Dear friends,

I wrestled with my thoughts all night and throughout the early morning hours. In the two years I have published Beyond the Bookshelf, I have made a concerted effort to avoid politics and religion. Not because these topics are unimportant to me but because they are often divisive. This morning I felt the need to write. Not as a Liberal or Conservative. Not as a Republican or Democrat. Not as a Christian or Athiest.

As an American.

No matter your ideology, I hope we can agree that the violence and divisiveness in these United States has become unbearable. The American dream is on the verge of becoming untenable. What are we going to do about that?

Photo by Larry Alger

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

Today, these immortal words from our Declaration of Independence ring with promise and irony. As we stand in the shadow of another senseless act of political violence—the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a young husband and father whose crime was speaking his convictions—we must ask ourselves: Have we forgotten who we are as Americans? Have we allowed the very freedoms our founders died to secure become weapons turned against each other?

The shot that silenced Charlie Kirk in Utah echoes across a nation that has witnessed too many such moments of darkness. It reverberates through school hallways where children practice lockdown drills instead of focusing on their studies. It resonates in the hearts of commuters who glance nervously at fellow passengers, wondering if today's journey home will be their last. It pierces the soul of a republic that once prided itself on the peaceful transfer of power and the robust but respectful exchange of ideas.

But we must not—we cannot—allow these moments of grief and justified anger to define us. For we are more than our divisions. We are the inheritors of an extraordinary experiment in human freedom, the guardians of principles that have inspired the world for nearly two and a half centuries. We are Americans, and our story is far from over.

The Promise of Our Founding

When Thomas Jefferson penned those revolutionary words in 1776, he was not merely drafting a document of independence from Britain. He was articulating a vision that would forever change humanity's understanding of government and individual dignity. The Declaration was not just a political manifesto; it was a moral proclamation that challenged the foundations of autocracy and aristocracy that had governed human societies for millennia.

"That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed." Here was the radical notion that power flows upward from the people, not downward from monarchs or oligarchs. Here was the breathtaking idea that ordinary citizens—farmers and merchants, laborers and scholars—possessed the wisdom and virtue necessary for self-governance.

Our founders understood that this experiment would not be easy. John Adams warned that "our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." George Washington, in his Farewell Address, cautioned against the "spirit of party" that might divide the nation into hostile factions. Thomas Jefferson himself acknowledged that "the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants."

But they also understood something profound about human nature and the American character. They believed that beneath our differences lay a common commitment to certain fundamental principles: that each person possesses inherent dignity, that government exists to serve the people rather than the reverse, and that free citizens engaging in open debate could find their way to truth and justice.

Today, that experiment faces its gravest test since the Civil War. The assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah represents more than the tragic loss of a young father and political voice—it symbolizes the complete breakdown of the civil discourse that once made American democracy possible. When bullets replace ballots, when hatred drowns out hope, when fear stalks our children in their classrooms and citizens on their commute home, we must ask ourselves: Have we forgotten who we are?

This is not merely a political crisis. This is a crisis of the American soul.

The Promise of the Bill of Rights

The Bill of Rights represents humanity's greatest articulation of individual liberty under law. These ten amendments were not mere suggestions—they were guarantees that every American, regardless of their political beliefs, would be protected from the tyranny of both government and mob.

The First Amendment protects Charlie Kirk's right to speak on that Utah campus, just as it protects his critics' right to disagree with him. "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." These forty-five words contain the entire architecture of a free society.

But with rights come responsibilities. The freedom to speak does not include the freedom to incite violence. The right to bear arms does not include the right to assassinate political opponents. The right to assemble does not include the right to form armed militias bent on overthrowing democratic institutions. When we forget that freedom requires restraint, we transform liberty into license and democracy into anarchy.

The Second Amendment, so often misunderstood and misapplied, was intended to ensure that a free people could defend themselves against tyranny—not to enable the assassination of fellow citizens exercising their First Amendment rights. The founders, many of whom had witnessed the horrors of political violence in Europe, would be appalled to see Americans turning the tools of freedom against each other.

Consider the tragic irony: Charlie Kirk, a defender of constitutional principles, was killed while exercising the very freedoms the Constitution guarantees. His assassin used the tools of tyranny to silence the voice of liberty. This is not the America the founders envisioned. This is not the America for which generations of sailors, soldiers, airmen, and Marines have sacrificed their lives.

The Fracturing of E Pluribus Unum

"Out of many, one"—this Latin phrase, adopted as our national motto, captures the central challenge of American democracy. How do we forge unity from diversity? How do we create a shared identity while respecting individual differences? How do we build a common future while honoring our diverse pasts?

For nearly two and a half centuries, America has struggled with this question. We fought a civil war that cost 620,000 lives to determine whether we would be one nation or two. We endured the shameful era of Jim Crow, when the promise of equality was betrayed by the practice of segregation. We survived the Red Scare, McCarthyism, and the social upheavals of the 1960s. In each case, we emerged stronger because Americans ultimately chose reconciliation over revenge, healing over hatred.

