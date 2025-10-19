Exploring Life through the Written Word

Dear friends,

At the beginning of September, I sent out the email below explaining what to expect as Beyond the Bookshelf moves into its third year of publication. If you haven’t had the chance to read it, I would encourage you to do so as it provides a lot of great information on the future of this publication.

In that email, I spoke about value and why it is important for writers and other creators to be compensated for their work. I believe that is a critical part of having a creative society. In that letter, I stated:

So starting January 1, 2026, I'm implementing a gentle paywall structure. You can expect the occasional free essay, and Commonplace Collections will always remain free when I publish them. Everything else will move to paid subscriptions, though I'll always include generous previews so you can get a real sense of each piece before the paywall.

Since then, I’ve been sitting with that decision, and I need to share something with you: I’ve changed my mind.

The more I reflected on it, the more I realized that paywalls go against something fundamental I believe about writing and community. Literature has always been about connection for me—between writer and reader, between readers and ideas, between all of us trying to make sense of this beautiful, complex world through stories. And I don’t want to put barriers between us.

I want a teenager discovering their love of literature to stumble upon these essays without hitting a wall. I want someone going through a difficult time to find solace in our conversations without worrying about subscription fees. I want our community to remain as open and welcoming as the best bookshops and libraries—places where anyone can wander in and discover something that might change their life.

So Beyond the Bookshelf will remain completely free and open. Every essay, every reflection, every conversation we share will be available to anyone who wants to be part of this journey.

But here’s where I need to be honest with you: this work still requires time, energy, and yes, financial sustainability. This week marks two years of Beyond the Bookshelf—two years of building this incredible community together. If my writing has meant something to you—if it’s made you think differently about a book, introduced you to a new author, or simply been good company during your reading life—I hope you’ll consider supporting this work in whatever way feels right for you, perhaps as a way to mark this milestone we’ve reached together.

You might choose a paid subscription (which helps me dedicate the time this community deserves), pick something from my book wishlist (because what writer doesn’t need more books?), or leave a tip in the jar when a particular piece resonates with you. But please, only do this if and when you’re able, and only from the generosity of your heart. Your presence here, your comments, your engagement with these ideas—that’s the real currency of this community.

I believe the best things in life—like the best conversations about books—happen when we remove the barriers and trust in each other’s goodwill. That’s the community we’ve built over these past two years, and that’s the community I want to nurture going forward.

Thank you for being part of this journey, however you choose to support it.

With gratitude and an open door,

