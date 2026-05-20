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Dear friends,

Morning on a farm arrives before you’re ready for it. The smell comes first — a particular mixture of dew-wet earth, diesel from the tractor shed, and something green and slightly rotten at the edges, the smell of things growing and things decomposing in the same breath. It is not a clean smell. It is honest. The light in early summer follows low and gold across the fields, throwing long shadows from the fence posts, making ordinary things briefly beautiful before the heat burns the softness out of the day. By mid-morning that gentleness is gone, replaced by a white flatness that presses down on everything. Work happens in that light — the grit of it settling into the creases of your palms, baling twine cutting into your forearms, the particular ache of muscles doing what they were designed for and not thanking you for it. Hay dust coats the back of your throat. Sweat stings where your shirt collar rubs your neck. And underneath all of it, persistent as a low note, the smell of the animals — not unpleasant once you’ve grown up inside it, just present, biological, reminding you that the land is alive in ways that have nothing to do with you and everything to do with you at the same time.

When I turned eighteen, I left the farm in rural Missouri, wandered the earth for a few years, and finally, in the summer of my twenty-second year, reported to the United States Navy. I don’t say this to establish credentials or invoke nostalgia — I say it because the distance between those two points on the map of my life is the only way I know to explain what I felt reading Sherman Alexie’s The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian for the first time.

The farm had shaped me in ways I wouldn’t understand for years. The farm sat in the roll and dip of northern Missouri, where the hills don’t dramatic themselves the way mountains do but ease into one another, field giving way to tree line giving way to field again, the whole thing opening eventually into sky that has no intention of stopping. Wheat and soybeans and corn divided the ground into seasons more than acres — the winter wheat coming up thin and hopeful in November, the beans thick and waist-high by July, the corn tasseling out above your head like it had somewhere important to be. The work was physical and seasonal and largely silent. I learned that silence could hold a whole world inside it, that the distance to the horizon was a different kind of knowledge from anything in a textbook. I learned the specific patience of people who work with seasons — who understand that you plant before you harvest, and that some things can’t be rushed.

When I found myself inside a submarine, beneath the ocean’s surface, I understood how thoroughly one world can differ from another while still being made of the same material: labor, loyalty, silence, and the weight of what you carry. The submarine had its own silence — compressed, purposeful, the kind that meant everything was functioning exactly as it should. Its own hierarchy, its own language, its own codes of loyalty. I had grown up speaking one of those languages. I was training myself to speak the other. For a long time I wasn’t sure either world would recognize me as a native. I was, to borrow the word that appears at the end of Alexie’s novel, nomadic — moving between two places without belonging entirely to either, carrying both.

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian is so precisely titled that its argument is encoded in the description before you open the first page. Part-time. Arnold Spirit Jr. — Junior — is fourteen, a member of the Spokane Reservation, and has made the dangerous, necessary decision to attend school thirty-two miles away in the white town of Reardan. He will spend the next year being insufficient to both worlds: too white for the reservation, too Indian for Reardan, never quite at home in either, somehow becoming more himself in the process. The title is not ironic. It is diagnostic.

We are five essays into our year-long journey through Roots and Wings, and Spring has fully arrived. The Ancestral Voices arc — essays one through three — asked what we carry from where we came from. The weight of family, the memory of place, the inheritance we didn’t choose and can’t return. Those essays asked us to look backward, to feel the depth of our roots. This arc — Coming of Age — asks something different. It asks what happens the first time we feel the ground shift beneath our feet and understand, perhaps for the first time, that we might be capable of flight.

The previous essay in this arc found a character discovering wings through language and community and the defiant act of becoming someone new. Junior Spirit discovers his wings through a different kind of defiance — one that will cost him nearly everything and still, somehow, be worth paying. Alexie is not an optimist. He is something rarer: a writer honest enough to show us the full accounting, the flight and the cost of it, without resolving the tension between them.