But today, our divisions seem deeper and more intractable than at any time since the Civil War. We no longer merely disagree about policies—we question each other's fundamental legitimacy as Americans. We no longer debate ideas—we demonize those who hold different views. We no longer see political opponents as fellow citizens with whom we disagree—we see them as enemies to be destroyed.

This polarization has been exacerbated by technological and social changes that the founders could never have imagined. Social media algorithms reward outrage and punish moderation. Cable news channels profit from conflict and suffer from consensus. Political consultants discover that fear is a more effective fundraising tool than hope. In this environment, nuance dies, complexity is scorned, and compromise becomes a dirty word.

The consequences are evident in every aspect of American life. Families are torn apart by political disagreements. Friendships are severed over Facebook posts. Churches split along partisan lines. Even something as simple as wearing a face mask during a pandemic becomes a tribal identifier rather than a public health measure.

We have forgotten that democracy requires what the ancient Greeks called philia—civic friendship. This does not mean we must like everyone or agree with everyone. It means we must recognize that our fellow citizens, even those with whom we vehemently disagree, share our fundamental commitment to the American experiment. It means we must be willing to engage in good-faith dialogue rather than immediate demonization. It means we must remember that today's political opponent may be tomorrow's coalition partner.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk represents the ultimate failure of civic friendship. When we can no longer tolerate the presence of those with whom we disagree, when we resort to violence to silence opposing voices, we have abandoned the very idea of America.

The Lessons of Lincoln

No president understood the fragility of American democracy better than Abraham Lincoln. He assumed office when the nation was literally splitting apart, when compromise had failed and civil war seemed inevitable. Yet even in that darkest hour, Lincoln never abandoned his faith in the American people or the American idea.

In his First Inaugural Address, delivered as Southern states were seceding, Lincoln appealed to "the better angels of our nature." He acknowledged the deep divisions tearing the country apart but insisted that Americans shared bonds stronger than their disagreements: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature."

Lincoln understood that preserving the Union required more than military victory—it required moral transformation. The Emancipation Proclamation was not merely a war measure; it was a declaration that America would finally live up to its founding promise that all men are created equal. The Gettysburg Address redefined the Civil War not as a conflict between North and South, but as a test of whether any nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to equality could long endure.

Most remarkably, Lincoln refused to demonize his enemies even as they sought to destroy the nation he loved. His Second Inaugural Address, delivered just weeks before his assassination, called for "malice toward none, charity for all." He understood that lasting peace required not just the defeat of rebellion, but the healing of the national soul.

Lincoln paid for his commitment to reconciliation with his life. John Wilkes Booth, consumed by hatred and unable to accept the outcome of democratic processes, assassinated the Great Emancipator at Ford's Theatre. In doing so, Booth not only murdered a president—he struck a blow against the very idea that Americans could resolve their differences through reason rather than violence.

The parallel to our current moment is unmistakable. Like Lincoln, Charlie Kirk was killed not for any crime he had committed, but for the ideas he represented. Like Booth, Kirk's assassin could not tolerate the existence of political opposition. Like the Civil War era, our current divisions threaten the very foundation of democratic governance.

But Lincoln's legacy also offers hope. He proved that even the deepest divisions can be bridged, even the greatest hatred can be overcome, if we remain committed to the principles of democracy and the possibility of redemption. His words echo across the centuries: "A house divided against itself cannot stand." We must choose whether we will be one nation or whether we will allow ourselves to be torn apart by our differences.

The Dream Deferred

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. understood that America's promise had been deferred for millions of its citizens, but he never lost faith in the power of that promise to transform the nation. Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, he spoke not as a revolutionary seeking to overthrow the American system, but as a patriot calling America to live up to its highest ideals.

"I have a dream," Dr. King declared, "that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.'" His dream was not separate from the American Dream—it was the fulfillment of the American Dream.

Dr. King's method was as important as his message. He chose nonviolence not because he was weak, but because he understood that violence would corrupt even the most righteous cause. He faced dogs and fire hoses with dignity, jail cells with courage, and death threats with grace. He proved that moral force was stronger than physical force, that love was more powerful than hate, that the arc of the moral universe, though long, bends toward justice.

The civil rights movement succeeded not because it destroyed American institutions, but because it appealed to American values. Dr. King and his followers forced white Americans to confront the gap between their professed beliefs and their actual practices. They held up a mirror to the nation and demanded that it live up to its own standards.

Dr. King's assassination in 1968 was another devastating blow to the American experiment in civil discourse. Like Lincoln before him and Charlie Kirk after him, he was killed not for any crime, but for daring to challenge the status quo through peaceful means. His death could have sparked widespread violence and revenge—and in some cities, it did. But his legacy of nonviolence ultimately prevailed, showing that even the most profound injustices could be addressed through democratic processes rather than through the barrel of a gun.

