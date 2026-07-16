Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Carol J Michel's avatar
Carol J Michel
10h

Before I retired, I interviewed and hired a lot of people. I'd hire you based on this essay alone. You are someone's answer to a prayer for finding the right person. (I suspect that too many companies are using AI to screen resumes, looking for keywords or phrases or degrees, and thus missing out on potential employees who just didn't have those keywords in their applications. Just a hunch.)

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A. Jay Adler's avatar
A. Jay Adler
10h

Matthew, the first thing I learned in graduate school about James Joyce's last novel is that the title is not the possessive Finnegan's Wake but rather the repetitive Finnegans Wake. Finn. Again. Over and over.

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