Exploring Life and Literature

I have always dreamed of being a part of a writer’s and artist’s commune, a place where creative minds gather together to discourse over big ideas. Idyllic, I know, and likely unrealistic in execution. Publishing Beyond the Bookshelf affords me the opportunity to invite other creative minds to share their thoughts and ideas on life and literature in an effort to broaden the conversation beyond my lone voice.

Today I am excited to bring you an essay by Yashvardhan Jain. Yash was born in northern India. He did his Bachelor’s in Computer Science and moved to the US to pursue a Master’s Degree in the same. While he always loved reading, the idea of being a writer only took over in his mid-twenties. He currently resides in Indiana, US, working as a research engineer in academia by day. At night (and on the weekends), he writes Subtle Digressions as a way to explore stories–real and fictional–at the intersection of literature, history, and philosophy. He is also…