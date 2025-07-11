Beyond the Bookshelf

Dan Elrod
13h

After our break from the Iliad, I was happy to turn to the Odyssey and Matthews excellent and thought-provoking essays. For additional background and context, I highly recommend that readers of the Fagles translation take the time to read the introduction.

Regarding the first question you pose, it is interesting to compare and contrast the role of divine intervention in the Iliad with what we have seen so far in the Odyssey. In the Iliad, we learned that divine will and action are not necessarily supreme, but are subject to fate. In Book one of the Odyssey, we learn that divine intervention can lay the ground work (or first principles) for human action, but that human choices in reaction to the intervention/first principles ultimately determine the outcome. Combining these two lessons, does this mean that human agency (freewill) is the sine qua non of fate? It's an interesting question to ponder.

I can't really put my finger on why, but so far the Odyssey seems more modern to me than the Iliad. Maybe it's because the the Iliad is about an epic battle of ancient armies layered with very personal interactions, while the Odyssey feels like an adventure/mystery story with palace intrigue, personal quest against long odds and ultimate triumph of personal courage - themes we see throughout modern literature and popular culture.

Richard Careaga
11hEdited

The disturbance of the Force—the abuse of xenia—is what sets in motion the central narratives of both Homeric epics. In the Iliad it is the seduction/abduction of Helen by Paris, traceable to Aphrodite’s bribe at the wedding of Thetis and Peleus. But in the Odyssey, the breach by the suitors is only incidentally of divine origin, caused by the enmity of Poseidon in delaying the return of Odysseus beyond the traditional seven years for the presumption of death for the missing. That enmity, in turn, was driven by human agency—the hubris of Odysseus bragging to the cyclops by revealing his name, thus summoning Nemesis.

Once underway, the intervention of the gods on opposing sides is over by the time Odysseus reaches Ithaca. Athena’s aid is not offset by the intervention of another Olympian. She facilitates, not directs. She does nothing like Aphrodite’s turning away the spear of Telemachus against Hector. The primacy of human agency is what most distinguishes the Odyssey from the Iliad. Just as Telemachus comes of age so does human personality. No longer are humans primarily chess pieces in divine struggles.

