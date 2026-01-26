Beyond the Bookshelf

Hal Grotevant
11h

Dear Matthew, I was deeply moved by your essay, especially by your willingness to share your own story in a way that invites the rest of us to seek that depth of honesty about our pasts, presents, and futures. I'm finding that this work is a life-long journey, if we accept it -- and I believe that life is richer when we do accept it. I am finding (at age 77) that it's more than worth it, even with bumps along the way. The community you are building on SS gives the rest of us space in which to take those risks for ourselves. I love the intentionality with which you have chosen the books for the deep dive. Your Baldwin review gives me greater perspective about how to maximize the experience.

I am still working my way through the book, but I'm wanting to take it slowly, to savor the beauty of the writing. Baldwin is a giant of American literature, and I'm glad to have this opportunity to explore him more deeply. I read "Notes of a Native Son" as a college sophomore -- and I "got it" at one level, but my 19 year old self probably missed 90% of what was on offer.

I saw your other recent post about the challenges you are facing with trying to maintain some semblance of privacy while also being authentically out there on SS, and I respect and appreciate that boundary-setting. You are also role modeling how that can be accomplished without giving into the constant noise and chatter of social media. Wishing you my best from frozen and very very snowy western Mass.

10h

Matthew, you've written a deeply felt, incredibly moving, and remarkably insightful piece. The sheer amount of ground you cover is breathtaking. You did not just read and write about a book of fiction but inhabited it as if a character yourself, bringing uncommon understanding and empathy to the characters' choices - and your own - and the dilemmas those choices created. You seamlessly wove aspects of your personal life into the mix, and in doing so did what this masterful book itself does, as all great literature does: showed us to ourselves. As one who has had to do a lot of excavation, I appreciate all the more how with such clarity and honesty you relate the experiences that marked your life but were not allowed to determine the kind of man you wanted to and could become. It is a privilege to share this space.