That is what this essay is about. Not whether Junior’s decision was right. Whether any of us, facing what he faced, would know how to choose — and what we would carry either way.

The Weight Before the Wings

Before Junior can go anywhere, Alexie makes sure we understand exactly what he is going from.

The Spokane Reservation is not atmosphere. It is not a setting Alexie uses to establish Junior’s backstory before moving on to the novel’s real concerns. It is the novel’s real concern — as present at Reardan as it is on the rez itself, following Junior the way a ship’s wake follows it even into open water. Alexie names the reservation’s conditions with the directness of someone who has earned the right to do so, and who knows that softening them would be its own kind of dishonesty.

Poverty is not implied or suggested. It is stated and measured. Junior catalogs what his family cannot afford. The dog they can’t feed. The trips to the doctor they can’t take. The birthday present that isn’t coming. These are not the poverty of an after-school special — not the aesthetic poverty of other people’s hard times rendered at a safe narrative distance. This is poverty as daily arithmetic. You count what you have, and it doesn’t add up to what you need, and there is no narrative mechanism that will fix it by the third act.

Alcoholism runs through the novel’s community the way a river runs through a valley — not as character flaw but as environmental fact. Junior’s father is a drinker. His maternal grandmother was killed by a drunk driver. His sister Mary, who had been the family’s great hope, who had won a scholarship and then stayed home and married young and retreated into a double-wide on the reservation, is eventually killed by a fire that started at a party. The death toll in this novel is not dramatic invention. It is the actuarial reality of life in a community that has been systematically stripped of resources, futures, and reasons for hope.

Alexie places specific history beneath all of this — not as lecture but as context that changes how every scene reads. The Indian boarding school system: the deliberate policy of removing indigenous children from their families and communities, forbidding their languages, punishing their cultures, and attempting to replace their identities with something more convenient to the dominant culture’s needs. The land dispossession. The treaty violations. The steady accumulation of policy decisions, made by people who were never going to live with the consequences, that narrowed the possibilities available to Junior and everyone he knows.

The geometry textbook is the image Alexie uses to make this concrete and unforgettable. On the first day of school at the reservation, Junior opens his assigned textbook and finds his mother’s name written inside it. She had used the same book. A generation ago, the same pages, the same problems. Nothing has been replaced. Nothing has been updated. The implication is not subtle: this is a system designed to hold people in place, to ensure that the ceiling Junior’s mother ran into is the same ceiling Junior will run into if he stays.

Coming of age inside a history designed to diminish you is not the same experience as coming of age anywhere else. This is not a complaint or a political argument in the obvious sense. It is simply true. When Alexie writes Junior’s story as a coming-of-age narrative, he insists that we understand the particular weight of the air Junior is trying to rise through. Wings mean something different when the ground beneath your feet was taken by force, when the community that raised you has been organized around survival rather than flourishing, when leaving — the act we celebrate in other contexts as ambition or courage — carries the word betrayal in the language of everyone who loves you.

The Cartography of Leaving

Junior’s decision to leave does not arrive as an epiphany. It arrives as counsel from an unexpected source. Mr. P, the reservation schoolteacher, comes to visit Junior after an incident that has gotten him in trouble. What he says in that conversation is the most devastating thing an adult says to a child in this novel: the school is not going to save you. The reservation is not going to save you. Everyone who stays here, Mr. P tells him, eventually surrenders. The reservation breeds hopelessness. Get out.

This is an enormous thing to put on a fourteen-year-old. Alexie knows it. Junior knows it. The scene carries the weight of its own impossibility — because Mr. P is right, and being right about it doesn’t make it easier to carry. Junior decides to apply to Reardan. His parents, against all narrative expectation, support him.

The community’s response is swift and specific. The word that attaches itself to Junior is apple: red on the outside, white on the inside. Traitor. He has chosen a white school over his own people. The social cost is immediate and total. The only exception, in a backhanded way, is his best friend Rowdy — who responds not with silence but with his fists. Rowdy’s violence is, in its terrible way, more honest than the silence. He is saying: this hurts. You have hurt me. He has not yet learned to say it any other way.

