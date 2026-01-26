Submariner. Reader. Writer. Seeking bold coffee, sublime jazz, and unforgettable stories.

Dear friends,

I grew up in a house where God was the center. Not symbolically—literally. Every aspect of our lives revolved around Him. Sunday services, faith-formation classes, prayers before meals, and family prayer in the living room before bed. My parents were devout. They are devout still. They raised us to be devout in a particular faith tradition with particular rules about particular behaviors, and those rules created the architecture of our childhood. This wasn’t cruelty. They loved us. They believed—and believe—they were giving us the most important gift they could offer: a relationship with the divine.

But love and suffocation can coexist. The rules meant to protect can also contain. I learned that discovering who I was—truly was—required navigation through a maze of doctrine that, to my young and unformed mind, was designed for obedience rather than discovery. Through circumstances beyond my parents control, I experienced traumatic abuse connected to this religious world. Not because of my parents, but within the system we all inhabited together. The work of untangling God from family from self took years. Decades. I had to learn that criticizing the system wasn’t betraying my parents. That questioning the structure wasn’t rejecting their love.

And I had to see them differently. When I was young, my parents existed as fixed points—perfect, immutable, beyond question. Then I aged. I gathered my own scars and mistakes. The lens shifted. I recognized that these people who shaped me were themselves shaped by forces they didn’t choose. They’re imperfect creatures like me, trying to find their way with the map they were handed. I recall seeing my parents as fully human for the first time when I became a parent. The enormity of the responsibility I felt for my children, and the complete lack of preparedness I felt for it, opened my eyes. It was daunting and humbling to realize that no one has all the answers.

Baldwin understood this. Go Tell It On The Mountain is a novel about inheritance—not just what we receive, but what we do with it once it’s in our hands. Set in Harlem in 1935, it follows fourteen-year-old John Grimes through a single day that becomes an excavation of three generations. The church looms over everything: the Temple of the Fire Baptized, where John’s stepfather Gabriel preaches hellfire and judgment, where John’s mother Elizabeth seeks refuge, where the congregation gathers to be remade through prayer and ecstasy and the Holy Spirit’s violent grace. John stands at a threshold. The church expects his conversion. His family expects his submission. But John doesn’t fit the mold prepared for him. He’s too intelligent, too hungry, too aware that the world extends beyond the brownstone walls of his Harlem home.

Baldwin himself wrote from that threshold. Born into the Pentecostal church, son of a preacher, he knew the weight of religious inheritance from the inside. He also knew it couldn’t hold him. Go Tell It On The Mountain is his reckoning with that knowledge—a book that asks whether we can ever truly escape what formed us, or whether the best we can hope for is to understand it clearly enough to choose what we carry forward.

The Ground They Stand On

To understand John Grimes, you have to understand the soil he grows from. His family arrived in Harlem as part of the Great Migration, that vast movement of Black Americans fleeing the violence and degradation of the Jim Crow South for the promise of Northern cities. Between 1916 and 1970, six million people made that journey. They carried everything they owned and everything they couldn’t leave behind: trauma, faith, family structures, ways of speaking and singing and surviving. They left lynching trees and sharecropper debt and couldn’t-look-a-white-man-in-the-eye. They arrived to find new forms of oppression waiting—redlining, job discrimination, police brutality—but at least here they could vote. Here their children could attend school. Here they could build something.

The church traveled with them. Not just as institution but as lifeline. In the South, the Black church had been the one space where whites couldn’t dictate behavior, where people could gather without permission, where the full range of human emotion—rage, grief, joy, desire—could be expressed without fear of retribution. That continued in the North. The Temple of the Fire Baptized is sanctuary in the truest sense: a place set apart where John’s community can be fully human in a society designed to diminish them.

But sanctuary requires boundaries. To be safe inside, you must police who enters. The Pentecostal church of Baldwin’s childhood demanded holiness—separation from the world, from its music and dancing and drinking, from anything that might contaminate the saved. Women covered their heads and bodies. Men didn’t smoke or curse. Children obeyed without question. The theater was sin, secular books were sin, jazz was sin. The price of sanctuary was vigilance.

John Grimes lives inside this logic. As Baldwin writes: “He was born into a world that he had not made.” Every child can say this, but for John the weight is particular. He didn’t choose his stepfather’s bitterness, his mother’s resignation, the church’s demands. He didn’t choose to be Black in America in 1935, didn’t choose to be poor, didn’t choose to be marked as other in a hundred subtle and unsubtle ways every time he steps outside his neighborhood. The inheritance is total. The question the novel asks is whether inheritance equals destiny.

