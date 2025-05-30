Beyond the Bookshelf

Jon
8h

Another layered read! As only an enthusiastic amateur, you bring Book 21 to life with nuance, urgency, and modern resonance. This is especially true of environmental and emotional insights. I’ll never read Achilles’ fury or Hephaestus’ fire the same way again.

Brandon Jenkins, ACC
2h

Stewardship of our environment. What’s our responsibility and what happens when we don’t take that seriously?

The environment always gets a vote. This actually aligns with the broader theme of outcomes being out of our hands that’s been screaming at me throughout the book.

