Exploring Life and Literature

Dear Friends,

In our journey through all of Steinbeck’s works this year, we are coming to the end of his career and his life. The four books showcased this month are lesser-known works, written in the twilight of his life and published after his glory days. While he remained consistent in his themes and style, he branched out and tried new things. During this period, he was generally considered to be more settled and content which has led some critics to believe the lack of conflict resulted in works of less renown.

“Men do change, and change comes like a little wind that ruffles the curtains at dawn, and it comes like the stealthy perfume of wildflowers hidden in the grass.”

― John Steinbeck, Sweet Thursday

Sweet Thursday, published in 1954, is a sequel to his earlier novel Cannery Row. It is written in Steinbeck's characteristic style and fits neatly into his body of work. Steinbeck focused on tight-knit communities, portraying their struggles, camaraderie,…