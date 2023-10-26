coffee pen paper book

In January I was watching videos on the Hardcore Literature YouTube channel run by Benjamin McEvoy. He creates great bookish content and through his videos I discovered his online book club, appropriately named the Hardcore Literature Book Club. Ben’s in-depth and thought-provoking lectures are truly a treasure. His passion for making classic literature accessible to the masses is tangible. In addition to deep dives into some of the greatest written works, he lectures on how to slow read for quality rather than quantity, make annotations, take notes, keep a writing journal, and tab books. Those lessons took my reading to a deeper level. If you are looking for a guide to take you through a Master’s class on literature then I encourage you to check it out.

In my last post (linked below), I wrote about the annual reading plan I use. This reading plan matured over the years, starting from a simple list in an excel file, to its current iteration as a detailed syllabus l…