In honor of this week’s launch of The Books of My Life, I decided to provide something extra to get the conversation started.

When discussing books, I am often asked how I read so many books each year and if the volume of books impacts my ability to retain what I read.

Background

I have been an avid reader since childhood. The number of books I read each year has fluctuated through different seasons of my life. As a child we didn’t have video game consoles, home computers, cable tv, or cell phones. My free time was spent outdoors playing with my siblings or reading the biggest book I could find. As an adult, reading became less of a priority as I started a career. Marriage, children, and my work in the Navy, were the focus of my energies for years and reading took a precipitous drop during that time. Once my children reached middle and high school, I recognized that I had more time for reading but I had lost the habit. I knew that to make reading a priori…