For several years I have been posting monthly reading wrap-ups on Instagram and Facebook, letting friends, family, and fellow book lovers know what I read during the previous month. As I grow my weekly newsletter and other writing on Substack, I felt it would make sense to transition this monthly update to this platform as well. These posts will be shorter than my weekly newsletters but will provide a brief synopsis of the previous month’s reading and what I am currently reading going into the next month. Let me know your thoughts on this format and if there is anything additional you would like to hear about.