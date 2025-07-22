Beyond the Bookshelf

Feasts and Fables
4h

I woke this morning with an intention to shake off the negativity surrounding Substack, Notes and a slide into … well, forget that - my intention was to re-tune myself to the people in whose company I have relished this space. Matt and Alex are two of those kindred spirits … curious souls, fine writers, thoughtful humans who are always learning. This collaboration jumped out … the perfect ‘statement of intent’ for my selection of what I choose from the shelves of Substack.

My reward, of course, is very fine writing, beautiful thinking, a gentle reflection. A book recommendation, naturally, but one that has the potential to be profound as I wait eagerly for my granddaughter to arrive … I have been thinking about books we can sit in the hammock and read together. This may not be the one, of course, but the reminder about the importance of our connection is so so timely. First published in 1972, as my gorgeous wife was … a birthday gift, I feel, particularly as we are heading to Sweden this Autumn (a little beyond the Summer but ready to experience the details of an unfamiliar place.

Alex, fabulous writing, thank you.

Matt, these collaborations are some kind of magic. Keep waving that wand.

Dana Qualls
3h

I just finished listening to this book and am still chewing on it. It is a beautiful story of family, joy, grief and relationship. As a grandmother to two girls and a boy, it touched my heart on so many levels. I deeply appreciate what Alex writes here. This book definitely has a place in my heart now. Thank you!