John: The Reluctant Inheritor

John’s fourteenth birthday should be a celebration. Instead it’s a deadline. Fourteen is the age of accountability in his church tradition—old enough to choose salvation or damnation, old enough to be held responsible for sin. The congregation expects him to surrender at the altar, to be struck down by the Spirit, to rise up transformed. Gabriel expects it. Elizabeth expects it. Even John expects it, because how can you grow up inside a system without internalizing its logic?

But John doesn’t want it. Or he wants it and fears it simultaneously. He’s too intelligent not to see the contradictions. Gabriel preaches love while radiating hate—specifically hate for John, who isn’t his biological son, who carries the stain of Elizabeth’s premarital relationship with another man. The church preaches forgiveness while nursing grudges across decades. The saints speak in tongues about freedom while enforcing rules that feel like shackles.

John’s rebellion is quiet. It manifests in books—he’s a reader, hungry for anything that shows him a world beyond the one he knows. He reads in the school library. He reads at home when he should be doing chores. Literature becomes his secret escape route, but escape to where? He can’t imagine a life outside the structures he knows. He has no models for it. Even his intelligence, which should be a gift, becomes another burden. He’s too smart for the church to fully contain him, but not smart enough—not experienced enough—to see a viable alternative.

Part Three of the novel, “The Threshing-Floor,” brings John to his crisis. During a Saturday night prayer service, he falls to the floor in what appears to be genuine spiritual ecstasy. He writhes and sweats and cries out. He travels through visions of darkness and light, through confrontations with his own shame and desire and fear. The saints gather around him, shouting encouragement, willing him through. And when he finally rises, he’s been transformed—officially saved, accepted into the fold, bound to the church that will now claim him as its own.

But Baldwin doesn’t tell us whether John’s experience is genuine conversion or performance. The ambiguity is deliberate. Has John truly encountered God, or has he simply learned to speak the language his community requires? Has he chosen this inheritance, or has he surrendered to its inevitability? The novel’s final pages show him walking out into the morning alongside Elisha, the young minister he both admires and desires. Gabriel stands in the doorway, still radiating disapproval. Nothing has fundamentally changed. John is still trapped in the same structures, still subject to the same dynamics. The only difference is that he’s now complicit in his own confinement.

Or—and this is where Baldwin’s genius operates—maybe John has found a third way. Maybe by claiming the language of the church on his own terms, by walking out with Elisha rather than submitting to Gabriel, by surviving the threshing-floor and emerging intact, he’s begun the work of transforming his inheritance from the inside. “It’s a long way,” John says to Elisha. “It’s uphill all the way.” He knows the journey is beginning, not ending. He knows the mountain is still ahead of him.

Gabriel: When the Wounded Become Wounders

If John is the question mark at the novel’s center, Gabriel is the exclamation point of warning. Part Two, “The Prayers of the Saints,” strips away his preacher’s authority and shows us the boy he was: wild, violent, working in a Southern mill, drunk on Saturday nights, sleeping with women he didn’t respect. His mother prayed over him. His sister Florence despised him. He was marked for destruction, everyone could see it, until the day he fell to his knees in a cotton field and gave his life to Jesus.

Gabriel’s conversion is genuine. The change is real. He stops drinking, stops fighting, marries a devout woman named Deborah who had been raped by white men and left barren. He becomes a preacher. He performs holiness with such intensity that no one questions it. But the past doesn’t erase—it just goes underground. Gabriel’s first sin was wildness; his second is trying to bury who he was so deep that even he can’t find it.

Then he meets Esther, and the wildness returns. She’s young, alive, everything Deborah isn’t. He sleeps with her. She becomes pregnant. He sends her money but refuses to claim the child—a boy named Royal. When Royal grows up and dies young, killed in a knife fight in Chicago, Gabriel receives the news from Deborah who has known his sin all along. He doesn’t break down. He accepts it as God’s judgment.

This is Gabriel’s pattern: receive pain, internalize it as punishment from God, transmit it to others as righteous discipline. When Deborah dies and he marries Elizabeth, he accepts her son John as his stepson but never as his son. John becomes the vessel for all of Gabriel’s self-hatred. Gabriel sees in John what he can’t face in himself: intelligence that questions, desire that refuses to stay buried, a hunger for life beyond the narrow confines of righteousness.

Baldwin gives us Gabriel’s interiority without granting him absolution. We understand why he is the way he is—the Southern violence that shaped him, the shame heaped on Black men, the impossible demand that he be both strong and submissive, the religious system that offered him salvation through self-erasure. We understand, and we still see the damage he does. As Baldwin writes: “The child knows that this generation is in his blood, and he will have to live and die with them.” Gabriel carries his father’s violence, his mother’s shame, his community’s trauma. And he passes it all to John.

This is the novel’s harshest lesson: understanding inheritance doesn’t automatically transform it. Gabriel understands where his rage comes from. He knows his own wounds. But he can’t—or won’t—do the work of separating his wounds from his identity. Instead he becomes what wounded him, and the cycle continues.

Elizabeth: The Road Not Taken

Elizabeth’s chapter, “Elizabeth’s Prayer,” offers a glimpse of what might have been. Before Gabriel, before John, before the church consumed her life, there was Richard. He was everything Gabriel isn’t: educated, gentle, Northern-born, free from the church’s grip. They loved each other. They moved to New York together. They planned a life.

Then Richard is arrested—falsely accused, beaten by police, released without apology. The humiliation destroys him. He kills himself. Elizabeth is pregnant with John. She’s alone in New York, no money, no family, no options. When Gabriel offers marriage, offers his name and his protection and the church’s structure, she accepts. Not because she loves him. Because she has to survive.

What Elizabeth passes to John is double-edged: the memory of Richard, proof that another way existed, and the reality of her choice, proof that the other way failed. She gives him the knowledge that he could have had a different father, a different life, a different inheritance. She also gives him the knowledge that history forecloses possibilities. Richard’s suicide isn’t just personal tragedy—it’s structural violence. The police who beat him, the society that dehumanized him, the economic system that offered him no path forward—all of it conspired to make that other life impossible.

Baldwin’s phrase echoes here: “The world is not my home, and my home is not the world.” Elizabeth lives in exile within her own life. The world she wanted—Richard’s world, a world of books and conversation and mutual respect—was never going to let her stay. The world she inhabits—Gabriel’s world, the church’s world—keeps her alive but not truly living. She teaches John to survive, but she can’t teach him to thrive. She doesn’t know how.

Florence: The Cost of Escape

Gabriel’s sister Florence rejected everything. She refused the South, refused her mother’s piety, refused the church’s demands. She went North. She got a job. She married a man outside the faith. She built a life on her own terms.

And she’s miserable. Her marriage failed. She lives alone in a cramped apartment. She works as a cleaning woman—the same work she fled from in the South. Her freedom hasn’t brought joy. It’s brought isolation, bitterness, a corrosive resentment toward Gabriel and everything he represents. Believing she’s dying, she pulls out the letter that proves Gabriel’s sin, the evidence of Royal’s existence that he tried to bury. She shows it to him not to bring truth to light but to wound him as she’s been wounded.

Florence’s chapter asks whether escape is possible. She tried. She really tried. She put distance between herself and the structures that bound her. But she carried the poison with her—the rage, the shame, the need to prove herself right and everyone else wrong. Geography didn’t heal her. Freedom from the church didn’t heal her. She just traded one kind of suffering for another.

What she shows John—what she shows us—is that rejection alone isn’t sufficient. You have to reject and replace, build something new, or you’ll spend your life defined by what you fled.

How the Story is Told

Baldwin structures Go Tell It On The Mountain like a sermon. Part One establishes the present moment—John’s birthday. Part Two breaks into three extended flashbacks, one each for Gabriel, Florence, and Elizabeth. Part Three brings us to the threshing-floor, where all the accumulated weight of the past presses down on John until something breaks or transforms. Time collapses. The ancestors speak. The living and the dead occupy the same space.

This isn’t experimental for its own sake. This is how memory works. This is how trauma works. The past isn’t past—it’s present, always, pressing in at the edges of consciousness. Gabriel preaches but he’s preaching to himself, to his dead son, to his failed father. Elizabeth prays but she’s praying to Richard, to the life that didn’t happen. Florence’s mind circles back to her mother, to the choices made fifty years ago that she still can’t forgive.

And Baldwin writes it all in the language of the King James Bible. The rhythms are biblical, the cadences are biblical, the imagery draws from Exodus and Revelation and the Psalms. He does this because it’s the language that shaped these characters, the language they think in. When John falls on the threshing-floor, Baldwin describes his mind like this: “His mind was like the sea itself: troubled, and too deep for the bravest man’s descent, throwing up now and again, for the naked eye to wonder at, treasure and debris long forgotten on the bottom—bones and jewels, fantastic shells, jelly that had once been flesh, pearls that had once been eyes. And he was at the mercy of this sea, hanging there with darkness all around him.”

