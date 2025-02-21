Exploring Life and Literature.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Hear me, Trojans, Dardanians, companions-in-arms, hear me, Achaeans geared for combat, give me your attention. Zeus on high has not brought our oaths to term, the oaths we swore to seal our truce for both sides. All we can do is duel to the death, and one of you, Ajax, Odysseus, or some other hero, must take up the challenge, stand and fight with me.”

Dear friends,

Last week, we read how Hector dueled within himself over his devotion to his family and his duties as a warrior of Troy. This week, we see him return to the battlefield and duel with Ajax in single combat. Hector and Ajax represent the ideal of the Greek Hero, and this chapter highlights how, if left up to men, the war may have been resolved peacefully. However, we have learned that the gods always have a say in how things develop.

The Duel of Ajax and Hector, signed by Douris, ca 485 - 480 B.C., courtesy of Musée du Louvre, Paris

As the relentless conflict between the Achaeans and Trojans continues, the gods Athena and Apollo observe the battlefield from above, concerned by the unending slaughter. Wishing to ease the suffering of the mortals, they decide to intervene. Together, they inspire the idea of a duel between champions—a single combat that could offer a brief respite to both armies.

On the Trojan side, Hector, son of King Priam and the mightiest of the Trojan warriors, heeds the divine influence. With his bronze armor gleaming in the sunlight, Hector strides to the front lines and issues a bold challenge. He calls upon the Achaeans to send forth their best warrior to face him in honorable combat. His words ring out across the battlefield, silencing the clamor of war as both armies pause to watch.

Among the Achaeans, the challenge stirs both pride and apprehension. Hector’s reputation as a fierce and nearly unbeatable warrior looms large. At first, no Achaean leaders step forward, hesitating to face such a formidable foe. King Agamemnon, Odysseus, and others remain still, their silence a testament to the respect Hector commands. But finally, Telamonian Ajax, known for his colossal stature and unwavering courage, rises to the occasion. He volunteers to fight, and the Achaeans cheer his bravery.

The duel begins with grand ceremony, each side gathering to watch. Hector and Ajax meet in the space between the two armies, where countless battles have churned the earth. They stand as living embodiments of their peoples’ hopes and fears. Hector strikes first, hurling his spear with deadly force, but Ajax’s massive shield—a wall of ox-hide and bronze—deflects the blow. In return, Ajax launches his spear, piercing Hector’s shield but failing to wound him.

The combat escalates as the two warriors press forward, exchanging blow after blow. They fight with spears until both are shattered, then take up massive stones from the battlefield to hurl at one another. The ground trembles with the impact, and the spectators on both sides watch in awe and dread. Despite their ferocity, neither man gains the upper hand.

Hector and Ajax Separated by the Heralds, engraved from the compositions of John Flaxman R.A., sculptor, London 1805

As the sun dips lower in the sky, heralds from both sides step forward to intervene, calling for an end to the duel. It is agreed that the fight should not continue into the night. Though the battle remains unresolved, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind about the courage and skill of both warriors.

In a gesture of respect and mutual admiration, Hector and Ajax exchange gifts. Hector offers his sword to Ajax, while Ajax gives Hector a belt—a symbolic exchange that reflects the chivalric ideals of the time. Both warriors return to their respective sides, their bond of respect acknowledged even amid the broader enmity between their peoples.

As night falls, the armies take advantage of the truce to gather their dead and prepare for the battles yet to come. The duel between Hector and Ajax becomes a memorable episode in the epic, showcasing not only the brutality of war but also the human capacity for respect and honor, even among enemies.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Night has fallen— it is best to yield to night and obey its call, for night commands both armies to lay down arms and take their rest.”

Ajax, often called "Ajax the Great," is one of the pivotal Greek warriors in The Iliad. He is the son of Telamon, the king of Salamis, and is sometimes referred to as "Telamonian Ajax." Known for his immense size, strength, and martial skill, he is described as a towering figure, second only to Achilles in battle prowess among the Achaeans. Unlike Achilles, however, Ajax is not as quick-tempered and embodies steadfastness, loyalty, and unyielding courage.

