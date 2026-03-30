Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

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Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
6d

As always Matthew, I am in awe of your detail, your understanding of a fragile subject, not simply that of the colour we are born with but also of the empty places family secrets are capable of leaving within a child.

Forgive my boldness, but I am certain you missed your vocation in life despite climbing up through the ranks of that which you choose… truly - Kudos my friend.

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Maria Hanley's avatar
Maria Hanley
7d

Superb reflections on this amazing book, Matthew. I read it when it came out and remember loving it, but your essay brought back the finer details and themes of the story. Thank you.

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