It is important not to dismiss the community’s reaction. Alexie does not dismiss it, and neither should we. The anger directed at Junior is not simple jealousy or tribalism. It is the accumulated grief of a community that has watched its people leave — pulled away by schools, by jobs, by policies that made staying unsustainable — and not come back. When a community has been stripped of its resources and its futures, the people who remain develop a protective loyalty that looks, from outside, like insularity. From inside, it looks like love. The reservation doesn’t want Junior to leave because it knows what leaving usually means.

And yet.

Junior’s parents complicate this picture in ways the novel handles with enormous care. His father, by conventional measures, has failed. He is an alcoholic who cannot hold a job, who disappears when the money runs out and the need for a drink becomes more urgent than the need to stay. His mother has her own relationship with alcohol, her own history of diminished dreams. By the standard rubric of inspiring-story mentors, these are not the people who send you forward.

But they do send him forward. His mother is the one who names what the reservation has cost her generation. His father is the one who drives Junior to school on the days he has gas money, who shows up at the games, who participates as fully as his limitations allow. They tell Junior, in the most fundamental way available to them, that he should go. That their love for him expresses itself as permission to leave — even knowing what it means, even knowing the word that will be used against him, even knowing the cost.

Nobody hands you a permission slip for leaving the life you were raised inside. And yet somehow, permission arrives anyway — carried by people who love you enough to want more for you than what they themselves had, or what geography had quietly decided on your behalf. My parents gave it first, the way parents do, not always in words but in the steadiness of their belief that the world beyond those rolling fields was not a threat but an invitation. My grandma Juanita gave it differently — with the particular authority of a woman who had watched the world change and decided her grandchildren would change with it, not away from where they came from but forward, which is a different thing entirely. And then there was Mrs. Hays, my high school English teacher, who did what the best teachers do: she handed me a book and looked at me like I was someone worth the trouble of being changed by it. None of them told me the farm was wrong, or small, or something to escape. That wasn’t the message. The message was that I was not required to be only one thing, that the wheat and the soybeans and the long Missouri sky had made me but did not own me, and that the world — enormous, various, waiting — had not yet weighed in on what I might become.

Roots that give wings by letting go are still roots. Junior carries the reservation to Reardan. He carries his parents. He carries Rowdy’s fists, and Rowdy’s silence, and the word apple on the days when it’s loud in his memory. And he carries Rowdy himself — their friendship, its estrangement, the open question of whether something that mattered that much can survive the crossing. Rowdy is not a villain in this novel. He is what Junior might have been, what Junior in some sense remains. Their relationship is the novel’s emotional spine, and its gradual, uncertain, incomplete healing is where the book does its most serious work.

Humor as Wings

Alexie’s humor is not comic relief. It is not the joke inserted before the serious scene to give the reader a moment to breathe. It is the novel’s primary survival technology, and it belongs to Junior the way navigation skills belong to a sailor — not ornamental, but essential.

Junior opens the novel by describing himself with the cheerful precision of a damage control report. The skull too large for his brain, causing water on the brain and subsequent seizures. The teeth that had to be extracted — ten of them, all at once, no anesthetic because the Indian Health Service budget didn’t cover it. The hands like paddles. The speech impediment. The stutter. He catalogs his own deficiencies with such relentless thoroughness that the reader’s laughter becomes, without quite knowing how, a form of solidarity.

Alexie is drawing on something that runs deep in indigenous cultures — the tradition of humor as survival strategy. When you have been handed circumstances designed to diminish you, you have roughly two options: accept the diminishment, or find the absurdity in it and refuse. Humor is refusal. It says: I see this clearly. I am not destroyed by it. I will tell you about it in a way that makes you laugh, because laughing is what I have, and it is more than nothing.

Junior draws cartoons throughout the novel. This is the book’s most distinctive formal choice, and it should not be understood as genre accommodation — as the thing that makes this a young adult novel rather than a serious literary one. The cartoons are load-bearing. They carry weight the prose cannot.

A book about living between two worlds cannot afford to exist in only one form. Junior draws what he cannot say — his hunger, his grief, his dreams, his anger at the conditions of his life. The cartoons sometimes illustrate the narration and sometimes contradict it. In a sequence where Junior is describing something one way, the cartoon tells a different truth. This is formal sophistication: a character who holds two competing truths simultaneously needs more than one way to express them. The cartoon is Junior’s second voice, the one that speaks when the first one fails.

He makes lists. Reasons to trust white people. Things he likes about Reardan. Things he misses about the reservation. The lists are funny in the deadpan, self-aware way that good comedy is funny — they acknowledge the absurdity of the situation while attempting, with obvious inadequacy, to organize it. When you are living between two worlds and neither one fully claims you, sometimes the only available form of order is to name things. To make categories. To decide what goes where. The categories leak. The lists don’t resolve anything. But the act of making them is a form of psychological survival: I am naming my experience. I am not being named by it.

And then Alexie shows us the limits of humor, and this is perhaps the most honest thing the novel does.

There are moments in this book when Junior simply cannot find the joke. A death occurs — not abstractly but specifically, a particular person who was real to him — and the prose goes quiet. No cartoon. No list. No catalog of absurdities. Just the weight of it, sitting there. These moments are scattered through the novel like depth charges: you don’t always see them coming, and when they detonate, the force of them makes everything that came before more legible.

What Alexie will not let Junior laugh about tells us as much about this book as what he will. Comedy is not the absence of tragedy. It is one of the things that makes tragedy survivable. But there are losses for which there is no joke in reach. Alexie is honest about where the line falls. This is, in the end, what makes the humor in this novel earned rather than glib: it lives next to grief rather than instead of it.

Between Worlds

Junior arrives at Reardan and encounters something more complicated than what he expected: not a monolith but a collection of individuals, some of whom are cruel, some indifferent, some genuinely decent — and none of whom quite know what to make of him.

Alexie is careful here, and the care is thematically essential. The white students of Reardan are not a social critique dressed in khakis. They are characters. Some are hostile in the reflexive, unconsidered way of people who have never had to think carefully about their assumptions. Others are simply curious, their curiosity not always graceful but at least human. Gordy, the book nerd who becomes Junior’s closest Reardan friend, sees Junior’s intelligence and responds to it directly, without ceremony or condescension. Their friendship — developing slowly, awkwardly, eventually with genuine warmth — is the novel’s evidence that individual human connection is real and possible. And that it is also, by itself, insufficient.

This is the distinction Alexie draws with great care: individual decency does not erase structural injustice. Nice white people do not cancel out colonialism. Coach can be a genuine ally to Junior — and the school’s fundamental orientation toward students who look like Junior can still be one of low expectation and incomplete welcome. Both things are true simultaneously. The novel does not let you choose between them.

The Navy did not promise to make you whole. It promised to make you useful, and those are not the same thing. But somewhere inside that institution — inside the machinery of rank and regulation and shared misery — something else happened that nobody quite put in the handbook. You found people. Not the people society had suggested you’d understand, or feel comfortable with, or trust with your life. The ones who became your people were often the ones you’d been quietly taught to hold at a careful distance — different backgrounds, different faith, different everything, the full geography of American difference crammed into a ship or a barracks or a forward operating base with nowhere comfortable to look away. And yet. Something about shared purpose has a way of making the learned behaviors fall quiet. Not disappear — that would be too clean, too convenient a story. The biases didn’t vanish; they just lost their authority in the presence of someone who’d proven themselves next to you, under pressure, when it mattered. What that recognition felt like was less like discovery and more like correction — like realizing you had been reading something wrong for years and someone simply, without announcement, showed you the right translation. What it didn’t resolve was everything waiting back home. The institution and the world are not the same country. You could build something true inside one and still return to find the other unchanged, still asking you to sort yourself back into the boxes you’d spent years learning to leave behind.

The basketball game between Reardan and the reservation occupies a place in this novel that careful reading rewards. I will not describe its outcome — if you haven’t read the book, that is a moment worth arriving at yourself. What I will say is this: Alexie uses the game to make physical and immediate what has been implicit throughout the novel. Junior is on the floor, in a uniform, playing against his former teammates. Against his community. Against Rowdy. The crowd on the reservation side knows exactly what this game means. So does Junior. So does Rowdy, across the half-court line.

There is no comfortable position to take. There is no way to watch this scene without feeling the full force of the novel’s central tension, which is not a literary abstraction but a human one: what does it cost to become who you’re becoming, and who else pays the bill?

Death accumulates in this novel. Alexie arranges it that way — not for shock, not to signal literary seriousness, but because death accumulates in the communities he is writing about. Alcohol, poverty, accidents, fires — the losses arrive without foreshadowing, the way real losses arrive. Junior grieves them, and the grief layers, and the reader begins to understand that the weight he carries to Reardan every morning is heavier than his backpack. He is carrying the dead alongside his textbooks. He is carrying a community’s grief on top of his own adolescence.

By the novel’s final movement, Junior has not resolved his between-worlds existence. He has not chosen a side and been rewarded for it. What has changed is subtler and more durable: he has begun to move between the worlds with something approaching intention and agency. He is still paying the cost of flight. But the wings are more familiar now. He is learning their particular shape.

Alexie’s Craft

The novel’s form is its argument, and this is worth saying plainly before examining the technique.

Alexie writes from the territory of his own biography. Junior Spirit is not Sherman Alexie — fiction gives him room to move, and he uses it — but the novel’s emotional landscape is clearly traced from lived experience. There is a quality to the prose that is difficult to manufacture and impossible to fake: the authority of a person writing not about a place but from it. When Alexie names the costs of reservation life with specificity, when he describes the particular way poverty arranges itself around a family’s possibilities, the precision comes from somewhere. The reader feels it the way you feel the difference between a map drawn by a cartographer and a map drawn by someone who has walked the terrain.

The language of the novel shifts registers without asking permission. One paragraph is colloquial and funny; the next is stripped and devastating. A sentence that begins in deadpan ends somewhere close to elegy. This is not inconsistency. It is accuracy. Junior is a character who speaks multiple registers simultaneously — the language of the reservation and the language of his own intelligence and the language of adolescence and the language of grief — and Alexie’s prose reflects this not by separating them into neat categories but by holding them together under pressure, the way the ocean holds its temperatures in layers.

The cartoons deserve attention as formal devices rather than illustrations. Junior draws because words sometimes fail — or rather, because words sometimes tell one truth when the full accounting requires two. The cartoons can say what the prose cannot. When Junior describes a situation in one register and draws it in another, he is enacting the novel’s central argument at the level of form: you cannot be fully known through a single mode of expression. A person who lives between two worlds cannot be captured by a single genre.

What Alexie has built, beneath the apparent accessibility of the young-adult form, is technically ambitious: a novel that is simultaneously a bildungsroman, a political critique, an elegy, and a comedy. He does not achieve this by separating these registers into sections. He holds them together on every page, in tension, neither resolving into the other. That is harder than it looks.

The semi-autobiographical nature of the novel also earns Alexie something important: the right to be specific. He does not have to gesture at the reservation as a condition. He can name it. He can say this is what it costs, this is what it looks like, this is the geometry textbook with my mother’s name in it. Specificity is the enemy of sentimentality, and Alexie is a writer who has no patience for sentimentality. Every detail in this novel is doing work.

What This Asks of Us

We are five essays into a twelve-essay year, and the rhythm of the series is establishing itself. The Ancestral Voices arc asked us to look backward — to feel the roots, the weight, the density of where we came from. The Coming of Age arc asks us to look at the moment of departure. Not the destination. The departure itself.

