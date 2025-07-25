Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucy's avatar
Lucy
38m

I loved this chapter. There’s a lot of meat. What I particularly noticed/enjoyed/picked up on was the open-hearted welcome by Nestor to these strangers. No questions asked, welcome and comfort first. This is a timeless and wonderful philosophy of life.

And I say yes(!) to all your thorough explanations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Long
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture