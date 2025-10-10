Beyond the Bookshelf

Stacy Boone
14h

I do not have much to say about Book 14, it is not my favorite. I found myself bothered by the elaborate creation of a story. Yes, I understand its purpose and intention as a Homer storytelling technique, it just doesn't sit well with me. But maybe that is one of the things that makes The Odyssey such a timeless classic because it fits into the present, as it did in its creation.

Herein is the blurred line between truth and fiction - crafting convincing lies, you mention. How the storytelling theme (also mentioned in your analysis) of truth and leadership in crisis. We know Odysseus will fess his falseness, his begger status, his covert efforts to gain knowledge, and root out the fiction. That is a consolation, the story within the story, but I am again reminded how easy it is to tell a story about ourselves and believe its truth.

What I really appreciate more as The Odyssey continues is zenia as a social function. I believe "obligation" is a terse word as is "'expectation." Instead, (I might be feeling a bit touchy-feely today), zenia is an act of kindness. If I refer to your most recent posting about kindness as a reference. To be kind is simply an opportunity to extend roots. It is a moment of pause, the foundation for relationship building. In the current day it might be offering a cup of coffee or tea when someone unexpectedly shows up at the door. Sharing a bowl of soup from the crock pot or keeping muffins and cookies in the freezer that can be quickly thawed. Maybe it is something as simple as a glass of water.

Maybe kindness is again sitting around the table. I mean, there is a lot of feasting in The Odyssey so it can't be a terrible strategy for community building.

Jon (Animated)
1h

I loved how you brought Eumaeus’s quiet dignity to the forefront so well. Another ace piece.

