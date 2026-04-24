Submariner. Reader. Writer. Seeking bold coffee, sublime jazz, and unforgettable stories.

Dear friends,

She was stretched on her back beneath the pear tree soaking in the alto chant of the visiting bees, the gold of the sun and the panting breath of the breeze when the inaudible voice of it all came to her. She saw a dust-bearing bee sink into the sanctum of a bloom; the thousand sister-calyxes arch to meet the love embrace and the ecstatic shiver of the tree from root to tiniest branch creaming in every blossom and frothing with delight.

This is how Janie Crawford learns what she wants. Not from her grandmother’s lectures about security and survival. Not from the preacher or the community’s expectations. From watching bees pollinate a pear tree—organic, reciprocal, beautiful. The interaction serves both parties. The bee gets nectar. The tree gets pollinated. Neither dominates. Neither owns. The exchange is mutual pleasure.

This becomes Janie’s standard for everything that follows—for love, for marriage, for relationship, for life itself. She wants what the pear tree shows her: mutuality, reciprocity, connection that doesn’t require one party to diminish for the other to rise. Not ownership. Not decoration. Not being silenced or elevated or protected. Partnership. Voice. Choice.

The pear tree represents natural awakening—not imposed definition but organic discovery. This is what spring means in the cycle of seasons: blooming, new growth, life pushing up from roots toward light. And this is what coming of age means: discovering you have desires of your own, wants that don’t match what others want for you, a self that needs claiming.

Zora Neale Hurston’s 1937 novel Their Eyes Were Watching God is about the long journey from seeing what you want to claiming it. From silence to voice. From being defined by others—grandmother, husbands, community—to defining yourself. It’s the story of how Janie Crawford grows wings.

Winter’s three books explored roots in their various forms. James Baldwin’s John Grimes struggled with stable but oppressive roots—the church, his stepfather Gabriel, Harlem’s boundaries pressing in from all sides. Esmeralda Santiago was forcibly uprooted, transplanted from Puerto Rico to Brooklyn, her roots surviving only in memory and the body’s knowledge of what’s been lost. Brit Bennett’s Stella Vignes tried to erase her roots entirely through passing, denying her Black identity and severing connection to her twin sister, only to discover that denial costs generations. Winter taught us this: roots persist whether we acknowledge them or not. They shape us, damage us, provide foundation. Understanding them is necessary work—archaeology, not nostalgia.

Now spring. The season of blooming and growth, of moving outward and exploring. We’ve excavated our roots; now we explore what happens when we start to claim ourselves, to separate from foundational experiences, to discover we have wings. The question shifts from “where did I come from?” to “who am I becoming?” From passive inheritance to active choice. From accepting others’ definitions to insisting on your own.

Hurston’s novel begins with Janie’s return. She walks back into Eatonville, Florida after years away, wearing overalls and her hair in a long braid down her back. The community gathers on porches to watch and judge. Where’s her husband? What happened to all that money? Why is she dressed like that? They create stories without asking her, define her without knowing her truth. The gossip flows—cruel, certain, wrong.

But Janie doesn’t answer the gossips. She goes to her friend Pheoby’s house and tells her story there, on the porch, in her own words. The entire novel is Janie’s narration of her own life—her three marriages, her journey from silence to voice, her transformation from girl to woman to self-possessed individual. The frame story is crucial: who controls the narrative of a woman’s life? The community that gossips without knowing, or the woman herself who speaks her own truth?

Hurston published this novel in 1937, during the Harlem Renaissance but after its peak. She was an anthropologist and folklorist who had studied at Barnard under Franz Boas, traveled through the South collecting Black folklore and documenting cultural practices that were being dismissed or forgotten. She brought that anthropological eye to her fiction—the careful attention to language, ritual, community dynamics, the refusal to translate or sanitize or make palatable for white audiences.

Her choice to write dialogue in vernacular Black Southern English was controversial. Some Black intellectuals wanted “respectable” representation in standard English—they worried that dialect reinforced racist stereotypes about Black people being uneducated or inferior. Hurston refused. She honored her characters’ voices as they were, insisted that Black Southern speech was beautiful and complex and worthy of serious literature. She wouldn’t translate it into white English to make it acceptable. This was radical. This was claiming voice not just for Janie but for an entire community whose language had been dismissed.

The novel’s argument is straightforward but hard-won: coming of age means claiming the right to define yourself rather than accepting others’ definitions. It means choosing your own horizons, your own standards, your own story. Janie’s journey from silence to speech, from the pear tree’s promise to pulling in her horizon, embodies the movement from constrained roots to liberated wings.

Three Teachers

Janie’s grandmother Nanny chooses her first husband. Logan Killicks owns sixty acres of land, has a house and a mule, offers security. Nanny was born into slavery, saw her daughter raped by a white man, has survived horrors that Janie can’t imagine. Her choice for Janie is survival—not love, not the pear tree, but protection from what she calls Black women being “de mule uh de world.” The beast of burden. The thing that carries everyone else’s load.

Nanny’s logic is brutal and clear: love is a luxury Black women can’t afford. Romance gets you pregnant and abandoned. Dreams get you raped or killed. What you need is a man with land, with resources, who can keep you fed and housed. Logan Killicks isn’t handsome or kind, but he’s safe. That’s what matters.

But Janie wants the pear tree. She marries Logan at sixteen because Nanny insists, but she doesn’t love him and love doesn’t grow. He treats marriage as transaction—he provides security, she provides labor. He expects her to help with farmwork, to be grateful for his protection, to understand that partnership means mutual exploitation rather than mutual pleasure. He offers security without connection. Provision without seeing her. He wants a worker, not a partner.

When Joe Starks comes through town—ambitious, charismatic, heading to Florida to build an all-Black town where he’ll be somebody—Janie leaves with him. This is her first act of self-definition. Refusing what was chosen for her. Claiming the right to want more than security. Insisting that survival isn’t enough.

What she learns from Logan: provision isn’t the same as being seen. Security doesn’t equal selfhood. She needs more than to be kept—she needs to be herself.

Joe Starks builds Eatonville, becomes mayor, accumulates wealth and power. He makes things happen—gets a post office, builds a store, organizes the town. Janie is attracted to this ambition, this vision of what’s possible. But Joe’s success requires her silence. She’s “de mayor’s wife”—symbol of his achievement, decoration for his status, proof that he’s arrived. Not a person with thoughts or voice. An object.

The novel’s most painful scenes happen during Joe’s reign. He won’t let Janie speak at public gatherings. When the townspeople gather on the store porch to tell stories and joke and argue, Joe forbids her participation—her place is inside, away from common folk, elevated above the community she came from. He makes her cover her beautiful long hair because other men look at it. He criticizes her in public, diminishes her, uses her as target for jokes that establish his dominance.

Hurston’s insight cuts deep: Joe reproduces the logic of white supremacy within the Black community he’s built. He treats Janie the way white society treats Black people—objectification, silencing, restricting freedom of movement and expression. Oppressed communities can internalize oppression and turn it on their own members. Joe’s liberation from white control doesn’t extend to Janie’s liberation from his control. He’s escaped one hierarchy only to create another with himself at the top.

For twenty years, Janie is silent. She works in the store, maintains the mayor’s wife persona, buries herself. But she’s also learning. Watching how power operates. Understanding what it costs to be elevated while being erased. Building the resources she’ll need to eventually speak.

Joe’s deathbed is where Janie finally uses her voice. He’s dying from kidney failure, refuses to acknowledge his mortality. Janie tells him exactly what their marriage has been—him using her as ornament, never seeing her as human, taking what he needed and giving nothing back. She speaks clearly, directly, without softening. He dies hearing truth he spent decades avoiding.

What she learns from Joe: ambition without respect is violence. Being elevated (as mayor’s wife) while being silenced is not freedom. Visibility without voice is another form of erasure. She needs mutuality—to be seen and heard and allowed to exist as herself, not as someone else’s achievement or decoration.

After Joe dies, Janie owns the store, has financial independence, is in her forties. Tea Cake Woods comes into her life—younger, working-class, offering no security or status. Everyone warns her against him. Too young. Too poor. After your money. Playing you for a fool.

But Tea Cake offers what the pear tree promised: reciprocity. He wants to know what she thinks. He teaches her to play checkers, to fish, to shoot a rifle. He treats her as partner, not property or symbol. He asks her opinion. He laughs with her, not at her. He sees her.

They move to the Everglades—what locals call “the muck”—to work the bean harvest. Janie wears overalls, works alongside Tea Cake in the fields, lives among working people. She’s no longer the mayor’s wife elevated above the community. She’s part of it—laughing, working, playing, being herself without performance. This is the pear tree actualized. Organic connection. Mutual pleasure. Partnership.

The hurricane hits. Nature strips away all pretense, all social hierarchy. Rich and poor, Black and white, everyone runs for survival. The storm doesn’t care about status or respectability or race. In the chaos, Tea Cake saves Janie from a rabid dog but gets bitten in the process. He develops rabies. Becomes violent, paranoid, tries to shoot her. She kills him in self-defense.

The tragedy isn’t that the relationship was flawed—it’s that it was beautiful and still ended. Forces beyond their control destroyed what they’d built. The hurricane as metaphor: chaos reveals truth (we’re all vulnerable, all mortal) but also destroys what’s precious. Janie found what she wanted and still lost it. The pear tree doesn’t guarantee happy endings. It just shows what authentic connection looks like.

What she learns from Tea Cake: love can be mutual and still end. She’s capable of choosing well, capable of finding what she wanted, but life doesn’t guarantee duration. She survives his loss. She goes on. She’s whole even alone. She doesn’t need another person to complete her—she needed the experience of mutuality to understand what she’s capable of.

The three marriages are education. Logan taught her what she doesn’t want. Joe taught her what silence costs. Tea Cake taught her what mutuality feels like and that she can survive its loss. She couldn’t have reached Tea Cake without learning from Logan and Joe’s failures. Coming of age isn’t a single moment. It’s a process, often painful, of discovering through experience what you need and what you can live without.

Who Tells Your Story

Janie begins the novel silent. Raised by her grandmother who makes her decisions, married to Logan without being consulted, forbidden to speak publicly by Joe. Her silence is imposed from outside—the result of others’ power over her, their refusal to see her as someone with thoughts worth hearing.

But silence is also where observation happens. While Janie can’t speak during the Joe years, she’s watching. Learning how power operates, how the community functions, how Joe maintains control through performance and dominance. Her silence is forced, but it’s educating her. She’s building the understanding she’ll need to eventually speak with authority.

The community wants to silence her differently—through gossip, through judgment, through defining her without asking her to define herself. When she returns to Eatonville wearing overalls, they immediately create a story. She must have wasted all her money. Tea Cake must have used her and left. She must be ashamed, defeated, returning in disgrace. They see her and invent a narrative that confirms their assumptions.

The frame story subverts this gossip’s power. Janie doesn’t explain herself to the community. She tells her story to Pheoby Watson, her friend, on Pheoby’s porch. The entire novel is Janie’s narration—her voice, her version, her truth. By having Janie control the narrative, Hurston makes an argument about whose voices matter, who gets to tell Black women’s stories.

This was radical in 1937 and remains so. Black women’s stories were typically told by others—by white authors who exoticized or pitied them, by Black male authors who centered male experience, by sociologists who reduced them to statistics about poverty and pathology. Hurston insisted that Black women could tell their own stories, in their own language, on their own terms. Janie’s voice claiming narrative authority is Hurston’s voice claiming literary authority.

The linguistic choice reinforces this. Hurston writes dialogue in vernacular Black Southern English—the actual speech of rural Florida’s Black community. She doesn’t translate into standard English, doesn’t explain or apologize. Characters say “Ah” instead of “I,” use “ain’t” and “don’t” in ways that violate standard grammar, speak in rhythms and patterns that white literary establishment considered incorrect.

But Hurston uses more formal English for narration. The narrative voice is educated, sophisticated, commanding of complex syntax and literary technique. This dual register shows Hurston’s mastery of both languages. She can code-switch, can speak to white literary gatekeepers and Black community simultaneously. She refuses to choose between roots (vernacular) and wings (formal education). She claims both as hers.

The vernacular preserves the community’s voice as eloquent, complex, worthy of literature. Listen to how the porch-sitters talk—the wordplay, the metaphors, the layered meanings packed into seemingly simple statements. This is poetry. Hurston is saying: you don’t need to speak white English for your voice to matter. Black Southern speech is legitimate language, beautiful language, language that can carry a novel.

But the formal narrative voice demonstrates that honoring vernacular doesn’t mean lacking sophistication. Hurston’s prose is gorgeous—lyrical, precise, capable of rendering complex psychology and symbolic weight. She’s showing the white literary world: I can do what you do, speak how you speak. But I won’t abandon my community’s voice to prove my legitimacy.

This connects directly to Janie’s journey. Finding voice means claiming the right to speak in your own language, not the language imposed on you. It means resisting the pressure to translate yourself into terms that make others comfortable. It means insisting that your way of speaking, thinking, being is legitimate without needing external validation.

When Janie returns to Eatonville wearing overalls, refusing to perform widow’s grief conventionally, refusing to explain herself to the gossips, she’s claiming this right. She won’t wear black. Won’t mourn as expected. Won’t make herself legible to the community’s standards. She’ll be herself—the woman who worked the muck, who loved Tea Cake, who survived, who learned to fly.

She tells her story to Pheoby, not to the masses. She chooses her audience. One true witness who actually knows her is worth more than the approval of people who only want to judge. This is agency—the recognition that you don’t need everyone to understand. You need to understand yourself. You need people who actually see you. The rest can gossip. It doesn’t define you if you don’t let it.

What Nature Knows

Return to the pear tree, because this image does more work than might be obvious. Nature operates without social convention. Bees and blossoms don’t perform respectability. They don’t worry about what the other flowers think. The reciprocity is organic—the bee needs nectar, the tree needs pollination, both benefit, neither owns the other. This is connection without domination.

Janie wants what nature models. Partnership that serves both parties. Connection that doesn’t require one to diminish for the other to rise. Pleasure that’s mutual, not extracted. But social conventions—marriage as ownership, women as property, Black women as “de mule uh de world”—contradict what nature shows. The gap between natural desire and social structure is the novel’s critique.

Hurston uses nature throughout to expose what’s unnatural about society’s arrangements. The pear tree shows what’s possible. The marriages show what society offers instead. Logan wants a worker. Joe wants an ornament. Only Tea Cake comes close to the pear tree ideal—and even that relationship ends in tragedy not because of its flaws but because nature (hurricane, rabid dog) destroys what humans build.

The hurricane is both literal disaster and metaphorical stripping away. When the storm hits, all social hierarchies become irrelevant. Rich people and poor people run for the same high ground. White people and Black people face the same death. All the pretense of civilization—respectability, status, racial superiority—becomes useless against nature’s force.

Hurston’s description of the hurricane is remarkable for what it reveals. People who spent their lives maintaining class distinction or racial hierarchy suddenly recognize their common vulnerability. The storm doesn’t care about your bank account or your skin color. It kills indiscriminately. This is truth: we’re all mortal, all fragile, all trying to survive forces we can’t control.

Tea Cake’s death comes from the hurricane—he saves Janie from a rabid dog and gets bitten. The rabies makes him violent. She has to kill him to survive. The tragedy emerges not from human failure but from natural chaos. Even the best relationship, the closest to the pear tree ideal, can be destroyed by forces beyond control.

But Janie survives. This matters. She loses Tea Cake but doesn’t lose herself. She’s learned she can face death, chaos, loss and continue. She’s learned she’s strong enough to survive what would destroy others. The hurricane reveals her strength at the same time it takes away what she loves.

Nature in this novel teaches two lessons: first, that authentic connection is possible (the pear tree), and second, that nothing is guaranteed permanence (the hurricane). Both truths matter. Janie needed to see the pear tree to know what to want. She needed to survive the hurricane to know she could stand alone.

Claiming Yourself Now

The contemporary parallel is almost too obvious. We live in an age of performed identity, curated selves, constant public presentation. Social media demands we create a version of ourselves for consumption—carefully edited photos, strategic sharing, managing our personal brand. Everyone sees you but nobody knows you.

This mirrors Janie’s experience as the mayor’s wife. Visible but silenced. Elevated but erased. Everyone in Eatonville could see her standing next to Joe, beautifully dressed, symbol of his success. But nobody knew her thoughts, her wants, her self. The performance became prison. She was seen constantly but never actually visible.

The gossip in Hurston’s novel functions like social media commentary. People who don’t know you create narratives about you. They see fragments—what you wear, who you’re with, whether you’re smiling—and construct entire stories. Their stories confirm their assumptions, flatter their judgments, have nothing to do with your actual life. But the stories spread. People believe them. You become what the gossip says rather than who you are.

Janie’s choice to tell her story to Pheoby rather than the community mirrors the contemporary choice to stop performing for masses and speak truth to people who actually know you. Quality over quantity. One true witness over a thousand shallow observers. The recognition that you don’t owe the crowd an explanation, don’t need their approval, don’t have to make yourself legible to their standards.

Claiming yourself costs something. Janie loses her grandmother’s approval when she leaves Logan. Loses respectability when she leaves Joe. Loses Tea Cake to death. Faces community judgment when she returns alone wearing overalls. Self-definition isn’t free. You sacrifice others’ good opinion, others’ comfort with who they needed you to be, others’ investment in keeping you contained.

But accepting others’ definitions costs more. Living Logan’s choice for security without love would have meant never knowing what the pear tree promised. Accepting Joe’s silencing would have meant never finding her voice. Staying respectable would have meant never loving Tea Cake, never working the muck, never discovering she could survive loss and grief and still pull in her horizon.

The novel asks: is it worth it? The answer is yes, but not naively. Janie pays prices. She loses people, loses security, endures judgment. But she gains herself. She knows who she is. She has her voice. She’s pulled in her horizon and draped it over her shoulder. She owns her life.

The pressure to accept others’ definitions falls particularly hard on women and marginalized people. Family expectations, cultural norms, social media’s algorithmic sorting of who you should be—all of it pushes toward accepting external definition rather than claiming internal truth. Hurston writing in 1937 understood this. The forces change form but the pressure remains constant. Claiming yourself is still a radical act.

And it’s lonely work. Janie returns to Eatonville alone. She has Pheoby, has her own story, has the horizon she’s pulled in. But she doesn’t have Tea Cake. Doesn’t have the community’s approval. Doesn’t have security or status or any of the things women are supposed to want. She has herself. The novel suggests this is enough—more than enough—but it doesn’t pretend the loneliness isn’t real.

Pulling In Your Horizon

The novel’s final image does remarkable work in just a few lines. Janie has finished telling her story to Pheoby. She’s explained everything—the marriages, Tea Cake, the hurricane, the killing, the trial, the return. Pheoby understands. And then Hurston gives us this:

Janie “pulled in her horizon like a great fish-net. Pulled it from around the waist of the world and draped it over her shoulder. So much of life in its meshes! She called in her soul to come and see.”

Horizons are distant. Ships on the horizon, possibilities beyond reach, dreams you can see but can’t touch. The novel’s opening establishes this—men watch ships at a distance carrying their wishes, women do something different. And here at the end, Janie has pulled her horizon in. Not passive waiting for distant possibility but active claiming of her world.

The horizon is now hers—draped over her shoulder like fabric, like a shawl, something she wears and carries. The life in its meshes—all the experiences, the marriages, the losses, Tea Cake’s love, the hurricane’s destruction, the community’s judgment, her own survival—all of it is hers. Not someone else’s story about her but her story, her life, claimed and possessed and understood.

She calls her soul to witness. She’s both actor and observer of her own life. She sees herself clearly, claims what she’s lived, integrates all of it into coherent whole. This is what coming of age looks like at its completion—not escaping your past but claiming it, not becoming someone else but becoming more fully yourself.

Notice what this final image suggests about flight. Janie has flown—left Logan, left Joe’s constraints, went to the Everglades with Tea Cake. She’s used her wings. But she returns to Eatonville. She brings the horizon with her. Brings Tea Cake’s memory, brings the knowledge of mutuality, brings her voice and her self-possession. Flight doesn’t mean permanent departure. Wings allow you to leave and return on your own terms.

This is spring’s first lesson: coming of age means claiming yourself, defining yourself, choosing your own horizons rather than accepting horizons others choose for you. It means learning you can fly. But authentic selfhood isn’t rootless. Janie returns to Eatonville—not because she has to, but because she chooses to. She’s rooted there, but on her own terms now. Her roots don’t constrain her because she’s learned to fly.

Winter taught us roots persist. Spring teaches us wings matter—you need the right to fly, to choose, to define yourself, to speak in your own voice. But the wings don’t sever you from where you came from. They give you the option to leave and return, to claim your origins without being imprisoned by them, to integrate past and present into coherent self.

For readers: When did you start claiming yourself? When did you stop accepting others’ definitions and insist on your own? What did it cost? What did you gain? Are you still in that process? Most of us are. Coming of age isn’t a single moment or even a single phase. It’s ongoing work—the constant negotiation between who others need you to be and who you actually are, between external expectations and internal truth.

Janie’s three marriages taught her different lessons. Logan taught her security isn’t enough. Joe taught her what silence costs. Tea Cake taught her what mutuality feels like and that she can survive its loss. Each lesson was necessary. She couldn’t have reached the horizon-pulling final scene without walking through all of it—the mistakes, the pain, the grief, the survival.

The pear tree shows what’s possible. The marriages show what’s actual. The hurricane shows what’s beyond control. And Janie, sitting on Pheoby’s porch telling her story, shows what endures: the self that’s been claimed, the voice that’s been found, the horizon that’s been pulled in and made your own.

Spring continues. We’ll explore other coming-of-age stories, other characters learning to fly. But Janie’s journey establishes the template: claiming yourself requires seeing clearly what you want (the pear tree), learning through experience what doesn’t work (Logan, Joe), finding what does work even if it’s temporary (Tea Cake), surviving loss (the hurricane, the killing, the grief), and returning to tell your story on your own terms.

You can’t fly without knowing what you’re pushing off from. Winter’s excavation of roots gave us that knowledge. But you can’t stay grounded either—not if you want to become yourself rather than accepting others’ definitions of who you should be. Wings and roots. Both necessary. Both yours to claim.

Hurston gives us Janie pulling in her horizon, calling her soul to witness, owning her life completely. This is what we’re working toward through this series—not escape from our origins but integration of them, not denial of where we came from but transformation of what that origin means, not passive acceptance of inheritance but active claiming of self.

The work of becoming is just beginning. But we know now it’s possible. Janie showed us. The pear tree promised it. The horizon confirms it. You can learn to fly. And when you do, you can come back—not diminished but expanded, not defeated but transformed, carrying your horizon draped over your shoulder with all of life caught in its meshes.

You can find the other essays in the Roots and Wings journey at this link along with a list of the books we will read throughout the rest of the year.

Here’s to the books that take us beyond the shelf and into deeper waters,

Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.

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