The civil rights movement's greatest achievement was not just the passage of landmark legislation, but the demonstration that deep social change was possible without destroying the constitutional framework that made such change possible. Dr. King and his followers proved that Americans could engage in fundamental disagreements about justice, equality, and the role of government while still maintaining their commitment to democratic institutions and civil discourse.

The Challenge of Our Time

Today, we face challenges that would be familiar to both Lincoln and King. We are confronted with deep ideological divisions that sometimes feel unbridgeable. We are wrestling with questions of identity, belonging, and justice that strike at the heart of what it means to be American. We are dealing with rapid social and technological change that has disrupted traditional ways of life and created new forms of uncertainty and anxiety.

But there are also crucial differences. Unlike previous generations of Americans, we have largely abandoned the institutions and practices that once made civil discourse possible. We no longer share common sources of information. We no longer participate in the civic organizations—churches, unions, service clubs, neighborhood associations—that once brought together Americans from different backgrounds and political perspectives. We have sorted ourselves into ideological echo chambers, both online and in our physical communities, where we rarely encounter views that challenge our own assumptions.

The result is a form of political tribalism that would have horrified the founders. We have begun to see our fellow Americans not as political opponents to be persuaded, but as enemies to be defeated. We have lost the ability to distinguish between disagreement and disloyalty, between criticism and treason, between political opposition and personal hatred.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk represents the logical endpoint of this trend. When we dehumanize those with whom we disagree, when we convince ourselves that certain ideas are so dangerous they cannot be allowed to exist, when we abandon the possibility of changing minds through reasoned argument, we create the conditions in which political violence becomes not just possible but inevitable.

Reclaiming Civil Discourse

The path forward requires nothing less than a recommitment to the fundamental principles of democratic society. We must rediscover what our founders understood: that in a free society, the answer to speech we dislike is more speech, not violence. The response to ideas we consider wrong is better ideas, not bullets. The solution to political disagreements is democratic engagement, not assassination.

Civil discourse does not require us to abandon our deepest convictions or to pretend that all opinions are equally valid. It does not mean we cannot argue passionately for our beliefs or work vigorously to advance our causes. What it does mean is that we must recognize the fundamental humanity and legitimate citizenship of those with whom we disagree.

This recognition begins with a simple but profound acknowledgment: that reasonable people, looking at the same evidence and sharing the same basic love of country, can reach different conclusions about complex issues. A person who believes in different economic policies is not necessarily greedy or heartless. Someone who holds different views about social issues is not necessarily bigoted or immoral. Citizens who support different approaches to foreign policy are not necessarily traitors or warmongers.

Civil discourse requires intellectual humility—the recognition that we might be wrong, that our opponents might have insights we lack, that the truth about complex issues is often more nuanced than our initial instincts suggest. It demands that we engage with the strongest versions of opposing arguments rather than the weakest, that we seek to understand before seeking to be understood, that we approach political disagreements as opportunities for learning rather than occasions for warfare.

Most importantly, civil discourse requires us to remember that the person across the political aisle from us is not just a collection of policy positions or ideological commitments. They are someone's parent or child, someone's neighbor or friend. They have hopes and fears, dreams and disappointments, experiences that have shaped their worldview in ways we may never fully understand. They are, in the words of the Declaration of Independence, endowed with the same unalienable rights as ourselves.

The Choice Before Us

Charlie Kirk's death presents us with a choice. We can allow his assassination to drive us further apart, to justify even greater levels of political hostility, to accelerate our descent into tribalism and violence. We can use his death as evidence that the other side is irredeemably evil, that compromise is impossible, that only total victory can ensure our survival.

Or we can choose a different path. We can honor Charlie Kirk's memory by recommitting ourselves to the principles he died defending—the freedom of speech, the right of assembly, the possibility of democratic discourse. We can resolve that no more Americans will die because they dared to express unpopular opinions or challenge conventional wisdom. We can decide that the American experiment in self-governance is too precious to be destroyed by our inability to talk to each other.

This choice is not just about politics—it is about the kind of people we want to be and the kind of country we want to leave to our children. Do we want them to inherit a nation where citizens live in fear of expressing their beliefs? Do we want them to grow up in a society where political disagreement leads inevitably to violence? Do we want them to lose the gift that generations of Americans have died to preserve—the right to think freely, speak openly, and participate fully in democratic life?

The answer to these questions will determine whether the American experiment survives or whether it joins the graveyard of failed democracies throughout history. The founders gave us the tools for self-governance, but they cannot compel us to use them wisely. Lincoln preserved the Union, but he cannot force us to maintain it. Dr. King showed us the power of nonviolent resistance, but he cannot make us choose love over hate.

That choice is ours alone. And we must make it now, before it is too late, before the violence that claimed Charlie Kirk's life spreads like a cancer through the body politic, before we lose forever the capacity for civil discourse that is the lifeblood of democracy.

We are Americans. We are the heirs of Washington and Jefferson, of Lincoln and King, of countless ordinary citizens who chose hope over fear, unity over division, dialogue over violence. Their legacy lives on in us—but only if we choose to embrace it.

The soul of the nation hangs in the balance. The choice is ours.

