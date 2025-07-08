Beyond the Bookshelf

Cheryl
16h

How lucky to discover old books earlier rather than later! I’m envious although still glad I’ve found them at all. Your writing about the tyranny of the modern made me think of something I just read in Vasari: Michelangelo, wanting to sell a sculpture of Cupid for a premium, “aged” it so it would look like a Roman relic. It worked, until the buyer found out the real story. He was pretty mad. In that case the old was regarded as superior. Vasari talks a little about the new-vs-old art dilemma. Anyway, just thought it was a funny thing in light of your writing here. Thanks for your lovely essay, and thank you to Matthew for hosting it!

A. Jay Adler
12hEdited

Bravo. BTW, Matthew (Morgan :) Understanding Pound's dictum more richly as you do is all dependent on how we understand, in "Make it new," what the referent for "it" to be.

