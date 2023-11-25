Autumn is the best season. Leaves of myriad colors, clinging desperately to the trees while their brethren lay upon the earth. Morning air so brisk your breath hangs in suspended animation. The smoky scent of fire, the sweetness of pumpkin pie. Introspection, calm, and connection are the order of the day.

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. The food and fellowship and family moments are filled with memory. David is home from college and the four of us are together for a few days. We are whole.

Do you have a favorite season of the year? How do the seasons impact your outlook on life? Let me know in the comments.

Autumn - Photo by Joseph Gonzalez

The past few newsletters provided a glimpse inside my life. The foundational experiences of childhood, the building blocks of school years, weathering the storm of trauma, and learning to go deep in adulthood, all contributed to create a unique me.

Your experiences created a unique you. Every life has value and deserves to be examined in light of …