The sea holds what it swallows. I served twenty-four years in the navy, and you learn this truth early—the ocean keeps its history. Things sink and stay sunk. The wreckage doesn’t dissolve. It just shifts with the currents, waiting to surface again when conditions change. Baldwin’s prose does the same work. Consciousness becomes landscape. The interior life is rendered through physical metaphor because that’s how it feels—not abstract, but tangible, heavy, something you move through with effort.

The prose is also intensely physical because Pentecostal worship is intensely physical. People shout, fall, shake, speak in tongues. The Spirit moves through bodies. Baldwin captures this—the sweat and the crying out and the hands laid on in blessing or violence or desperate love. When John falls on the threshing-floor, we’re inside his body as much as his mind. We feel the carpet under his face, the hands on his back, the weight of the Spirit or the congregation or history pressing him down.

Mountains and Cities

The novel’s title comes from a spiritual: “Go tell it on the mountain, that Jesus Christ is born.” But what mountain? Where? Baldwin never makes it explicit, and that’s the point. John is supposed to go tell it—to witness, to testify, to carry the message forward. But he doesn’t know what the message is yet. He doesn’t know if he believes it. The mountain is both destination and metaphor. It’s the place you climb toward. It’s the burden you carry. It’s the vantage point that lets you see clearly, but only if you survive the ascent.

The Temple of the Fire Baptized is mountain and prison simultaneously. It’s where transformation happens—or where people perform transformation to satisfy the watchers. It’s sanctuary and trap. John’s family and the entire congregation gather there to be remade through prayer and music and the Spirit’s fire. But what kind of remaking? Gabriel was remade and became crueler. Florence was remade and became bitter. Elizabeth was remade and became resigned. The church offers transformation but it might just be translation—same suffering, different language.

Harlem itself functions symbolically. It’s the promised land—freedom from Southern terror, opportunity for advancement, a place where Black people can build institutions and communities without white supervision. It’s also Egypt—a new captivity disguised as liberation. The jobs are menial. The apartments are overcrowded. The police are brutal. The North offers breathing room but not dignity, possibility but not equality. John’s generation inherits this double consciousness. They’re told they’re better off than their parents, and they are. They’re told they’re free, and they’re not. They have to hold both truths at once.

Light and darkness run through the novel as well. John walks through Central Park and the city at night, moving through pools of streetlight and shadow. He’s drawn to brightness—knowledge, art, possibility—but the darkness is always present. Not evil darkness, necessarily. Just the darkness of the unknown, of the future he can’t see, of the self he hasn’t yet become. Baldwin doesn’t resolve the binary. John doesn’t walk from darkness into light. He walks through both, and both are part of his inheritance.

The Wings Hidden in the Roots

This essay opens a year-long exploration of roots and wings—the dual inheritance we all navigate. Go Tell It On The Mountain is firmly a roots novel. It’s about ancestry, about the weight of what came before, about how the past lives in us whether we want it or not. But even here, Baldwin shows us wings.

John’s intelligence is wings. His hunger for books is wings. His friendship with Elisha—complicated, charged, full of unspoken possibility—is wings. The very fact that he survives the threshing-floor and walks out into the morning is wings. He hasn’t escaped. He may never escape. But he’s learned to navigate the space he’s in with more awareness than his parents managed. He sees Gabriel clearly. He sees the church clearly. And he chooses to stay—not out of fear, but because he’s claimed something for himself within the structure.

Baldwin offers us this: “But to look back from the stony plain along the road which led one to that place is not at all the same thing as walking on the road; the perspective to say the very least, changes only with the journey; only when the road has, all abruptly and treacherously, and with an absoluteness that permits no argument, turned or dropped or risen is one able to see all that one could not have seen from any other place.”

The journey changes the perspective. You can’t see clearly until you’ve walked the road. Understanding your roots isn’t about accepting them wholesale or rejecting them completely. It’s about gaining the vantage point—the mountain, if you will—from which you can see what shaped you without being blind to it. From that height, you can choose what to carry forward. You can choose where to place your feet. You can’t change where the road started, but you can influence where it goes.

The books we’ll read in this series will explore both roots and wings, often simultaneously. We’ll see characters bound by inheritance and characters claiming their freedom. We’ll see the damage done by trying to fly too soon, before understanding the ground beneath us. We’ll see the stagnation that comes from roots that strangle rather than nourish. The work—our work as readers, your work as you examine your own lives—is discernment. What do we keep? What do we leave? How do we honor what came before without being imprisoned by it?

Who the Mountain Speaks To Now

John Grimes struggled to be seen. Not as Gabriel’s stepson, not as the church’s project, not as the broken sinner who needed saving. As himself. As someone with intelligence and desire and dreams that didn’t fit the prepared categories. The church needed him to be legible, to occupy a specific role in the community’s story. His resistance to that legibility is the novel’s central tension.

We live in an age of forced legibility. Social media demands we curate a self that can be consumed by strangers. Algorithms track our behavior and feed us content designed to confirm what we already think. Our data profiles reduce us to marketing categories. We perform our identities across platforms, and the performance becomes indistinguishable from the reality. Like John in the church, we know we’re supposed to fit the mold. Unlike John, we have thousands of molds to choose from—but we still have to choose one. The feed can’t process ambiguity.

Baldwin wrote about religious performance. We live religious performance. Just different churches. The altar of engagement metrics. The testimony of the viral post. The conversion moment when your content finally lands. The saints gathered around you are followers, the Spirit is the algorithm, and the judgment comes not from God but from strangers who will never know your name.

The pressure to perform authenticity while being authentic is its own kind of suffocation. You’re supposed to be yourself—but the marketable version. The relatable version. The version that confirms the audience’s expectations. If you’re too strange, too complicated, too inconsistent, the algorithm demotes you. You disappear. Like John, you learn to speak the language that gets heard, even if it’s not quite your language. You learn to fit the available categories, even if none of them describe you accurately.

This is why Baldwin’s question remains urgent: Can we discover ourselves within structures that want to define us? Or must we break free entirely? Or—the question Baldwin circles without fully answering—is there a third way?

I think authenticity requires archaeology. You have to understand what you inherited before you can choose who to become. You have to trace the patterns—where did this habit come from, this fear, this way of moving through the world? What’s actually yours and what’s just programming? This isn’t navel-gazing. This is necessary work. You can’t build anything stable on unexamined ground.

The algorithm can’t do this work for you. Neither can the church, or your family, or any external authority. They can give you the tools—language, frameworks, examples—but the digging is solitary. You have to go down into your own depths and surface with what you find, even if it’s uncomfortable. Especially if it’s uncomfortable.

The Morning Comes

I understand my parents better now than I did at fourteen. The religious structure they raised me in was both their gift and their inheritance. They genuinely believed—believe—they were offering me something precious. The fact that it also caused harm doesn’t negate their love. The fact that they loved me doesn’t erase the harm. Both things are true. Gabriel loved his sons, even as he wounded them. Elizabeth loved John, even as she couldn’t protect him. Florence loved herself enough to leave, but not enough to heal.

The work I did—separating my religious inheritance from my familial inheritance, understanding which was which and why it mattered—took years. It required brutal honesty. It required acknowledging that criticizing the system wasn’t attacking my parents, that questioning doctrine wasn’t rejecting love. That distinction is crucial. The system and the people who operate within it are not identical. You can love someone and still question what they taught you. You can honor your roots while refusing to let them define your entire trajectory.

I continue my walk, just as John does. Having done the difficult interior work of separation and recognition, I can explore my familial and spiritual roots without guilt or fear. I don’t have complete clarity about my path but I embrace it one step at a time.

John Grimes walks out of the Temple of the Fire Baptized into the Harlem dawn. Elisha walks beside him. Gabriel watches from the doorway. The novel ends there, mid-journey, because that’s the only honest place to end. John hasn’t escaped. He hasn’t fully submitted. He’s claimed something—maybe the right to his own experience, maybe just the knowledge that the road is his to walk. It’s uphill all the way. He knows that. But he’s moving.

This is what Baldwin offers us: not answers, but recognition. Not solutions, but witness. He shows us people trapped by inheritance and people trying to break free and people caught between the two. He shows us the cost of staying and the cost of leaving. He shows us that understanding where you come from doesn’t automatically liberate you, but it does give you tools. It does give you language. It does give you the ability to see more clearly.

As Baldwin writes: “There is a place in me that is a man, and there is a place in me that is a boy.” We contain multitudes. We hold our past and our future simultaneously. Our roots and our wings aren’t separate—they’re aspects of the same organism, drawing from the same source. The roots anchor us so the wings can lift. The wings pull us upward so the roots dig deeper. The tension between them isn’t something to resolve. It’s something to live within.

This series will explore that tension across twelve books, twelve months, twelve different angles on the question of inheritance and flight. We’re beginning with roots because you can’t fly without understanding the ground you’re pushing off from. But we won’t stay rooted. The wings are coming. The work of becoming is just starting.

For now, we walk with John into the morning. It’s uphill all the way. We know that. But the mountain is calling, and we have to answer.

Here’s to the books that take us beyond the shelf and into deeper waters,

Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.

Affiliate links: You can click on the title of any book mentioned in this article to purchase your own copy. These are affiliate links from Bookshop.org, earning me a very small commission for any purchase you make.