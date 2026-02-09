Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Rona Maynard
Rona Maynard
21h

Eloquent, courageous, searchingly honest. How difficult it must have been to write this post. I applaud your integrity.

David Roberts
David Roberts
21h

Matthew,

I'm glad you wrote this and glad you decided that you could no longer tolerate Trump.

That said, it is worrisome to me that someone as thoughtful as you could have persisted in your support for as long as you did and that someone as thoughtful as you disaggregated morality from leadership for so long.

I know it would be more gentlemanly to simply say thank you for a brave email. Please take my worry as a mark of deep and continued respect.

Best,

David

