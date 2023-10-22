Who am I?

Hello and welcome. My name is Matthew and I am an avid reader. I grew up in a rural community in Missouri where my parents and grandparents encouraged my love of reading and writing. Throughout my life books have played an important role in my development as a husband, father, leader, and member of society. The written word is exceptionally powerful in its ability to convey thoughts and ideas as well as transform our lives.

I am married and the father of two children who are very nearly grown. I have been on active duty service in the US Navy for the past 23+ years and I will be retiring next year. As I begin the process of transitioning out of the military I am very focused on what the next stage of my life looks like. I want my love of reading and writing to play a big part in that which is why I decided to create this forum at this time.

What to Expect

Initially my plan is to publish a weekly newsletter that will include the following: