Maureen Doallas
1d

Matthew, perhaps because of your own and your family's experience of needing to move so often, you bring to your reading of this memoir a sharp understanding of the effects of dislocation, ably translating for those who have been and are rooted to a single place (a characteristic of some of the people I know in the Midwest who grew up in and never left their birthplaces) what it means to encounter a kind of erasure of the self.

I wonder how different this memoir might have been had it been written by a man. Women whose cultures are defined by their gender and a difference in, if you will, geography (Puerto Rico v South America, for example; Hispanic v Puerto Rican) face different kinds of obstacles than men from those same cultures. That said, I am deeply struck by all-encompassing the author's dislocation is.

We live now in a period when dislocation and displacement, including their internal forms, have reached extraordinary numbers, and much of that movement is forced - that is, the result of persecution, loss of human rights, hunger, violence, war or other forms of conflict, the simple desire to give children a better life. The author, in writing of the most profound sense of loss, that of self, which transcends most everything else in one's experience, has done something important, which is open her readers' eyes to what the readers themselves, at least in this country, will probably never face. That you so ably focus in on that, that is, find in yourself what you can relate of your experience to some of what the author describes but also see well beyond it, see what it means to be "other" through the author's eyes, is praise-worthy. That's what it means to read with empathy and compassion and understanding. I don't think this author could have encountered a better reader-reviewer than you.

Alex Morrall
1d

I found this, and the thoughts that followed, particularly resonant: “Transformation is real. Loss is real. The girl who ate guavas in Macún is gone.”