Alexie’s novel holds open a set of questions I want to leave with you as invitations rather than prompts. These are not questions with correct answers. They are territory worth walking through slowly, in whatever way your own life makes them legible.

When did you first discover you had wings? This is a different question from: when did you first fly? The awareness comes before the capability. Junior knows he needs to leave before he fully understands what leaving means. The space between knowing you could go and knowing how to go is where a great deal of living happens. That space is worth examining. What was yours like?

What did leaving cost you — and who else paid? Junior’s departure costs Rowdy. It costs his standing in the only community that has ever known him. It costs a version of himself that cannot survive the crossing. These are not incidental losses. They are the specific price of a specific flight, and Alexie insists on counting them. Easy narratives about following your dreams tend to skip this accounting. They focus on the destination and elide the departure. Alexie does not. He makes Junior count every dollar.

Is there someone who gave you permission to go, when staying would have been easier for them? Junior’s parents are, in the novel’s quiet reckoning, its most heroic figures. Not heroic by the conventional measures. Heroic because they tell their son to leave even knowing what it means, even knowing the word that will be used against him. Their love expresses itself as release. This is not a small thing.

The word Rowdy uses at the novel’s end — nomadic — is worth more than the moment it appears. He means it as a description. But in the context of indigenous cultures, nomadic is not a synonym for rootless. Many of the world’s most rooted cultures were nomadic — carrying their traditions, their stories, their identities with them through movement. The nomad is not without a home. The nomad carries home differently.

Rowdy’s word reframes Junior’s between-worlds existence. Not betrayer. Not failure. Nomadic. Someone who moves between communities as a bridge rather than an exile. This is, I think, the most honest resolution Alexie can offer without lying: not that the tension resolves, but that it becomes a different kind of home.

I am not certain it is enough. I am not certain Alexie intends it to be. What he offers is a character who has learned to live in the tension — not to resolve it but to inhabit it, to be shaped by it rather than destroyed by it. For many of us, that is the truer story of what growing wings actually looks like.

You don’t stop being from somewhere when you leave it. You don’t stop being from somewhere new when you go back. You carry both. The question is how.

Conclusion

Somewhere beneath the Atlantic, on watch in the quiet of a submarine’s running silence, I understood something about the Missouri farm I grew up on that I had never understood while I was standing in its fields.

Both worlds had made me. The farm gave me silence and patience and the kind of knowledge that comes from working with your hands against seasons that don’t negotiate. The submarine gave me precision and discipline and the particular intelligence of people who have made their peace with confined spaces and high stakes. Neither world had all of me. I was, in Rowdy’s word, nomadic.

I have carried that Missouri farm with me to every ship I served on, every port, every post. It is in the way I read silence. It is in the way I calculate distance. It is in the instinct — still reliable after all these years — to scan a horizon and know, without quite knowing how I know, that the weather is changing. The Navy gave me the instruments. The farm gave me the sense that tells me when to trust them.

Junior Spirit is fourteen, and the divide he is crossing is carved by centuries of history, by policy and violence and the long aftermath of both. What he and I share is smaller and more fundamental: the experience of standing in a new world and finding the old one still present in your hands. Not as weight, exactly. As ballast. The thing that keeps a vessel stable when the water gets rough.

Wings need something to push against. The ground is not the enemy of flight. It is what makes flight possible.

The next essay in our journey will take us into a different landscape, a different set of questions about departure and return. Between now and then: sit with Rowdy’s word. Think about where you have been nomadic — whether you chose it or were carried there. Think about the worlds you carry inside you, and whether they have learned, yet, to talk to each other.

Some of them need time. Junior gives them time.

So can we.

Roots and Wings is a year-long literary journey through twelve books, one per month, exploring how we grow from our origins and into our lives. Essay Six will continue the Spring arc. Previous essays in the series can be found below.

Here’s to the books that take us beyond the shelf and into deeper waters,

Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.

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