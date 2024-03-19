The Steinbeck Review #4 - Head West Young Man
The Long Valley | Working Days | The Grapes of Wrath
Welcome to Beyond the Bookshelf, a community of readers and writers exploring the connections between life, literature, and stories - wherever we find them. My name is Matthew and I will be your guide on this adventure through the stories of our lives.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Beyond the Bookshelf to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.