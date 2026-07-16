A note before we begin: “Taking Root in Tended Ground” is where I write about faith — not from a pulpit, not with a seminary degree, not with all the answers. Just from where I am standing. Taking Root in Tended Ground takes its name from the Parable of the Sower (Matthew 13:1-8) — specifically the seed that fell on good soil and bore fruit. That is the aspiration, at least. The beliefs and opinions are my own. I share them with you as a fellow human walking through life and seeking answers. You are welcome here regardless of where you land on any of it. That is the whole point.

Dear friends,

My morning routine is well established. I rise early, slip on my house shoes, and meander to the kitchen. Lola stretches, shakes the sleep off, and follows me. I feed her first. She is the queen of the house after all. While she eats, I prepare my coffee. I let her out to do her morning business. I peek at the sky to see what the weather might bring today. By the time Lola is ready to come back in, the coffee is ready. I pour that rich, dark, liquid life into a cup and settle in my chair. I read my Bible and I pray.

I intentionally forgo using any devices during that first hour of the day. My mind and body both need time to wake slowly and peacefully without being inundated by whatever noise will be on the screen.

When I finally check my email it is with a certain trepidation and dread. For about a year now I have been applying to different jobs. Inevitably these companies respond via automated emails. I’ve gotten efficient at reading just the subject line, because by now I know the shape of it before I open the message.

Thank you for your interest. That’s the whole verdict, right there, before you’ve even opened the thing.

Twenty-four years in a uniform, and now I’m relegated to absorbing a form letter.

In my career I became very good, very fast, at being handed a problem and working it. I was trained for exactly that. A casualty comes up, you run the procedure, you report status — solved, or not solved and here’s what we tried. There is almost always a manual. There is almost always someone who has seen this exact failure before and can tell you what it means.

I do not have a manual for “spend over a year applying for jobs and watch the door stay shut.” I have a folder of cover letters and resumes organized the way you organize something you’re trying to convince yourself is under control. None of it has opened anything yet.

And underneath all of this is a question I don’t say out loud very often: am I still wanted for anything? Not needed in the abstract — I know a resume can always find a home somewhere eventually. I mean wanted. Chosen. The particular ache of offering twenty-four years of hard-won competence to a room and watching the room decide it can live without you.

That question, left alone long enough, does what questions like that do. It doesn’t announce itself as isolation. It just quietly starts un-inviting you from things. You stop mentioning the job search at dinner because you’re tired of the sympathetic face. You let a Life Group meeting slide because you don’t want to explain, again, that no, still nothing. Pull that thread far enough and you’re alone with the one voice least qualified to counsel you honestly about your own worth: your own.

And feeling wanted is an ongoing struggle in my life. Ever since I was abused as a teenager there is a part of me that questions my worth. The nagging, incessant voice that asks, “Why would anyone want you?”

I bring all of this up because a few weeks ago I sat in a sermon that quoted a verse I’d read a hundred times without ever really hearing it. What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun. Ecclesiastes 1:9.

My first reaction was mild irritation. I wanted my situation to be new. There’s a strange comfort in believing your specific pain is unprecedented — it makes the loneliness feel earned, almost impressive. Nobody has stood exactly here, so nobody can tell me anything useful.

Except that’s precisely the lie the isolation was running on. Because of course someone has stood here. Someone has always stood here. Somewhere in three thousand years of recorded human experience, a man has finished one long chapter of usefulness and sat wondering, in the silence afterward, whether he was still wanted for the next one. When understood in this light, the verse becomes a companion I can lean on. I am not pioneering this experience. I’m just late to a very old room.

One phrase from the sermon stuck with me: wisdom isn’t downloaded; it’s developed. I’ve been treating my situation like a technical problem waiting on the right input — the right networking call, the right keyword on the resume, the right interview answer that finally unlocks the yes. But wisdom about how to actually carry a season like this doesn’t arrive that way. It gets developed the slow way — the same way a submarine crew doesn’t learn to trust each other from a manual, but from watching each other perform, under pressure, enough times that trust becomes evidence rather than hope. You don’t download that. You accumulate it, usually through other people, usually slower than you’d like.

Which is the other half of what I heard that morning, and the harder half to actually practice: we become like the people we walk with. Not “we’re inspired by,” not “we admire” — become. Proximity shapes you whether you consent to it or not. And if that’s true, then withdrawal isn’t a neutral, private act. It’s not just me protecting myself from sympathetic faces at dinner. It’s me quietly removing myself from the only mechanism God typically uses to fill in what I can’t see about my own situation — the people who actually know me.

I don’t have a resolution here. I need to be honest about that, because I think the tidy version of this essay ends with me landing a job and the timing turning out to have been part of some grand design all along, and maybe someday I’ll get to write that follow-up. But I’m not there yet.

What I have instead is the same email, arriving the same way it did last month. Same subject line, most days. But I’m trying — imperfectly, to say out loud to those around me that no, still nothing, and let it be whatever it’s going to be. To show up for my friends even when I have nothing good to report. Because if wisdom is developed and not downloaded, it gets developed here — in the room, with the people, not in the spreadsheet at midnight convincing myself I have this handled.

There is nothing new under the sun. Somebody has stood exactly where I’m standing. And that is an encouraging thing to understand.

Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.