Dan Elrod
11h

I can't improve on your careful analysis of Book 20. As you point out, it provides compelling examples of the merit of strategic patience v. immediate, passionate reaction. That is a difficult concept to implement when emotions are running hot, and Odysseus' patience is superhuman. Just imagine the rage he must of have experienced when witnessing first hand the loathsome greed of the suitors. But with divine support he is able to hold it together until the time is right to exact justice.

Another interesting aspect of this Book (and the rest of the Odyssey) is the fact that divine support seems to come to those who act with integrity and courage, not so much to those who act otherwise. In other words, a virtuous life has divine support. That's a theme that seems to be near-universal, although it leaves unsolved the chicken/egg dilemma: Is an actor virtuous because they has divine support or does an actor have divine support because they are virtuous?

