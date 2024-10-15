Exploring Life and Literature.

Dear friends,

In the twilight of his life, John Steinbeck became reflective on his personal journey as a writer and citizen. Several of his last books were nonfiction, a departure from the novels that made him famous. Travels With Charley and America and Americans were the last books published before his death. Viva Zapata was an original screenplay from 1952 that was later published in book format. The Acts of King Arthur and his Nobel Knights was published posthumously.

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.”

Travels with Charley: In Search of America, published in 1962, is a travelogue that recounts Steinbeck’s road trip across the United States with his poodle, Charley. The book reflects his later-life perspectives and concerns while highlighting ordinary people's lives. As Steinbeck travels through different regions of America, he interacts with various people, capturing their stories, thoughts, and the ess…