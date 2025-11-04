Navigating the passages between books and being

Dear friends,

Something has shifted in the air. It has an unmistakable quality—cool, crisp, carrying faint scents of decay and renewal. My morning walks with Lola, my dog and constant companion, have transformed into something different, something more. We cover the same ground, following our familiar route for an hour or so, but much has changed.

The geese have arrived, their calls echo across the fields as they make their ancient journey south. Leaves are turning; a landscape painted in reds and yellows and coppers and golds. I embrace the spirit of change by leaving my phone at home.

Most of my morning walks include audiobooks or podcasts. Stories and ideas that enrich my thinking. This week, I need something different. I need silence. Not the absence of sound, but the presence of the world as it is, unmediated by technology or narrative. I want to hear the geese, to notice the particular way morning light filters through changing leaves, to be alone with my thoughts, with nature, with the divine.

These walks are a transitional time for my soul, corresponding to transitions in my life and in the seasons themselves. Autumn is the season of threshold—not quite here, not quite there, inviting me to pause in the in-between spaces and pay attention.

For me, autumn is the perfect season for reading, for gathering, for turning inward even as I reach out to those I love. Because if I am willing to slow down and listen, this season has something essential to teach me about transition, belonging, and the stories that help make sense of it all.

Photo by Ugur Akdemir

Autumn Captures My Soul

Autumn is my favorite season. It speaks to something deep within—a call to awareness, to presence, to gratitude.

Mornings. Crisp coolness greets me when I step outside, the way my breath becomes visible in the air, the feeling that the world has been washed clean overnight. It’s invigorating without being harsh. I want to be outside, to move, to be alive to the moment.

Colors. I never tire of watching the leaves change. It’s a gradual revelation—greens giving way to yellows and oranges and reds, each tree on its own timeline, each day bringing a new transition. I am reminded that life and death are intimate lovers, that letting go can be beautiful.

Sounds. The cacophony of migrating birds—movement and journey—reminds me I am part of something immense. The rustle of dry leaves underfoot. The wind whispers different stories as it moves through bare branches than it did through full summer canopies. Silence feels different in autumn—thicker, more present, more contemplative.

Smells. Earth and decay. Richness and readiness. Woodsmoke. The last roses before frost. That particular scent of the air before rain seems more pungent now. These smells are memory made tangible.

Beyond all these sensory pleasures, I am drawn to autumn’s fundamental nature as a season of transition. Summer’s growth has ended; winter’s rest hasn’t yet begun. I am in the between space, the threshold. And threshold spaces are where I find clarity, where I am most open to change and reflection.

Autumn asks me to take stock. What have I cultivated and what am I ready to release? I prepare for what’s coming while honoring what’s been. Autumn doesn’t rush me. This season understands the value of the gradual, the intentional, the considered.

Autumn is a time to read. Reading is a kind of threshold experience—I sit in my chair, but I am also somewhere else. I am me, but also inhabiting other lives, other perspectives, other possibilities. The season and the activity mirror one another.

Food, Fellowship, and the Heart of Autumn

Much as autumn is my favorite season, Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. Thanksgiving is the heart of what autumn means to me—gathering, gratitude, and the goodness of shared abundance.

I get frustrated when people start celebrating Christmas early. I want to enjoy the fullness of autumn before the chaotic commercialization of Christmas sweeps in. There’s nothing wrong with Christmas itself, but when the decorations go up in October and the carols start playing before I’ve even carved the turkey, I feel I am being rushed past something precious.

Thanksgiving asks for something different from me than Christmas does. There’s no frenzy to it, no commercial pressure to buy the perfect gifts or create picture-perfect moments. There’s no keeping up with others or checking items off elaborate lists. Thanksgiving is simpler, more grounded, more honest. It asks me to come together with others, to share food, to acknowledge blessings, to be present with the people I love.

Food. Turkey and mashed potatoes and gravy. Corn and green bean casserole and stuffing. Sweet potatoes and okra. Pies of every variety—apple and pecan and pumpkin. Warm apple cider to wash it all down.

These aren’t just foods; they’re memories made edible. They taste like my childhood, like time with family, like every Thanksgiving that came before and every one I hope will come after. The smell of turkey roasting in the oven. The particular texture of my grandmother’s mashed potatoes. The first bite of pie, the buttery crust still warm, ice cream melting into the filling. These experiences anchor me to particular people and particular moments, creating a continuity spanning generations.

I see something beautifully practical about harvest foods. They speak to the work of the year—the planting and tending, the hoping and waiting, the reaping and storing. They connect me to the land of my youth and to the rhythms that sustained my ancestors. In my modern life, where much feels abstract and disconnected, there’s something grounding about a meal that celebrates what the earth has provided.

Fellowship. Thanksgiving is gathering around the table, passing dishes, telling stories, and laughter. It’s the conversation that happens when I am not in a hurry, when there’s nowhere else I need to be. It’s about making space for everyone, including the odd relatives and the unexpected guests. It’s about abundance understood not as excess but as having enough to share.

This spirit of fellowship extends beyond the holiday itself. Autumn invites me into this kind of gathering—friends around a fire, family stopping by for cider, neighbors helping with the harvest. The season says: come in, sit down, stay awhile. Let’s be together before the cold really sets in.

Stories for the Season

As autumn brings different foods and different rhythms, it calls to different stories. I find myself drawn to particular kinds of books this time of year—stories that match the season’s mood, that honor its themes, that feel right in my hands as the light changes and the air cools.

I’m not much of a re-reader. I’m usually on the lookout for stories I haven’t encountered, for that sense of discovery that comes with cracking open a new book. These don’t have to be new releases—just new to me. I do return occasionally to a few favorites: rich, morally complex novels about people trying to find where they belong in the world, grappling with questions of goodness and choice and what we owe to each other.

But mostly, I’m searching for books that capture something essential about this time of year. Here are some recommendations, organized by the kinds of autumn reading I find most satisfying.

When the Veil Grows Thin

Ghost stories belong to autumn. The season has something liminal about it, something about the thinning light and the way nature reveals its bones. Boundaries become more permeable—between day and night, between the living world and whatever comes after, between what I know and what I sense.

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson - I just finished this one, and it was a fantastic fall read. Jackson’s prose has a quality of walking through a house where the walls aren’t quite square, where everything is slightly off in a way you can feel but can’t quite name. It’s not about jump scares or gore; it’s about atmosphere and psychological unease. Reading it in autumn, when shadows lengthen earlier and the wind rattles windows, makes it even more effective. The house becomes a character, and by the end, I was not sure what’s haunted—the building or the people in it.

The Little Stranger by Sarah Waters - This is a ghost story set in a crumbling English country estate just after World War II. A country doctor starts visiting a once-grand house that’s falling into decay, and things begin to happen. But Waters is so skillful that you’re never quite sure if the house is genuinely haunted or if the haunting is psychological—a manifestation of class resentment, loss, and the death of the old order. There’s a pervasive sense of decay and transition that feels perfectly suited to autumn. The atmosphere is thick enough to cut, and the ending will haunt you long after you close the book.

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia - A young woman travels to the Mexican countryside to check on her cousin, who’s sent a disturbing letter from the isolated house where she lives with her new husband’s family. What follows is a gothic horror that’s both traditional and subversive, full of decay, family secrets, and genuinely unsettling imagery. The house itself—moldering, toxic, alive—is autumn incarnate.

The Turn of the Screw by Henry James - A classic for a reason. James understands that what we don’t see is more frightening than what we do, that suggestion is more powerful than description. A governess arrives at a remote estate to care for two children, and she begins to see figures lurking in the gardens and corridors. Are they ghosts? Hallucinations? Something else? James never tells you, and that ambiguity is the source of the story’s power. Perfect for a gray afternoon.

Threshold and Transformation

Autumn is the great transition, that threshold between growth and rest, between abundance and scarcity, between what was and what will be. These stories honor that in-between space, exploring characters and situations in flux.

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke - A man lives alone in a vast house with infinite rooms and corridors, with an ocean contained within it. He keeps careful records of the tides, the statues, the birds that nest in the upper halls. But slowly, through his journals, we realize that everything he believes about his world—and himself—may not be what it seems. This is a novel about discovery, about the space between confusion and clarity, about what it means to be lost and then find yourself. Clarke creates a liminal space that feels both dreamlike and concrete, and the story’s journey from mystery to understanding mirrors autumn’s own gradual revelations.

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel - A novel that moves back and forth in time, before and after a pandemic that collapses civilization. It’s about what we carry forward, what we let go of, and what endures when everything changes. There’s a traveling theater troupe that brings Shakespeare to scattered communities, insisting that “survival is insufficient”—that art and beauty matter even in the midst of loss. The novel has this elegiac quality, this sense of honoring what came before while acknowledging that we can’t go back. It captures that autumn feeling of transition perfectly.

Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders - Set in a graveyard over the course of a single night, this experimental novel follows Abraham Lincoln as he visits the crypt where his young son Willie has just been laid to rest. The story is told through a chorus of ghosts stuck in the bardo—the Tibetan Buddhist concept of the transitional state between death and rebirth. They’re caught in the ultimate threshold, unable to move forward, clinging to their old lives. It’s strange, funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately profound. Saunders asks what we hold onto and what we must release, what love requires of us, and how we face the unbearable. The novel’s structure—fragmented, polyphonic, liminal—perfectly captures the autumn experience of being between states.

Circe by Madeline Miller - A retelling of the Greek myth of Circe, the witch who turned Odysseus’s men into pigs. But Miller makes her fully human (well, divine, but you know what I mean), showing us her exile, her solitude, her transformation from scorned daughter to powerful woman. It’s about claiming your own power, about choosing exile over conformity, about motherhood and magic and what it costs to become yourself. The whole book has this quality of metamorphosis that resonates with autumn’s transformations.

