elrod's avatar
Dan Elrod
1h

There is so much complexity in Book 9. I can easily imagine an entire semester in college on this one book. Matthew, your thoughtful explication really brings into focus the myriad of themes and moral conflicts that continue to resonate throughout the modern world.

Until reading your essay, it had not occurred to me how making Odysseus the narrator of his own story adds another dimension of complexity, allowing us to see the adventures through the eyes of hero, and, as you note, gaining reliability while losing objectivity. To the credit of Odysseus he doesn't seem to defend the bad decisions and fully describes their consequences.

In addition to the hubris involved in the taunting of the Cyclops, it seemed to me the taunting was also meant to add psychological pain to the Cyclops's mortal physical injury. After the horrors endured by Odysseus's crew, it is understandable why Odysseus would want to inflict as much revenge as possible. The excessive vengefulness combined with the hubris of self-identification by Odysseus almost leads to catastrophic consequences, as well as the travails that lie ahead. The lesson seems to be quiet courage and determination is superior to boastful revenge even for a hero.

On a much lighter note, when Odysseus tricks the Cyclopes by calling himself "Nobody," I couldn't help but think of the famous Abbott and Costello "Who's on First" rountine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Long
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture