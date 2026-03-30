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Dear friends,

The farm boy existed fully, completely. He understood the rhythms of rural life—when to plant, when to harvest, how to read weather in the sky and animal behavior. He knew the land, the smell of earth and manure and hay, the sound of dawn breaking over fields. He spoke a particular language, moved through a particular world. That identity was complete, not preparation for something else.

Then came the Navy. My first submarine deployment made the split undeniable. Underwater, enclosed in a steel tube beneath the ocean, operating in a reality so foreign it might as well have been another planet. The military demands a different kind of person—precise, hierarchical, technical, able to function in extreme conditions without hesitation. The farm felt distant, like something that had happened to someone else. Not forgotten, but foreign. The person I’d been had no language for this new world, no framework to make sense of it.

Iraq sharpened the division. Deployment to a combat zone is completely alien to anything rural Missouri prepares you for. Twenty years of war stripped away the insulation that farm life provided—the belief that the world is fundamentally ordered, that people are basically decent, that violence happens elsewhere to other people. Combat showed me what humans are capable of when survival is at stake. The military persona dominated completely during those deployments. There was no room for the farm boy.

I never hid my rural background. I always considered it a strength—the work ethic, the practical knowledge, the ability to function without constant input from others. But I still felt the split. Two selves, both real, both mine, existing in tension. The farm boy and the Navy man weren’t at war exactly, but they didn’t fully integrate either. I carried both, sometimes uncomfortably.

Brit Bennett understands this kind of internal division. The Vanishing Half makes it literal—identical twins who become different people through the choices they make about their roots. Stella and Desiree Vignes grow up in Mallard, Louisiana, a small Black community founded on colorism. At sixteen, they run away together to New Orleans. Then Stella disappears again—this time from her twin, from her Blackness, from herself. She passes for white, marries a wealthy white man, raises a daughter who knows nothing about Mallard or race or the family Stella left behind.

The novel spans 1954 to 1996, following both twins through multiple perspectives and a fragmented timeline. Desiree returns to Mallard with her dark-skinned daughter Jude. Stella builds a life in California performing whiteness so completely she seems to become it. Their daughters—Kennedy and Jude—inherit the consequences of their mothers’ choices without understanding the origins.

In the previous essays in this series, I examined different relationships to roots. James Baldwin’s John Grimes struggled with inherited structures that remained constant—the church, his family, Harlem. His question was what to do with stable roots, however oppressive. Esmeralda Santiago’s roots were forcibly transplanted when her mother moved the family from Puerto Rico to Brooklyn. She carried her roots in memory even as the physical place became inaccessible. Stella Vignes goes further. She doesn’t just struggle with her roots or lose them to circumstance. She attempts complete erasure. Passing isn’t hiding; it’s denying the roots ever existed.

The question Bennett forces us to confront: Can roots be denied? What happens when you try to vanish completely? And what do your children inherit when you erase your past?

Poisoned Soil

Mallard, Louisiana was founded in 1848 by a free man of color named Alphonse Decuir who believed that lighter skin meant a better life. He married the lightest-skinned woman he could find, and their children married the lightest-skinned partners they could find, and so on for generations. The town became obsessed with maintaining light skin—the ‘paper bag test,’ measuring skin against a brown paper bag and rejecting anyone darker. Mallard wasn’t just a Black community. It was a Black community that policed Blackness, creating hierarchy within oppression.

This is internalized racism made concrete. Not white people enforcing racial boundaries but Black people reproducing the logic of white supremacy within their own community. The town that should provide sanctuary instead creates new forms of surveillance and shame. If you’re too dark, you don’t belong. If you marry someone too dark, you’ve betrayed the community’s purpose. Children are evaluated by skin shade, ranked, valued or devalued based on how close to white they appear.

Bennett’s critique is sharp and unforgiving. Mallard doesn’t escape racism; it internalizes it. The community creates a miniature version of the same cruelty it suffers from the wider white world. This is how oppression reproduces itself—not just through external force but through victims adopting oppressors’ logic and turning it on each other.

Why this matters for understanding roots: not all soil is healthy. Some roots grow from poisoned ground. Stella and Desiree’s roots are in Mallard, yes, but Mallard itself is built on shame and hierarchy and the belief that Blackness needs to be diluted to be valuable. Understanding your origins doesn’t mean celebrating them. Sometimes it means recognizing the poison so you can choose not to transmit it to the next generation.

The twins grow up in this environment, light-skinned but not the lightest. Their father is darker—which in Mallard’s logic is a problem, a failure of proper breeding. When he’s lynched by white men, the town’s response is complicated by colorism. He wasn’t light enough to be fully protected by Mallard’s insularity, but his death still wounds the community. The twins inherit this trauma, this understanding of what Blackness costs, this knowledge that their own community judges them by the very standards white supremacy imposes.

At sixteen, Stella and Desiree run away to New Orleans together. This is the first vanishing—disappearing from Mallard, from their mother Adele, from the only world they know. They work service jobs, live in a cramped apartment, survive on next to nothing. But they’re together. They have each other. They’re building something outside Mallard’s poisoned soil.

Then Stella makes a different choice. She takes a secretarial job that assumes she’s white. She doesn’t correct the assumption. She meets Blake Sanders, a white man from a wealthy Boston family. He has no idea she’s Black. She marries him anyway. Tells him nothing about Mallard, her mother, her twin sister. The lies compound. She becomes Stella Sanders, white woman, with no past before Blake.

This is the second vanishing. Stella doesn’t just leave Mallard—she erases it. She cuts contact with Desiree completely. No letters, no phone calls, no trace. Desiree wakes up one morning and her twin is gone, vanished without explanation. The betrayal is total. Stella sees a door to escape racism’s daily violence and walks through it, knowing she can never return, knowing she’s choosing whiteness over her sister, over herself.

What Stella leaves behind: her twin, her mother, her entire history, her name, her language and culture, every memory of who she was. The price of passing is everything. But the alternative—staying Black in 1960s America—carries its own unbearable costs. Bennett doesn’t let us condemn Stella without understanding what she’s fleeing.

Desiree’s life takes a different trajectory. She marries Sam, a dark-skinned man—exactly what Mallard would reject. She has a daughter, Jude, who is very dark-skinned, darker than anyone in Mallard would accept. The marriage becomes abusive. Desiree flees with Jude, and where does she go? Back to Mallard. Back to the poisoned soil, bringing her dark-skinned daughter with her.

Returning to Mallard with Jude is its own rebellion. The town that built itself on rejecting darkness now has to confront it embodied in a child. Jude grows up feeling the town’s disapproval in every glance, every comment, every moment of being told—implicitly and explicitly—that her skin is wrong. She absorbs the message that she’s too dark, too different, that she doesn’t belong even in the place that’s supposed to be home.

Desiree doesn’t tell Jude about Stella for years. The family secret becomes another layer of absence. Jude knows something is missing, senses a gap in her mother’s life, but can’t name it. What mothers hide from daughters still shapes them. Secrets are inheritance too.

The contrast between the twins sharpens: Stella tries to escape racism by denying Blackness entirely. Desiree tries to survive racism by claiming Blackness despite the costs Mallard inflicts. Neither choice is easy. Neither is clearly right. Both women are trying to protect their daughters, but both pass on damage in different forms.

The Performance That Never Ends

Stella’s life in California is built on performance. She lives in a wealthy white neighborhood, attends country club events, hosts dinner parties. She performs whiteness so completely she seems to become it. No slip-ups. No nostalgic references to Louisiana. No Black friends. No acknowledgment of anything before Blake. Every conversation requires vigilance. Every relationship is built on the foundation of a lie.

Bennett shows both what passing grants—safety from police violence, economic opportunity, social acceptance—and what it costs. Stella can never fully relax. Discovery means losing everything: Blake, Kennedy, the life she’s built, the identity she’s performed for decades. The fear is constant. She sees every interaction as potential exposure, every question about her past as threat.

The novel’s most cutting examination comes through Stella’s relationship with her Black housekeeper, Loretta. Proximity to Blackness while denying her own creates impossible tension. Loretta might recognize something in Stella—the way she moves, speaks, unconscious gestures that betray origin. Stella both needs Loretta’s labor and fears her presence. The performance becomes more exhausting when the audience might see through it.

The question Bennett poses but doesn’t answer: If you perform an identity completely enough, does it become real? Stella has been white for so long—decades—that the performance has calcified into something like reality. She thinks white, acts white, is treated as white by everyone who knows her. But she’s always aware of the performance, always monitoring herself. The gap between performance and truth never fully closes. Or does it? Can you become what you pretend to be if you pretend long enough?

Kennedy inherits this performance without knowing it’s performance. She grows up as Stella’s daughter—white, privileged, sheltered. She knows nothing about Desiree, Jude, Mallard, or her mother’s Blackness. But she still senses something missing. The absence has presence. She feels her mother’s emotional distance, the gap in her mother’s history, the refusal to discuss anything before Blake.

Kennedy becomes an actress, pursuing performance as profession. The parallel is deliberate. Her mother has been performing her entire life; Kennedy makes performance her career. But Kennedy struggles with acting. She can’t fully inhabit roles, can’t access the emotional truth required for good performance. She’s been raised on lies, so she doesn’t know what authenticity looks like. The foundation is hollow.

Bennett’s insight cuts deep: secrets create voids children feel even when they don’t know what’s hidden. Kennedy inherits the absence without understanding it. She knows something is wrong, something is missing, but she has no language for it. The damage is already done. When she eventually learns the truth about her mother’s past, it doesn’t liberate her—it just names the absence she’s always felt.

Jude, meanwhile, grows up knowing too much and not enough simultaneously. She knows she’s too dark for Mallard, feels the town’s rejection. But she doesn’t know about Stella until she’s older. When Jude goes to California for college and gets a job at a country club, she sees a woman who looks exactly like her mother but white. The discovery unravels everything. Her aunt exists. Her mother had a twin who abandoned her. The family secret breaks open.

Jude becomes obsessed with finding Stella, understanding why she left, making the family whole. But wholeness might not be possible. Some fractures can’t be repaired. Some vanishings are permanent.

Early, the bounty hunter hired to find Stella, represents something else—the past’s refusal to stay buried. You can run from your history, but someone is always searching. The past always has weight, always presses forward, always finds you eventually. Stella has been hiding for decades, but Early tracks her down anyway. The secrets don’t protect her. They just delay the inevitable.

What Mothers Pass to Daughters

The novel examines three generations of women, each inheriting and transmitting damage in different forms. Adele, the twins’ mother, lost her husband to lynching and her daughters to flight. She raised Stella and Desiree in Mallard’s poisoned soil but couldn’t protect them from it. She carries grief and silence, watches Desiree return with Jude, and never fully speaks the pain of losing Stella completely.

Stella and Desiree inherited trauma—their father’s lynching, Mallard’s colorism, the impossible choice between claiming Blackness with all its costs or denying it with all its betrayals. They made opposite choices. Both are trying to protect their daughters, but both pass on damage. Stella passes on absence and lies. Desiree passes on the burden of being too dark in a world that values lightness.

Kennedy and Jude inherit their mothers’ pain even without knowing the origin stories. Kennedy inherits absence—the sense that something is missing, that her mother is hiding, that the past is forbidden territory. Jude inherits rejection—the knowledge that her skin makes her unwelcome, that she doesn’t fit, that something about her is fundamentally wrong. Different forms of damage, same source.

Bennett’s examination is precise and unsparing: trauma doesn’t need to be spoken to be transmitted. What mothers hide still shapes daughters. Secrets function as alternative inheritance—what we don’t know still knows us, still determines our possibilities, still lives in our bodies and our choices.

The novel refuses easy resolution. Stella and Desiree don’t have a tearful reunion. They meet briefly, exchange few words, return to separate lives. There’s no complete healing. No clear forgiveness. Bennett won’t give us the catharsis we might want.

Kennedy and Jude connect, but their relationship is tentative, complicated by their mothers’ history. They’re cousins meeting as strangers, trying to build something from ruins. They have to create their relationship from scratch, with no family gatherings or shared memories to build on. Just the knowledge that they’re related and the complicated legacy of why they didn’t know each other growing up.

Bennett’s ambivalence is the point. She doesn’t tell us whether Stella should be forgiven. Whether homecoming is possible after such profound betrayal. Whether families can truly reconnect after decades of absence and deception. The questions remain open. Is Stella’s choice understandable or unforgivable? Both? Can separated families reunite? Should they? What do you do with poisoned roots—tend them, cut them, or try to heal the soil?

This completes winter’s exploration of roots. Baldwin showed us struggling with stable roots. Santiago showed us roots torn away by circumstance. Bennett shows us roots denied entirely—and the cost of that denial rippling through generations. The lesson is complete: roots matter even when we try to vanish them. They persist in our bodies, our children, our choices. Complete erasure is impossible. The attempt costs too much.

All the Performances We Give

Performance runs through every layer of this novel. Stella performs whiteness with such commitment it consumes her life. Kennedy pursues acting professionally, literalizing her mother’s lifelong performance. Early tracks people by studying how they perform identity, looking for the gaps where performance breaks down. Everyone is performing something.

The question Bennett raises: If all identity requires performance—we perform gender, class, profession, regional identity—what makes some performances authentic and others false? We all code-switch, adjusting our language and behavior based on context. I did it moving between the farm and the Navy. Rural language and military language require different vocabularies, different ways of carrying yourself. Neither was false, but both required conscious performance.

Stella’s performance is different in degree but maybe not in kind. She’s performing under coercion—racism creates the conditions where passing becomes attractive as survival strategy. But once she starts, can she stop? Has the performance become her reality after decades? Or is she always aware of the gap between who she is and who she’s pretending to be?

Bennett published this novel in 2020, during a national reckoning with race following George Floyd’s murder. The timing matters. The novel speaks to contemporary debates about identity, authenticity, who gets to claim which identities, and the costs of navigating white spaces as a person of color. But the novel’s setting—1950s through 1990s—reminds us these questions aren’t new. Passing has a long history. Code-switching, performing acceptable versions of yourself, hiding stigmatized identities—this has always been a survival strategy for marginalized people.

The contemporary resonance extends beyond race. We all perform multiple identities now. Social media makes this explicit—curated selves for different audiences, different platforms requiring different personas. The exhaustion of constant code-switching, constant monitoring of which version of yourself is appropriate for which context. The question of which self is ‘real’ when you’re always performing.

I carried the farm boy and the Navy man. Never fully integrated, never fully separate. The military required codes the farm didn’t teach. The farm gave me foundations the military built on but also transformed. I didn’t hide my rural background—it was a source of strength. But I still felt the split, still performed different versions of myself in different contexts. Still carried the knowledge that parts of who I was didn’t survive the transformation into who I became.

The difference between my experience and Stella’s: I never tried to erase the farm completely. I honored both identities even when they conflicted. Stella attempts total erasure, and it costs her everything—her sister, her truth, her daughter’s foundation, her own coherence. The performance that never ends becomes a prison.

Bennett’s novel ends with beginnings. Kennedy and Jude starting a tentative relationship. Stella and Desiree’s brief encounter leaving possibility slightly open, though reconciliation seems unlikely. The daughters have a chance the mothers might not. This gesture toward future, toward building something from broken foundations, prepares us for spring. Coming of age—the next phase of this year-long reading—requires acknowledging what you’re coming from. You can’t build on foundations you deny exist.

What Survives the Vanishing

The submarine deployment, Iraq—these were moments when my farm identity felt completely foreign. The person I’d been had no framework for what I was experiencing. The insulation rural life provided—the belief that the world is fundamentally safe, that people are basically decent—combat stripped that away. I saw what humans are capable of when pushed, when survival is at stake, when violence becomes routine. You can’t un-know that. Part of the farm boy couldn’t survive that knowledge.

But I didn’t deny the farm boy existed. I didn’t try to erase him completely. I carried both identities—sometimes uncomfortably, sometimes in tension, but both. I integrated the loss rather than pretending the past never happened. That’s the crucial difference Bennett illuminates through Stella’s story.

We all vanish partially as we change. Parts of who we were don’t survive transformation. That’s normal, maybe inevitable. Growth requires leaving things behind. The child becomes the adult. The civilian becomes the soldier. The farm boy becomes the Navy man. Some aspects of the earlier self can’t make the journey.

But trying to vanish completely—denying your roots entirely, severing all connection, erasing your past as though it never existed—costs too much. It costs your children, who inherit absence without understanding its source. It costs your relationships, built on foundations of lies. It costs yourself, living in constant fear of discovery, unable to ever fully relax into authenticity. The performance that never ends becomes its own kind of death.

Winter’s arc is complete. Three books, three examinations of roots. Baldwin’s John Grimes struggled with inherited structures—the church, his family, Harlem’s boundaries. He couldn’t escape them, so the question became how to live within them or transform them from inside. Santiago’s Esmeralda was forcibly uprooted, transplanted to Brooklyn, her Puerto Rican roots surviving only in memory and the body’s knowledge of what’s been lost. Bennett’s Stella attempts complete severance, total denial. And the novel shows us the price: generations of damage, daughters inheriting absence, the past refusing to stay buried no matter how deeply you try to bury it.

Roots matter. Even poisoned roots. Even denied roots. They persist whether we acknowledge them or not. The work of understanding our origins—this archaeology we’ve been conducting through winter—isn’t about celebrating everything we find. Sometimes we excavate poison, trauma, damage that shouldn’t be transmitted. But we have to see it clearly to choose what to carry forward and what to leave behind. Denial doesn’t work. It just passes the poison to the next generation in disguised form.

For readers examining your own lives: What parts of yourself have you tried to erase? What has that cost you? What has it cost the people around you, the people who love you, the people who inherit your silences? What would it cost to acknowledge those parts instead, to integrate them even if they’re painful, to carry the truth rather than the performance?

Bennett doesn’t offer easy answers. Stella and Desiree don’t reconcile in any satisfying way. Kennedy and Jude build something tentative from their mothers’ ruins, but it’s fragile, uncertain. The past can’t be undone. The damage ripples forward. But the novel leaves a door slightly open. Not resolution but possibility. The daughters aren’t bound by their mothers’ choices. They can choose differently, build differently, carry the past without being imprisoned by it.

This is where spring begins. Coming of age—the season we’re moving into—means learning to acknowledge where you come from while choosing who you become. It means integrating the past rather than denying it, carrying your roots while growing your wings, understanding that you contain multitudes and that’s not weakness but the human condition.

Bennett’s twins show us the extreme version: what happens when you split yourself completely, when you try to become only one thing by denying everything else. The answer is damage. Fragmentation. Inheritance of absence. But we all carry splits, all perform different versions of ourselves in different contexts, all navigate the tension between who we were and who we’re becoming.

The question isn’t whether to change—change is inevitable. The question is whether to acknowledge what we’re changing from, to honor the person we used to be even as we become someone else, to carry our roots even when they’re heavy, even when they’re damaged, even when we wish we’d grown from different soil.

Winter taught us this: roots can’t be escaped. They can be struggled with, lost, denied—but they persist. They live in our bodies, our memories, our children’s questions, the gaps in our stories. The work ahead—the coming of age we’ll explore in spring—requires starting from this truth. You can’t fly until you acknowledge what ground you’re pushing off from. You can’t become until you understand what you’re becoming from.

Stella vanished, but she’s still there—in Kennedy’s sense of absence, in Desiree’s grief, in the story Bennett tells. Nothing vanishes completely. Everything leaves trace. The question is whether we acknowledge the traces or spend our lives trying to erase them. One path leads to integration, however painful. The other leads to performance that never ends, to daughters who inherit voids, to families fractured across generations.

The farm boy is still in me. The Navy man is still in me. They coexist uneasily sometimes, but they coexist. I didn’t try to vanish one to become the other. That’s the lesson Bennett’s novel crystallizes: we carry all our selves, all our histories, all our transformations. The attempt to erase any part costs too much. The work is integration, not denial. Acknowledgment, not erasure. Truth, however complicated, instead of performance that requires forgetting who you are.

You can find the other essays in the Roots and Wings journey at this link along with a list of the books we will read throughout the rest of the year.

Here’s to the books that take us beyond the shelf and into deeper waters,

Matthew Long is a writer and retired sailor living in rural western Tennessee.

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