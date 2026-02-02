Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Maureen Doallas
18h

I'm going to play devil's advocate here. Granted, we have at our fingertips an extraordinary amount of information, an overwhelming amount. But what keeps us from turning off the telephone, walking away from the television (I've owned exactly one that a friend gave me, not understanding how I got by without one; I almost immediately gave it away), shutting down our computers? We do. It's a choice we make every time we take a phone into our bedrooms, watch entire seasons of a series hour after hour, visit every social media site for which we have an account, never write a letter by hand, keep our "on-lines" open, afraid we might miss something unimportant. We allow ourselves to be used. We accept what the tech bros feed us, the algorithms that make them rich and some of us addicted.

Turn off the damn machines!

Leave them behind and experience what it's like to walk in a beautiful park, unconnected, without your Apple watch measuring every heartbeat and breath, using your eyes to see and hear and delight in. How much you can observe about a painting in a museum when you're not concerned about getting photos for Instagram. What you learn about your partner or child by sitting together at the table after dinner and talking. How much more intimate it is to sit together with your partner on the couch, each of you holding the other's hand, quietly contemplating your love.

Maybe because I'm 73, I know the befores and the afters. The befores always change because we humans continue to develop, to become more than we were when born. The worst thing about the afters is how we allow them to be capitalized ($$$$$) instead of using them to make our lives and the lives of others, the others who have nothing, easier. Witness the pandemic. It was a wake-up call, showing us to ourselves. We flunked its tests, lost its opportunities.

For those faithful soon to approach Lent, consider setting yourself a limit on screen time, and holding to it. Visit your social media platforms once a week for 10 minutes per platform, instead of every day. Turn off your phone when you leave work, and keep it off. Take the buds out of your ears to be alert to those around you - the neighbor who bids you hello in the morning, the stranger who smiles at you on the street. Write your best friend a letter, using paper and pen, instead of sending another email.

Or don't. It's a choice. I make it every day.

Kimberly Warner
16h

Incredible piece. And honestly, scary. It’s reassuring to remember how adaptable we are, but you make it clear this isn’t just another shift, it’s a mismatch of speed and biology. The medium we rely on to adapt is actively degrading the cognitive capacities adaptation depends on. That paradox really lands.

