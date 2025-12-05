Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

EruditionConduit
21m

This is a strikingly clear and thoughtful summary of Book 22. It captures the tension between justice and brutality with precision. I’ve spent this week writing about moral imagination and the ethics of discernment, and your analysis feels like it stepped directly into that same terrain from a different angle. The way you frame proportionality, complicity, and the costs of righteous action deepened my own reflections on these themes.

If you’re open to it, I explored this dynamic more through the lens of storytelling in my recent Wednesday Weaving piece. The themes seem to speak to one another. Here:

https://heretoarteducation.substack.com/p/wednesday-weaving-narrative-art-as

Thank you for such a powerful read.

