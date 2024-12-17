Exploring Life and Literature

Dear friends,

About ten years ago, I realized that my reading was fairly haphazard. I read a lot of fiction intermixed with the occasional non-fiction. There wasn’t any structure to what I was reading, and it was determined mainly by what was close at hand or the moment’s mood. I was also reading much less than I thought I could. I decided to become more intentional about my reading process. After a couple of years, I was reading 100+ books a year, which was great, but there was still little synchronicity in my reading. I set about studying how to curate for myself a long-term reading plan that focused on my goals and interests, allowed for flexibility, and would build on and continue the formal education I received through schooling. Come along with me today as we go beyond the bookshelf to explore my philosophy of self-education through the curation of a personalized reading program.

In an age characterized by rapid technological adv…