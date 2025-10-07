Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

Maureen Doallas
1d

Matthew, do you know of the book 'The Boy, the Mole, The Fox and the Horse'? Its author is Charlie Mackesy, who is also an artist. It's about friendship but also very much about love and kindness. The themes of your wonderful, beautifully expressed post find agency in this poetic book, through both words and stunning artwork. A book for everyone, it would sit beautifully next to those classics 'The Giving Tree' and 'Charlotte's Web.'

Fundamentally, kindness is, as you point out, about attentive listening, about allowing another's voice to be heard, giving time that can slow down the day, practicing generosity by "seeing" the other person and, of course, loving oneself. Technology tends to obviate all of that; it produces too much noise, too much need to have the last word, too little time to take time for another. There is some recognition that our use of technology is contributing to our loss of attributes such as kindness, and some recognition that it's up to us to recover them.

In the book I mention, the animals befriend the boy, who needs help getting home. There is a lot of talk along the way, lessons contemplated and learned. At one point, the mole claims to have "discovered something better than cake." A conversation ensues about just what is "better than cake" until the horse, bearer of infinite wisdom, responds, "Nothing but kindness. It sits quietly beyond all things."

Feasts and Fables
2d

What an excellent piece of writing, Matt. So thoughtfully constructed. The weed metaphor is perfect. And your kindness is signposting out little corner of encouragement is hugely appreciated 🙏

