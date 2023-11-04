I am in O’ahu doing very important work things. Definitely not sitting on a beach drinking Mai Tai’s with cute little umbrellas in them. Ok, maybe one Mai Tai. Being a Sailor has its occasional perks. When I signed on the dotted line 20+ years ago, the motto was “Join the Navy, See the World!” For a kid from the Midwest, this was a no brainer. A steady paycheck and health insurance sweetened the deal. My nautical adventures will be a tale for another time. For now let’s turn back the clock. Last week we discussed the origins of my literary interests. If you missed that post you can catch up at this link.