Dan Elrod
9h

Your essay is a thought-provoking look at how Book 13 brings to light the forces at play when we return to a place from our youth or from which we have been otherwise absent for an extended period. In the interim, we have changed in ways that cause us to perceive places and people in a different light. The places and people from long ago change themselves. On top of all of that, our memories of how people and things were are almost always faulty. When the additional aspect of how trauma changes us is added to the mix, it's small wonder that returning soldiers who have been in combat can face major challenges reintegrating with family and friends.

The deception by Odysseus reflects a wariness that often occurs with returning combat veterans or refugees who are escaping trauma in their homelands. We don't have Athena to help them, so it's up to the rest of us to meet them with compassion and understanding.

