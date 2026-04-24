Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
6dEdited

Matthew, have you been living inside my head? I’ve just read this staggeringly great novel for the second time (listened to it, actually) and wanted to tell the world not to miss it. Through your illuminating essay, I’ve relived my relationship with Janie and zeroed in on beautiful details I missed. Isn’t it interesting that white people are almost entirely absent from the story, while you never forget the abusive hand of racism shaping the characters’ world? I particularly liked your observations about Hurston’s use of Black English and her selective departures from it. On my first reading, I found this distracting. Next time (twice is not enough), I will read while listening to Ruby Dee’s marvelous audiobook.

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Maura Dunn's avatar
Maura Dunn
6d

I read ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God’ in high school. I didn’t like it. I realize now I couldn’t possibly have understood it then - despite my love of books and the best efforts of my teacher - I was too young, too naive. The first paragraph of your essay made me want to read it again - now, so many years later, to give myself the chance to really appreciate the gift Zora Neale Hurston gave the world. Thank you for this reminder, this invitation to experience it again and for the first time. (Cliche, I know, but true nonetheless.)

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