The Ties That Bind

Autumn calls us home—to family, to community, to the people who know us best and love us anyway. These stories explore the complexity of those connections, the ways we hurt and heal each other, the reasons we keep coming back.

East of Eden by John Steinbeck - One of my favorites that I return to occasionally. This multigenerational saga set in California’s Salinas Valley explores the nature of good and evil, free will, and the biblical story of Cain and Abel retold in an American context. Steinbeck creates characters so vivid they feel like family—complicated, flawed, striving. The novel asks whether we’re trapped by our natures or free to choose who we become. It’s about fathers and sons, brothers, inheritance, and the possibility of redemption. And it’s deeply rooted in place—the valley becomes a character, and you can almost smell the earth.

Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Strout - A linked story collection that follows a retired schoolteacher in a small Maine town over the course of many years. Olive is prickly, judgmental, difficult—and utterly human. Through her interactions with neighbors, family, and strangers, Strout builds this portrait of a community and a life, showing us how people endure losses and disappointments, how they find unexpected connections, how they keep going. It’s about the ordinary grace of everyday life, and it captures the complexities of long-term relationships with clear-eyed compassion.

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett - Twin sisters who grow up in a small, southern Black community take radically different paths: one marries a dark-skinned Black man and raises her daughter in the same town; the other passes for white and cuts all ties to her past. The novel follows them and their daughters across decades, exploring identity, family secrets, choices, and what we inherit. It’s about the lies we tell ourselves and others, and about whether it’s possible to truly escape where you come from. Bennett writes with such insight about the complexities of racial identity, sisterhood, and motherhood.

Gilead by Marilynne Robinson - An aging minister in a small Iowa town writes a letter to his young son, knowing he won’t live to see the boy grow up. It’s a quiet novel, interior and contemplative, but it contains so much wisdom about faith, grace, forgiveness, and what makes a life meaningful. Robinson writes about ordinary moments—light falling through a window, a walk around town, a conversation with a friend—with such attention that they become sacred. It’s perfect for autumn’s reflective mood.

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai - This one moves between 1980s Chicago during the AIDS crisis and present-day Paris, following a group of friends through love, loss, grief, and survival. It’s about chosen family—the people who become your tribe when your biological family can’t or won’t accept you. It’s devastating and beautiful and deeply humane. Makkai shows us how people care for each other through unimaginable loss, how art and friendship sustain us, how we carry forward the memories of those we’ve loved. Reading it is like sitting with friends, even when the conversation breaks your heart.

The Invitation of Autumn

I’ve learned an essential lesson from my silent morning walks with Lola, from my years of loving this season, from the books that have shaped me: autumn isn’t just a time of year. It’s an invitation.

I am invited to slow down, to notice, to pay attention to the transitions happening around and within. I am invited to release what I no longer need—the way trees release their leaves—so that I can prepare for what’s coming. I am invited to see that endings can be beautiful, that letting go is a necessary part of growth, that death and life are partners in an ancient dance.

I am invited to gather, to come together around tables laden with harvest foods, to share stories and laughter, to be present with the people I love before winter’s isolation. It says there’s enough—enough food, enough warmth, enough love—to go around.

I am invited to read. To pick up books that mirror the season’s complexity, that honor its themes of transition and belonging and reckoning. To spend an evening curled up with a story while the wind howls outside. To let words transport me while keeping me grounded in this particular moment, this particular season, this particular life.

The books I’ve recommended here aren’t the only autumn reads, of course. Your autumn reading list might look completely different from mine, shaped by your own experiences and longings and questions. That’s as it should be. The point isn’t to read the “right” books—it’s to read the books that speak to where we are, that help make sense of our transitions, that give us language for our experiences of loss and love and becoming.

What matters is that I accept the invitation. That I let autumn work its magic—the crisp mornings, the changing colors, the gathering around tables, the settling in with good books. That I resist the pressure to rush past this precious season toward the next thing, the next obligation, the next demand on my attention.

Because autumn doesn’t last. The geese will fly on, the leaves will fall, the cold will deepen. Winter will come with its own gifts and challenges. So now, while the season extends its invitation, let’s accept it. Let’s walk in silence and listen to what the world is saying. Let’s gather with those we love and give thanks for the harvest. Let’s pick up books that challenge us, comfort us, transform us.

Let’s honor the threshold, the in-between, the season of transition. Let’s be fully present to autumn while we have it.

One thing both seasons and stories teach us: everything changes, nothing lasts forever, and that’s exactly what makes this moment—this season, this story, this life—so unbearably precious.

So pour a mug of coffee or cider or tea. Find a comfortable chair by the window. Pick up a book. And settle in. Autumn is here, with all its beauty and melancholy and wisdom.

It won’t wait.

Let’s not waste it.

Matthew Long is a writer and retired naval officer living in rural western Tennessee.