Attic amphora by Exekias depicting Achilles and Ajax playing a game during the Trojan War, 530BC, courtesy of the Vatican Museum.

Ajax is also Achilles’s cousin, as their fathers were brothers. In combat, he is often paired with his half-brother Teucer, a master archer, showcasing their complementary skills. Ajax and Achilles are essential to the Greek forces in the Trojan War, but their personalities, motivations, and roles in The Iliad highlight key contrasts.

While Achilles is passionate, proud, and often consumed by intense emotions, especially wrath and grief, Ajax, by contrast, is steady, pragmatic, and loyal. He does not allow personal grievances to interfere with his duty. His defining trait is reliability—he is a warrior who stands firm, protecting others even under the direst circumstances.

As the Greeks' greatest warrior, Achilles represents unparalleled skill and speed in battle. His movements are almost divine, emphasizing his connection to his goddess mother, Thetis. Ajax’s fighting style is defined by brute strength and endurance. His massive shield symbolizes his protective nature, and his battle resilience represents the Greek army's communal values rather than the individualistic glory Achilles seeks.

Achilles fights for personal honor and glory, but Ajax is driven by duty and loyalty. He is a team player, placing the welfare of the Achaean forces above personal ambition. Ajax is a steadfast companion to the Greeks. He works closely with others, notably protecting the fleet alongside Teucer and Menelaus. His lack of emotional volatility makes him a more stable figure in the Greek camp.

Ajax's significance in the war stems from his role as a stalwart defender of the Achaean cause. He is known for his unbreakable shield—large enough to serve as a literal wall of protection for himself and his comrades. His strength and resilience make him a key figure in battles, particularly in defending Greek ships and holding the line against Trojan advances.

Ajax emerges from the duel with Hector as a figure of immense physical power, calm resolve, and integrity. Unlike Achilles, whose wrath often overshadows his heroism, Ajax is a dependable and steady presence. His respect for Hector, as shown through the exchange of gifts, emphasizes his adherence to the heroic code.

This duel is a microcosm of the war—epic in scope but ultimately inconclusive. It underscores the futility of the conflict while highlighting the nobility and valor of individual warriors. Ajax's role solidifies his reputation as a pillar of strength for the Achaean forces.

Ajax represents an archetype of the stoic warrior—a figure of immense physical strength, loyalty, and courage. His steadfastness contrasts with the volatility of characters like Achilles and Odysseus, emphasizing a different kind of heroism rooted in perseverance and duty rather than cunning or individual glory. He was worshipped as a hero in ancient Greece, particularly in Salamis and other regions associated with his lineage. He had sanctuaries dedicated to him, and festivals celebrated his strength and loyalty.

As I read this week’s chapter, a few different things popped out to me that I thought I would highlight. Let me know your thoughts on these or any others that spoke to you.

The duel ends with Ajax and Hector exchanging gifts. What does this exchange symbolize in the context of the war? How does it add depth to their characters?

How does Ajax’s behavior in this chapter compare to what you’ve seen of Achilles so far? What does it reveal about Ajax’s role in the Greek army?

How does this chapter expand your understanding of Ajax as a character? Do you find him more relatable or admirable after this duel? Why?

Ajax and Hector observe certain rules of conduct during their duel. How does this reflect the concept of a "chivalric code" in the ancient world? How does it contrast with the brutality of war elsewhere in the epic?

What elements in this chapter might foreshadow future events in The Iliad, particularly regarding Ajax, Hector, or the overall war?

Based on this chapter, who do you think embodies the greater hero: Ajax or Hector? Why?

If you were in the Greek camp, would you want Ajax to fight on your behalf? What makes him a dependable (or perhaps flawed) champion?

Reading Assignment for Next Week

We will cover Book 8. In the Fagles translation, this chapter is entitled The Tide of Battle Turns and covers pages 231-250. In the Wilson translation, it is called The Scales Tip and covers pages 175-196.

