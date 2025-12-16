Beyond the Bookshelf

Beyond the Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noreen G's avatar
Noreen G
3h

So much good stuff here Matthew. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
1h

Always appreciate the reading recommendations, Matthew. But I love that there are a couple of items to listen to and watch here as well. Something I’ve been doing is sharing what I listened to while working a certain piece. I usually enjoy listening to music when writing and often the writing and the music becomes connected (in my mind anyway). Thanks so much!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matthew Long · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture