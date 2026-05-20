Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
14h

Well, we've all missed you, Matthew, and I concur with the others' opinions about this book. You get to the very heart of what you read, identifying links to your own life - and asking us to find to ours - that are always enlightening.

Sherman Alexie has a stack that I follow.

Do you know the work of Tommy Orange? Orange is enrolled in Cheyenne and Arapjo tribes of Oklahoma; he's from Oakland, California. His book "There There" is well worth reading (and he has other novels).

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Victoria Mary Fach's avatar
Victoria Mary Fach
1d

Beautiful, insightful, and thought-provoking!

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